In California: Closed, canceled and possible state takeovers in a time of coronavirus

Disneyland, March Madness, NHL, NBA: canceled. And Gov. Gavin Newsom follows up a public health directive that events over 250 people should be canceled or postponed with an executive order that allows the state to take over private assets for coronavirus treatment. But the Razzies must go on.

State can take private assets for coronavirus; your questions + more

Readers, from asking how long the virus can survive on a dollar bill to treatment and testing, you asked us tons of questions about the coronavirus. We're answering them.

San Francisco’s 113 schools, which serve 54,000 students, will shut down for three weeks starting Monday.

Disneyland's shutting down starting Saturday; March Madness is no more; the NHL has suspended play for now and yesterday so did the NBA after a player tested positive with coronavirus.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday issued an 11-point executive order that allows the state to take over hotels, motels, and medical facilities in order to quarantine, isolate or treat coronavirus patients. That extends to private assets, which can be taken if they're needed.

Some patients have already moved to hotels. The governor said a 120-room hotel in San Carlos is now housing people who were previously quarantined on the Grand Princess cruise ship. The ship was docked in the Bay Area earlier this week and had passengers who had tested positive for the virus.

"As you can imagine, under our pandemic planning, we're also looking to secure additional assets," Newsom said.

On Thursday, the day after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, there were over 230 cases in California. Four people have died. See a map of cases here.

The executive order (read it in its entirety here) also:

Delays the deadline for state tax filing from April 15 by 60 days for individuals and businesses that can't file because they're following public health requirements related to COVID-19.

Waives a one-week waiting period for people who are unemployed and disabled as a result of COVID-19 who are applying for benefits through the Employment Development Department.

Empowers local and state legislative bodies to hold meetings via teleconference without violating transparency laws by making them accessible to the public and having at least one member physically present at the location of the meeting.

Also Thursday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced it is ending normal visiting, including noncontact visits, over coronavirus concerns. No inmates had tested positive for coronavirus as of Wednesday.

CDCR said it will be canceling normal visitation "until further notice" in a statement on its website. Family visits will be held as scheduled, however.

Judge allows more cheek swabs in Golden State Killer case

The case against Joseph James DeAngelo, the 74-year-old former police officer who is accused of being the prolific serial killer responsible for terrorizing communities across California in the 1970s and '80s, moved forward Thursday. Prosecutors, meanwhile, continue to decide whether to accept his guilty plea in exchange for life in prison.