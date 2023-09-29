California college employee who killed retired administrator is sentenced to life

A California college employee who fatally stabbed his boss on campus in 2019 was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, prosecutors said Thursday.

Chuyen Van Vo, now 55, pleaded guilty to murder in the killing at California State University, Fullerton, commonly known as Cal State Fullerton, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said.

He attacked Steven Shek Keung Chan, a retired college administrator who had returned to work as a consultant, on Aug. 19, 2019.

Prosecutors said they believe Vo stabbed Chan to death because Chan had discovered he had stolen more than $200,000 from Cal State Fullerton through fake tutoring invoices.

Chan was stabbed around 30 times. Vo fled after the attack, which occurred around 8:30 a.m. in a parking lot, and was arrested two days later.

Vo pleaded guilty to murder and grand theft by embezzlement Wednesday, according to court records.

