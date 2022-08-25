California clears the way to ban new gas car sales

Harri Weber
·3 min read

The California Air Resources Board voted Thursday afternoon to phase out the sale of new gasoline-powered cars in the Golden State.

The full effect of the binding decision will kick in more than 12 years from now, in 2035, when it will require most new cars and trucks sold in California to run exclusively on electricity or hydrogen.

The regulation will be phased in gradually until then, and it includes an exception for plug-in hybrids, allowing them to make up as much as 20% of new car sales even after 2035.

The regulation is the result of an executive order issued by Gavin Newsom back in 2020, as part of the California governor's efforts to fight climate change. The requirements will not ban combustion engine vehicles from roads nor will it halt any used car sales in the state, but it is expected to accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles. Crucially, 16 other states and Washington, D.C. look to California to set stricter emissions standards and could follow with similar rules.

In the meantime, the landmark policy lays out graduated requirements for California, mandating that zero-emission vehicles make up 35% of new car sales by 2026, and 68% by 2030.

The state still has a long way to go before ridding its roads of overly pollutive vehicles: As of 2021, 12.4% of new cars sold in California were either battery-electric vehicles or plugin-in hybrids, per the state's Energy Commission.

Though California leads the U.S. on the EV front, its rate of new plug-in sales trails Europe, which hit 22% in April. The EU is pursuing similar restrictions for 2035, and some countries, including Norway, aim to move faster.

Some legacy automakers, such as GM and Volvo, have already pledged to eventually go all electric, more or less aligning with younger firms like Tesla, Rivian, Lucid and Canoo. Other legacy businesses, like Toyota, have primarily focused on hybrids and are also teeing up future hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

A ban by another name?

Gas-powered cars will still be welcomed on California roads even after all the sales requirements go into effect, the state's Air Resources Board emphasized in an email to TechCrunch. "Not actually a ban," said a spokesperson for the regulator. "The Advanced Clean Cars II regulation requires that all NEW vehicle sales be electric by 2035. Drivers with internal combustion vehicles at that time can keep them until the end of the vehicle life."

Along similar lines, the Sierra Club, an environmental advocacy group, cast the new requirements as an essential "transition" rather than a ban. Regardless, the point is virtually the same — to restrict the sale of new gas vehicles because they're wreaking havoc on the climate and our health.

"This is very significant, because it sends a strong signal that we need to shift to zero-emission vehicles," said Katherine García, director of the Sierra Club's Clean Transportation for All campaign. "This is common-sense action for protecting public health and for taking climate action."

Building on this regulation will save lives, according to Dr. Lisa Patel, a clinical assistant professor of pediatrics at Stanford. "It is a health imperative that all states eventually ban gas-powered cars," she said in an email to TechCrunch, pointing to a report from the American Lung Association. The lung health group estimated in March that a nationwide switch to EVs could save more than 100,000 lives over the next three decades.

"No child's health today should be ruined by breathing in the toxic fumes generated by our gas-powered fleets," Dr. Patel added, "particularly when we have the technological solutions to avoid it."

Recommended Stories

  • California to approve 2035 ban on gas-powered car sales

    California is expected on Thursday to approve a ban on the sale of new gas-powered cars that would begin in 2035. The state’s Air Resources Board on Thursday will vote on the ban, which would also ratchet up the percentage of vehicles sold in the state that are electric leading up to the 2035 date. …

  • California becomes first state to move toward phasing out gas-fueled vehicles

    California plans to require all new cars, trucks and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035 under a policy approved Thursday by regulators that seeks a dramatic cut in carbon emissions and an eventual end to gasoline-powered vehicles. The decision by the California Air Resources Board came two years after Gov. Gavin Newsom first directed regulators to consider such a policy. If the goal is reached, California would cut emissions from cars in half by 2040.

  • Skeleton of 82-foot-long dinosaur found in man's backyard in Portugal

    The owner was carrying out construction in his yard when he uncovered the fossils.

  • California is poised to ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars by 2035 — here are 3 EV stocks that could pop if other states follow suit

    The auto landscape is changing fast. Adjust accordingly.

  • More than one-third of US states may follow California and ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars. Here are the states that may be next.

    California is expected to officially ban the sale of gas-powered cars by 2035. Experts say more than a dozen other states may do the same.

  • Verlander 6 no-hit innings, 16th W; Astros top Correa, Twins

    Justin Verlander was totally fine leaving with a no-hitter intact after six innings against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night. “I like to go deep in games in the regular season, but I’d rather do it in the postseason or at least be fresh and strong for that," the Houston ace said. Verlander posted his major league-leading 16th win and the Astros beat the Minnesota Tuesday night in Carlos Correa’s return to Houston.

  • Does California have enough electricity to ban gas cars?

    California will ban the sale of internal combustion engine passenger cars by 2035, officials there said on Aug. 24. The policy, coming on top of new incentives for EV buyers in the Inflation Reduction Act, could dramatically reshape the entire US vehicle fleet. California is the country’s biggest vehicle market, and more than a dozen states copy its emissions standards.

  • California to end sales of gasoline-only cars by 2035

    California on Thursday moved to require all new vehicles sold in the state by 2035 to be either electric or plug-in electric hybrids, a landmark move that could speed the end of gasoline-powered vehicles. California Governor Gavin Newsom first announced the plan to phase out vehicles that run only on gasoline by 2035 in September 2020. The California Air Resources Board voted on Thursday to approve the new rules, which set yearly rising zero- emission vehicle rules starting in 2026, but the Biden administration must still approve the new requirements before the plan can take effect.

  • California Is Banning the Sale of Gas Cars

    The measure, which the state will vote to enact on Thursday, is a small step for electric vehicles in America, and a giant leap in the global movement to take on the climate crisis

  • NASA's James Webb Space Telescope detects carbon dioxide in a distant world's atmosphere for the first time

    Using Webb's powerful instruments, researchers found carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of a planet about 700 light-years away.

  • Australian bank will stop issuing loans on new gas-powered cars in 2025

    As more cars go electric, an Australian bank is making a move to prevent customers from being locked in with older fossil fuel vehicles.

  • California to ban gas cars by 2035

    California on Thursday is expected to implement its plan, announced two years ago, to ban the sale of new gasoline- or diesel-powered cars by 2035.

  • Florida residents face up to 5 years behind bars after pleading guilty in scheme to sell Ashley Biden diary

    Two Florida residents have pleaded guilty in a scheme to peddle a diary and other items belonging to President Joe Biden’s daughter to the conservative group Project Veritas for $40,000, prosecutors said Thursday.

  • Is General Electric (GE) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm carries five strategies and all these strategies trailed their benchmark index in the second quarter of 2022. The fund’s Large-Cap Composite returned -28.4% net of fees and expenses, Small Cap Composite returned net […]

  • Stocks rise, U.S. bond yields ease ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole speech

    Upbeat economic data in Germany and gains in U.S. mega-cap growth stocks helped lift an index of global stock markets on Thursday, while U.S. Treasury yields slipped as investors waited for the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole meeting for insights into the central bank's plans to combat inflation. The Federal Reserve's annual monetary policy conference begins on Friday in Wyoming, with the focus on what Fed Chair Jerome Powell might say when he speaks at the conference at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) on Friday.

  • Nadal eyes 23rd major as Djokovic gives up on US Open

    Rafael Nadal targets a fifth US Open and 23rd Grand Slam title in New York from next week with his path to the title no longer blocked by Novak Djokovic whose refusal to get vaccinated has ruled him out of a second major this year.

  • Two plead guilty in theft, sale of Biden daughter Ashley's diary

    Two Florida residents pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges stemming from the theft and sale to conservative activist group Project Veritas of a diary that court papers have shown belonged to U.S. President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley. Aimee Harris, 40, and Robert Kurlander, 58, entered their pleas before a magistrate judge in Manhattan federal court to conspiring to commit interstate transportation of stolen property. The U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan did not identify Ashley Biden or Project Veritas in Thursday's court papers, but prosecutors and the conservative group have discussed the investigation in related civil proceedings in Manhattan federal court that began last year.

  • Teachers’ union president: ‘We have an educator shortage crisis’

    National Education Association President Becky Pringle joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the teacher shortage, Florida Governor DeSantis's plan to bring veterans into the classroom, and mental health in schools.

  • Turning point in war is already here Head of Ukraines military intelligence

    ALONA MAZURENKO - THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST 2022, 11:25 Major General Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine said that the turning point in the war with Russians has already come.

  • Rare 'Vietnam' Mustang Owned By Dennis Collins Being Sold For Charity

    This is one of the rarest cars we’ve seen in the Dennis Collins collection.