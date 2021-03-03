California clinics: More vaccines going to rich than at-risk

  • Edward Muro gets a shot of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at Families Together of Orange County Community Health Center, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Tustin, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Alexander Rossel, CEO of Families Together of Orange County, poses for a photo in the organization's community health center, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Tustin, Calif. California's governor says a commitment to equity is driving his administration's centralized approach to vaccinating residents. But community health centers say they've watched as initial shipments of the coronavirus vaccine went to larger hospitals, leaving the centers and their high-risk patients to wait. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Alexander Rossel, right, CEO of Families Together of Orange County, shakes hands with Mary Pham, left, a pharmacist volunteering her time to vaccinate patients against COVID-19 in the organization's community health center, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Tustin, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • A woman sits in an observation area after being vaccinated with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at Families Together of Orange County Community Health Center, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Tustin, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Dan Tran gives a thumbs-up after receiving his second dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at Families Together of Orange County Community Health Center, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Tustin, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • People wait to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the Families Together of Orange County Community Health Center, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Tustin, Calif. California's governor says a commitment to equity is driving his administration's centralized approach to vaccinating residents. But community health centers say they've watched as initial shipments of the coronavirus vaccine went to larger hospitals, leaving the centers and their high-risk patients to wait. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Hoa Pham, left, walks with her grandson Daniel Tran after receiving her second dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at Families Together of Orange County Community Health Center, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Tustin, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • People wait in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Families Together of Orange County Community Health Center, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Tustin, Calif. California's governor says a commitment to equity is driving his administration's centralized approach to vaccinating residents. But community health centers say they've watched as initial shipments of the coronavirus vaccine went to larger hospitals, leaving the centers and their high-risk patients to wait. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Patients receive a shot of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at Families Together of Orange County Community Health Center, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Tustin, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Patients receive a dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at Families Together of Orange County Community Health Center, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Tustin, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • A patient receives a shot of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at Families Together of Orange County Community Health Center, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Tustin, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
1 / 11

Virus Outbreak California Vaccine Equity

Edward Muro gets a shot of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at Families Together of Orange County Community Health Center, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Tustin, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
AMY TAXIN and JANIE HAR
·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Teresa Parada is exactly the kind of person equity-minded California officials say they want to vaccinate: She's a retired factory worker who speaks little English and lives in a hard-hit part of Los Angeles County.

But Parada, 70, has waited weeks while others her age flock to Dodger Stadium or get the coronavirus shot through large hospital networks. The place where she normally gets medical care, AltaMed, is just now receiving enough supply to vaccinate her later this month.

Parada said TV reports show people lining up to get shots, but “I see only vaccines going to Anglos.”

“It’s rare that I see a Latino there for the vaccine. When will it be our turn?” she said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has repeatedly called equity his “North Star" for vaccinating a diverse state of nearly 40 million. He partnered with the federal government to set up mass vaccination sites in working-class neighborhoods in Oakland and Los Angeles. And it's a big part of why he tasked insurer Blue Shield with centralizing California's patchwork vaccine system, asking the hospital chain Kaiser Permanente to assist.

Yet officials at community health centers that are considered the backbone of the safety net for the poor in the U.S., focused on health equity, say they are not receiving enough doses for their patients — the very at-risk residents the state needs to vaccinate.

In California, nearly 1,400 such centers offer free or low-cost services to about 7 million people, many in communities with a higher concentration of low-income families and few providers who take Medicaid, which is known in California as Medi-Cal. Many of their clients speak a language other than English, work long hours, lack transportation and want to go to the medical care professionals they trust.

Dr. Efrain Talamantes, chief operating officer for AltaMed Health Services, said it was disheartening to watch initial doses go elsewhere while his patients continued to test positive for the virus.

“There is a clear disparity every single time there’s a resource that’s limited,” he said.

Most states are grasping for ways to distribute limited vaccine supply, resulting in a hodgepodge of methods in the absence of a federal plan. Tennessee is among the states dispensing doses based on county populations, while California allocates them by eligible groups including teachers and farmworkers. The free-for-all has allowed people with the most resources to score scarce vaccinations.

Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, chair of the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the University of California, San Francisco, said it seems obvious that the best strategy to get vaccines to hard-hit communities is to turn to the places where residents already get care. But big-box administrators tend to think of community health centers as less efficient because of their smaller size, she said.

“We’re not very imaginative in the way we deliver vaccine efficiently. Our only creative solutions are to build mass vaccination sites, and maybe give people preferential access to those sites,” she said.

As California has ramped up vaccination efforts through mobile and pop-up clinics at churches, work sites and schools, state data show how relatively few shots have gone to Latinos and Blacks compared to their populations.

African Americans have received 3% of vaccine doses while they make up 6% of the state. Latinos, who make up 39% of the state, have received 17% of doses.

Blue Shield officials say they plan to keep open health centers that are already administering vaccines, but the clinics worry they won't get enough doses.

State vaccine spokesman Darrel Ng said the governor's plan for equitable vaccination includes setting aside vaccines for “disproportionately impacted communities and ensuring that providers who serve these communities are part of the network." He said in a statement that it includes sending mobile clinics to places like Black churches.

Andie Martinez Patterson, vice president of government affairs at the California Primary Care Association, said while large-scale health systems can vaccinate people quickly, they likely won’t reach the targeted residents.

Community health centers have worked hard to persuade their patients to take the shot, said Alexander Rossel, chief executive of Families Together of Orange County, adding his center has inoculated 95 percent of its patients age 65 and over.

Health centers watched in dismay as vaccine for health care workers initially went to larger hospitals in December. Then they watched as more affluent, internet-savvy English speakers with time to navigate web portals and drive long distances for appointments flocked to inoculation arenas.

When Orange County started opening large-scale vaccination sites in mid-January, community health centers asked for doses too, said Isabel Becerra, chief executive of the Coalition of Orange County Community Health Centers.

“We don’t have transportation. We don’t speak English. We don’t understand the technology you’re asking us to use to register and get in line. So, can we vaccinate the 65 and older population in the comfort of their own facilities?” she said.

Jodie Wingo, interim president of the community health association for Riverside and San Bernardino counties, said member clinics were scaling up to inoculate more of their 500,000 patients. But now they’re receiving only a few dozen doses at a time.

“Everybody is working toward equity, yet it doesn’t look equitable. At all,” she said.

AltaMed, in Los Angeles and Orange counties, recently started receiving 3,000 doses a week from the two counties. The supply should allow clients like Parada, who is originally from Mexico, to receive her vaccine this month.

AltaMed will send a vehicle to take her to a clinic for the shot that will protect her when she heads out, double-masked, to shop for the family.

“I’m the one who has to go out. I have to protect myself,” she said.

Recommended Stories

  • Woman dies from brain haemorrhage in Japan days after vaccine, but link uncertain

    A Japanese a woman in her 60s died from a brain haemorrhage three days after receiving a Pfizer coronavirus vaccination, the health ministry said on Tuesday, adding that there may not be a link between the two. The woman was vaccinated on Friday and is suspected to have suffered a brain haemorrhage three days later, on Monday, it said. It was Japan's first reported death following a vaccination.

  • A California city just voted to ban new gas stations as the state eyes an all-electric future

    California plans to ban the sale of gas-powered cars by 2035. Petaluma's city council decided to outlaw the construction of new gas stations.

  • Gov. Newsom gives timeline for when Californians will exit most restrictive COVID-19 tier

    Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that he anticipated seven more counties to move out of the state’s most restrictive purple tier this week. He said he expected a majority of Californians to live in counties that have left the purple tier within the next few weeks.

  • South Korea probing two deaths after AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine: KDCA

    South Korean authorities said on Wednesday they are investigating the deaths of two people after a media report said the pair - both with pre-existing conditions - died within days of receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. A 63-year-old nursing home patient with cerebrovascular disease developed symptoms, including high fever, after being given the AstraZeneca vaccine, Yonhap news agency reported. The person was moved to a larger hospital on Tuesday, but died after showing symptoms of blood poisoning and pneumonia, Yonhap said.

  • 'Please get in touch': Britain hunts mystery spreader of Brazil variant

    Britain on Monday appealed for a mystery individual infected with a highly transmissible Brazilian variant of the novel coronavirus to come forward, more than two weeks after they tested positive but failed to give proper contact details. Britain said six cases had been detected of the "P.1" variant identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus, against which current vaccines appear to be less effective. Two were in South Gloucestershire in England and three in Scotland.

  • COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy plummets among Black and Latino Americans — but not white Republicans

    As the United States adds another COVID-19 vaccine to its arsenal and ramps up its distribution drive, potentially pushing the country closer toward herd immunity, concerns about vaccine hesitancy among the population remain. But overall, it seems, people are growing increasingly comfortable with getting a shot. Data from the KFF Vaccine Monitor shows 55 percent of Americans have either already received a vaccine dose or plan on getting one as soon as possible, Axios reports. For context, back in December only 34 percent of people said they were prepared for inoculation without hesitation. The increase there appears to correlate with a decline in the number of people who are in the "wait and see" camp, especially because the number of surefire holdouts has remained steady. And even if folks in the latter group don't ever change their minds, Axios notes, herd immunity is feasible. The share of Americans who say they won’t get vaccinated is now small enough that the U.S. should be able to reach herd immunity even if the most reluctant people don’t change their minds, according to polling. https://t.co/xJ3UNVDFYf — Axios (@axios) March 1, 2021 Additionally, while much has been made about hesitancy, driven by historical distrust in the U.S. health care system, among communities of color, Black and Latino Americans have rapidly and consistently joined the ranks of people who want a shot, polling conducted by Civiqs between November and February shows, per Axios. Overall, white Americans are now less likely to get vaccinated, and the stance is largely split along party lines. Black vax hesitancy makes headlines, but the most reluctant group by far is white Republicans--a much larger group. https://t.co/WPqjSlHNpt pic.twitter.com/ytKlpOSQv4 — Deen Freelon (@dfreelon) March 1, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe biggest jazz star you've never heard ofThe Trump administration reportedly quietly funded Operation Warp Speed with money set aside for hospitals7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearance

  • White House: Biden not considering sharing Covid vaccine with Mexico

    “The president has made clear that he is focused on ensuring that vaccines are accessible to every American,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

  • Federal Program Will Send Every Chicago Public Schools Student $450 for Food Expenses

    I’m sure at this point you don’t need me to reiterate how disruptive the coronavirus pandemic has been. In an effort to help address how the lack of in-person schooling has potentially affected some students’ ability to get a good meal, families of Chicago students will receive $450 to help assist with food expenses.

  • Chinese vaccines sweep much of the world, despite concerns

    The plane laden with vaccines had just rolled to a stop at Santiago’s airport in late January, and Chile’s president, Sebastián Piñera, was beaming. The source of that hope: China – a country that Chile and dozens of other nations are depending on to help rescue them from the COVID-19 pandemic. China’s vaccine diplomacy campaign has been a surprising success: It has pledged roughly half a billion doses of its vaccines to more than 45 countries, according to a country-by-country tally by The Associated Press.

  • ‘Degrassi’ Actor Jahmil French Dies at 29

    Jahmil French, who played Dave Turner on “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” died on Monday, his agent Gabrielle Kachman confirmed to Variety. He was 29. “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of a dear friend and client Jahmil French,” she said in a statement. “He will be remembered by many for […]

  • AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNtech Single Shot COVID-19 Jab 80% Effective At Preventing Hospitalizations In Elderly

    A recent study revealed that one dose of either Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE)/BioNtech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) or Oxford-AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine is more than 80% effective in reducing infections and severe illness among those aged over 80, Reuters reports. Public Health England (PHE) found that the Pfizer jab offered between 57% and 61% protection against catching the disease after the first dose. The AstraZeneca vaccine offered protection between 60% and 73% four weeks after the first shot. “These results may also help to explain why the number of COVID admissions to intensive care units among people over 80 in the UK have dropped to single figures in the last couple of weeks,” British health minister Matt Hancock told a news conference. “This is seriously encouraging.” PHE submitted its analysis for peer-review after providing initial findings of the real-world impact of the rollout a week ago. According to a separate study in healthcare workers, one dose of a vaccine can reduce the number of people catching asymptomatic COVID-19 by 70%. The health authority said evidence suggested that the Pfizer vaccine causes an 83% reduction in COVID-19 deaths among the over-80s. There was no equivalent data for the AstraZeneca vaccine, which began to be administered later. Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.4% at $48.3, BNTX is down 0.3% at $108.89, and PFE is down 0.1% at $33.65 in the premarket trading on the last check Tuesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNovavax Bullish On Potential FDA EUA Nod For COVID-19 Vaccine By MayAstraZeneca, Junshi Bio In Commercialization Pact For Toripalimab In China© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dr. Drew's early COVID-19 symptoms made him think he had leukemia

    "I was negative the entire time," Dr. Drew Pinsky tells Dr. Mehmet Oz on "The Dr. Oz Show."

  • All the Details on E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians Drive-In Screening Event

    Watch the final season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in style at The Rose Bowl in LA! Find out how you can attend below.

  • Thousands of students reported 'missing' from school systems nationwide amid COVID-19 pandemic

    States around the country are reporting a significant decline in the number of students enrolled in public school because of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving experts and educators concerned about the trend, and its potential long-term consequences. A notable number of students seem to have simply fallen off the grid, not showing up for online or in-person instruction, their whereabouts unknown by school officials. Given the chaos caused by the pandemic, and the lack of data, it is difficult to truly determine the exact magnitude of the problem, which seems to be disproportionately affecting already vulnerable student populations – among them homeless students, children with disabilities, children of immigrants, children in foster care and children of color.

  • Amazon issues rare apology in India after complaints that series hurt Hindu beliefs

    Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video streaming service on Tuesday issued a rare apology to its Indian viewers for some scenes in its original political drama series "Tandav", which allegedly offended Hindu religious beliefs. In several states it has faced police complaints and court cases alleging the show had depicted Hindu gods and goddesses in a derogatory manner, and offended religious beliefs. Lawmakers from India's ruling nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party have also criticised it.

  • Canada vaccine committee advises against use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots for 65 years and above

    Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization released new guidelines on Monday that advise against vaccinating people who are 65 years and older with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, citing lack of information about efficacy in that age group. The vaccine was authorized for people who are 18 and older by drug regulator Health Canada on Friday. Health Canada's decision noted that available clinical trial data was too limited to reliably estimate how well the vaccine worked in people 65 and older.

  • New York virus variant harbors another worrisome mutation; vaccinating elderly adds most years of life

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. The coronavirus variant on the rise in New York City contains the same E484K mutation seen in variants in Brazil and South Africa believed to make COVID-19 vaccines and antibody therapies less effective, as well as a mutation called S477N that helps it bind more tightly to cells when it breaks into them. A report by New York State Department of Health researchers posted on Monday on medRxiv ahead of peer review adds new information.

  • The couples accused of destroying Japan's families

    An archaic Japanese law requires married couples to adopt the same surname, but many are asking why.

  • 7 California Counties, Including San Francisco, Move To Less Restrictive Tier In Covid-19 Reopening Plan

    San Francisco movie theaters can now reopen. As previewed by Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday, seven additional California counties were confirmed on Tuesday to be moving into the red tier of his reopening plan. That was confirmed by the state’s official dashboard — see map below for a quick-glance color-coded reference. Those counties had a […]

  • Biden Is Supporting The Amazon Workers Trying To Unionize In Alabama — Finally

    After weeks of private talks, President Joe Biden has endorsed the right of workers at an Amazon facility in Alabama to unionize. On Sunday, Biden showed solidarity with unions and workers in a video message, although he didn’t explicitly name Amazon in the short speech. “Unions put power in the hands of workers, they level the playing field, they give you a stronger voice, for your health, your safety, higher wages protections from racial discrimination and sexual harassment,” Biden said in the two-and-a-half-minute video. “Unions lift up workers, both union and non-union, but especially Black and Brown workers. … So let me be really clear, it’s not up to me to decide whether anyone should join a union. But let me be even more clear, it’s not up to an employer to decide that either. The choice to join a union is up to the workers — full stop.” The message came ahead of an ongoing vote at an Amazon facility in Bessemer, AL, over whether workers will unionize. Supporters of the campaign have said that this push is the best chance that labor organizers have to shake up the company’s anti-union defenses so far, but workers remain reasonably scared of taking on the company and its CEO Jeff Bezos. The campaign has drawn national attention, though the outcome of the vote will be its real test of success. To move forward, the union needs to win a majority of the votes at Amazon’s Bessemer fulfillment center from approximately 5,800 workers. Workers have already started voting by mail, and have until March 29 to make their decision. After that, ballots will be tallied. Biden’s historic decision to publicly support a unionization push marks a major turning point in how presidential administrations are addressing labor rights and organizing. The last time a sitting president staunchly supported labor rights was when Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered the seizure of Montgomery Ward’s properties after the corporation refused to follow labor laws. While Biden’s message is meant to encourage workers to stand up and unionize knowing they have the full support of the President of the United States, it’s not yet clear what effect it will actually have on workers who have not decided whether they will be represented by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU). After all, Biden’s speech comes midway through the workers’ decision period. Although Biden did not explicitly name Amazon — a powerful company that has pledged to help his administration fight the pandemic — labor organizers and activists largely welcomed his message. “This is the most pro-union statement from a president in United States history,” Stuart Appelbaum, the president of the RWDSU, told Politico. Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants Union, told Politico that even if Biden’s message doesn’t change the results of the vote, it is still pivotal. “This message was not just about Bessemer, it wasn’t just about this one Amazon shop. It was about workers’ rights everywhere,” Nelson said. Biden is also not alone in showing support — he is backed by an entire Congressional delegation, which includes leaders like Reps. Andy Levin, Jamaal Bowman, Cori Bush, Terri Sewell, and Nikema Williams, among others. “The movement fighting for Black lives is about dismantling systems of exploitation and violence. More than 80% of workers at the Amazon plant are Black. Their incredible organizing is Black liberation in action. We’re bringing that St. Louis solidarity to Alabama,” freshman Rep. Cori Bush tweeted on Monday. Once all workers’ votes are tallied, the outcome could affect the future of Amazon workers’ rights across the country in a major way. If the vote passes, workers in other Amazon facilities will be more easily able to unionize, which is a huge victory for the company’s entire labor force — and U.S. workers as a whole. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Is Joe Biden Doing Enough?How Biden Plans To Prioritize Women's RightsDid Biden Shoot Down Student Debt Forgiveness?