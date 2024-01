Jan. 9—A California City man died after he was shot in the neck around 8 p.m. Monday on Tamarack Avenue in California City, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office.

Luis Esparza Jr., 21, of California City was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital where he died around 9 p.m. Monday. The coroner's report said Esparza's death was a homicide.