California deputies blame 'swatting' for igniting panic after manifesto goes viral

Bradford Betz
·2 min read

A Southern California community was rocked early Sunday after a person claiming to be a resident left a lengthy diatribe on Reddit threatening a mass shooting.

But sheriff's department investigators now believe that the person mentioned in the post was a victim of "swatting" – a prank or false emergency report which causes a large police response. They say there is no credible threat to the public.

Lakewood officials wrote on social media that the real person named in the post has "cooperated fully" with sheriff's department investigators. They said the Sheriff's Department would be investigating further to determine who was behind the fake post.

In the original Reddit post, a person identifying themselves as "Gaston Aaron Mcwhinnie" said he has lived his whole life in Lakewood, a city about 20 miles south of Los Angeles.

"Mcwhinnie" claimed he is unemployed and has always had a negative home life. He also claimed in the post that despite being black himself, he hates minorities.

He then threatened he was going to go around the city with an "AR-15" and "Glock 18" and "will be shooting every minority in sight."

"I am aiming for at least 10, but the more the better," the post read. "I will be targeting council members of the city."

At the end of the post, "Mcwhinnie" said he had left a 192-page manifesto "rationalizing and explaining my hate towards minorities."

MIAMI POLICE CHIEF CALLS FOR ‘SERIOUS PRISON TIME’ FOR ILLEGAL GUN POSSESSION AFTER LATEST MASS SHOOTING

Included in the original post is a picture of what appeared to be a Glock 18 laid on top of army camouflage.

City officials said the Lakewood Sheriff’s Department does not believe the threat was credible but would be taking the necessary steps to address the post and the person who allegedly made it.

Fox News has reached out to city council but did not immediately hear back. Council Member Todd Rodgers said on Twitter that city council is aware of the threats. He said police do not believe they are credible but would be investigating.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

By Sunday afternoon, the original post appeared to have been deleted.

Recommended Stories

  • Belarusians increasingly cornered after EU cuts air links

    As fear of repression rises among Belarusians following the arrest of a dissident journalist whose plane was forcibly diverted to Minsk, those who want to leave the country are feeling increasingly cornered. Its land borders already were under tight restrictions, and now the European Union has banned flights from Belarus after a jetliner was diverted to Minsk earlier this week and authorities arrested a dissident journalist who was aboard.

  • U.S. security agency spied on Merkel, other top European officials through Danish cables - broadcaster DR

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -The U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) has used a partnership with Denmark's foreign intelligence unit to spy on senior officials of neighbouring countries, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, according to Danish state broadcaster DR. The findings are the result of an internal investigation in the Danish Defence Intelligence Service from 2015 into NSA's role in the partnership, DR said, citing nine unnamed sources with access to the investigation.

  • An Italian judge reportedly releases 3 men who were arrested in connection with a cable car crash that killed 14

    All but one person aboard the cable car died when it collapsed and plunged about 20 meters, or some 66 feet, to the ground

  • Notre-Dame for Muslims or 'foreign interference'? New mega mosque stirs controversy in France

    In a packed, converted hangar in a suburb of Strasbourg, eastern France, a thousand men kneeled on mats for Friday prayers as an imam intoned in Turkish. Outside, hundreds more were obliged to place rugs on the tarmac of a courtyard for want of space. Between their prostrate forms and Mecca stood a football goal. “We’re lucky the sun is shining. When it rains, I can tell you, it’s not much fun. This place is too small,” said Volkan Duran, 49, vice president of Eyyup Sultan mosque.

  • Biden considers two Kennedys for ambassadorships

    Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePresident Biden is considering naming two Kennedys to represent him abroad: Caroline Kennedy is in line to be U.S. ambassador to Australia, and Vicki Kennedy is on his radar for Western Europe, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: With JFK's daughter and the widow of Sen. Ted Kennedy, Biden would be reaching outside of his pool of core campaign donors. He'd also be putting a spotlight back on America's most famous political dynasty — and honoring a late friend and mentor.Flashback: Biden, who shares the family's Irish Catholic heritage, delivered a eulogy in 2009 for Ted, with whom he served in the Senate for 36 years.He has described Kennedy as a "big brother," and felt a debt of gratitude for Kennedy's defense of his honor amid the plagiarism controversy in Biden's 1988 presidential bid.Details: Vicki, an attorney at Greenberg Traurig and a gun control advocate, got to know Biden through her husband.Caroline served as President Obama’s second ambassador to Japan and is well versed in the issues in the Asia-Pacific region, where the AP first reported she could be heading.The White House declined to comment. People close to the process stressed that nothing is final until the White House sends a formal announcement.Driving the news: Biden was scheduled to make several formal offers to candidates over the holiday weekend, ahead of announcing his first slate of ambassadors as soon as this week.On Friday, he announced Rufus Gifford as his choice to be chief of protocol at the State Department.Administration officials have been vigorous in vetting the first group of political ambassadors, hoping to avoid negative headlines.The intrigue: In addition to political allies like former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, Biden will likely reward longtime friends and aides, in lieu of several donors who raised millions of dollars over Zoom from his campaign.Biden is planning to nominate Cindy McCain as his envoy to the World Food Program in Rome.Michael Carpenter, managing director of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement and a former career foreign service officer, is being considered for a European position.Some donors may make the cut:Cynthia Telles, a clinical professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at UCLA, is being considered for Costa Rica. She and her husband, Joe Waz, hosted a fundraiser for Biden in 2019 along with Hollywood luminaries Jeffrey Katzenberg and Rob Reiner.Scott Miller, a former UBS wealth manager and LGBTQ activist, has been discussed for Switzerland. He and his husband, Tim Gill, are prominent philanthropists for LGBTQ causes.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Simon Cowell Cancels ‘X Factor Israel’ Appearance

    Simon Cowell has canceled his scheduled appearance as a judge on the upcoming season of “X Factor Israel.” Late last year, the veteran producer and reality TV judge signed a deal to serve as one of the judges on the next season of the Israeli musical reality show, which is slated to begin filming this […]

  • Fresno City Council, mayor divided over Pride flag

    The Fresno City Council will now decide which flags will fly outside City Hall after a heated debate between council members and the mayor about a LGBTQ+ Pride flag.

  • HBO's newest vision of Mideast peace shows how film and TV misunderstand the crisis

    "Oslo" chronicles the negotiations that led to the 1993 Peace Accords. But it can't bring itself to examine what started the conflict in the first place.

  • Two dead and more than 20 injured in Florida banquet hall shooting

    Three people open fire indiscriminately on concert crowdPolice lament ‘despicable act of gun violence’ At least two people were killed and more than 20 injured in Miami early on Sunday as attackers opened fire on concertgoers outside a banquet hall. It was the city’s second deadly mass shooting in little more than 24 hours. A police spokesman said the shooting happened in the Hialeah area when three people got out of a white SUV and began firing on a line outside the El Mula banquet hall. The attackers, whom witnesses said were wearing ski masks and hoodies, used assault rifles and a handgun, authorities said. “These are cold-blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice,” the Miami-Dade police director, Alfredo Ramirez, said in a tweet. “This is a despicable act of gun violence, a cowardly act,” he told the Miami Herald. “This type of gun violence has to stop. Every weekend it is the same thing. This is targeted, this is definitely not random.” No suspects were in custody and authorities indicated they expected the death toll to rise. Marcus Lemonis, a Miami businessman and CNBC television host, offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to a conviction. On Friday night, a drive-by shooting in Wynwood left one dead and six wounded. Authorities were alerted by ShotSpotter, an audible detection system that relays the sound of gunfire. A law enforcement source said officers who arrived to find victims lying in the road outside the rented party venue likened that scene to “a war zone”. With almost all pandemic restrictions lifted, visitors have swelled numbers in Miami, a popular vacation destination, for the Memorial Day weekend and the Urban beach week hip-hop music festival. Miami-Dade police investigate near shell case evidence markers on the ground where a mass shooting took place outside of a banquet hall early Sunday in Hialeah, Florida. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images Police have not said if they believe the shootings are linked, but said that it appeared the victims were targeted in both attacks. After the Friday incident, detectives found shell casings from at least two types of weapon. In the Sunday incident, authorities said, eight wounded were taken to hospital by ambulance, at least three in critical condition. A further 12 people went to local hospitals on their own, the Herald reported. TV crews at the scene counted almost 100 evidence markers, a likely indicator of the number of shots fired. Angela Green, whose 24-year-old son was at the concert, told reporters at Jackson Memorial hospital he was shot in the stomach but was expected to survive. “He called us frantic, saying he had been shot, that it hurts and that he loves us,” Green said. “My husband was like, ‘No, stay with us.’ He said the guys came with ski masks and hoodies and just started shooting up the crowd.” Art Acevedo, chief of the Miami police department, a separate jurisdiction to Miami-Dade detectives investigating the shooting, blamed political inaction for failing to curb gun violence. “We had our own shooting the night before where seven people were shot and one dead,” he told CBS’s Face the Nation. “It’s just an indication of the problem we have with the scourge of gun violence in this country that we need to do much more at a federal level to stop. “We need universal background checks. We need to make burglarising licensed gun stores a federal crime with mandatory sentencing. And we need the federal government and both sides to address this issue because without legislation, without certainty as it relates to holding these criminals accountable, we’re never going to get through the summer without much more death and destruction.” Gun control is stalled in the divided US Senate, following the passage of two bills by the House. Joe Biden announced in April his own series of executive orders designed to address the “international embarrassment” of gun violence in America. A Guardian database published last week details every mass shooting in the US since 2014. Ramirez told the Herald he was concerned by levels of gun crime in Miami. “It is very difficult to stop a small amount of individuals who want to go out there and commit murder, and it takes all of us to stop this,” he said. “We really have to put the work in this summer to keep our children and community safe.”

  • At least 20 people were wounded and 2 dead after a shooting outside concert in Florida, police say

    Miami-Dade police said three people got out of an SUV and began shooting at a group of people who were standing outside an event venue early Sunday.

  • Nets takeaways from 125-119 Game 3 loss to Celtics, including no answers for Jayson Tatum

    The Nets started out strong but could not slow down Jayson Tatum, falling to the Boston Celtics 125-119 in Game 3.

  • 'Cowardly act': Two dead, more than 20 injured in Miami-area shooting; $100,000 reward offered for help in finding killers

    Authorities in Florida seek help from the public after two people died and at least 20 others were injured during a shooting outside a banquet hall.

  • For Democrats, GOP filibuster of Jan. 6 commission raises a haunting question

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is planning a series of votes soon on equal pay, voting rights and other bills that will shape the fate of the 60-vote threshold.

  • LOOK: Infield at Indianapolis Motor Speedway could fit every Big Ten football stadium at once

    The infield of the Indianapolis 500 is so massive that every Big Ten football stadium could fit within it at one time.

  • Jayson Tatum is the NBA's next great scoring legend

    In a playoff game opposite Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving — three of the six greatest scorers of their generation — Jayson Tatum was the most lethal offensive weapon on the court.

  • ‘We should be very worried’: Top Arizona election official sounds alarm over GOP’s war against democracy

    Two-hundred-and-eight days after Joe Biden became just the second Democrat presidential candidate to win Arizona’s electoral votes since 1948, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is still getting death threats. Ms Hobbs, 51, has had to travel with a 24-hour security detail since 7 May, when Governor Doug Ducey assigned Department of Public Safety officers to protect her following her multiple threatening phone calls.

  • More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

    The remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, have been found buried on the site of what was once Canada's largest Indigenous residential school — one of the institutions that held children taken from families across the nation. Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation said in a news release that the remains were confirmed last weekend with the help of ground-penetrating radar. More bodies may be found because there are more areas to search on the school grounds, Casimir said Friday.

  • Nashville hat store apologizes for selling ‘NOT VACCINATED’ Star of David badges

    ‘I sincerely apologize for any insensitivity,’ the shop hatWRKS wrote after advertising the badges, which were shaped like a patch used by the Nazis to identify Jews

  • Brazilians stage nationwide protests against Bolsonaro’s Covid response

    Thousands of Brazilians took to the streets to condemn President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the Covid crisis

  • Remains of more than 200 children found at site of Canadian indigenous school in ‘heartbreaking’ tragedy

    Justin Trudeau says discovery is ‘painful reminder’ of country’s historic treatment of indigenous people