California college wrestler missing after being pulled into ocean during 'polar plunge'

A San Francisco State University student remains missing after he went in the ocean as part of a "polar plunge" and was pulled away Thursday.

SF State senior Hamzah Alsaudi went into the ocean near Pacifica, California, on Thursday, Jan. 19, the university said in a message to the community.

Authorities called off their search for Alsaudi on Friday, the statement said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Gator community right now as we process this news," said university vice president Jamillah Moore, who added Alsaudi is a "beloved" member of the university wrestling team.

Friends said Alsaudi had gone to the beach with two teammates for a "polar plunge," KTVU reported.

What is a polar plunge?

A polar plunge usually consists of people swimming in a body of water during the winter, braving the cold temperature.

The events are popular with young people, can be organized community events and can include a fundraising aspect. In the case of the group Alsaudi was with, it was just three people and not an organized community event.

Where did Alsaudi do a polar plunge?

Police in Pacific, California, responded to a report of a swimmer in distress on Thursday morning.

The incident happened at Esplanade Beach, a popular, secluded beach west of San Francisco along the famed Pacific Coast Highway.

Large wave pulled student away from shore

Alsaudi was struck by a large wave, according to a police statement and "pulled farther away from the shore."

Friends said the 22-year-old was not a strong swimmer, KTVU reported.

Authorities call off search following one day

On Friday, Moore told the SF State community authorities were "no longer actively searching" for Alsaudi and that he is "considered missing."

Officers and fire fighters searched the area around Esplanade Beach and surrounding beaches, but could not find Alsaudi, according to a Pacifica Police department statement.

The U.S. Coast Guard, California State Parks Ocean Life Guards, the state highway patrol air unit and the San Bruno Police Department also helped with the search.

Drones, aircraft and a boat were used during the search.

