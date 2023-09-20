The Santa Ana City Council is once again considering a measure that would allow noncitizens to vote in municipal elections. During public comment at Tuesday night’s Santa Ana city council meeting, impassioned remarks took center stage over the proposed idea. Proponents argue that the city’s large noncitizen community, including those who are in the country illegally, should have a say in local affairs since they often pay taxes and contribute to the economy. In a city where nearly one-fourth of its residents are not U.S. citizens but who often work and pay taxes, Councilmember Jonathan Hernandez argues they should. Santa Ana has been a sanctuary city for undocumented residents since 2016. KTLA's Carlos Saucedo reports on September 19, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/california-city-considers-granting-illegal-immigrants-the-right-to-vote/

