A California company’s error caused a recall of a Publix store brand product

A potentially deadly mistake caused a Los Angeles area company to recall Publix Deli Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce cups sold in store delis.

Ventura Foods out of Brea, California, said the recalled lot of 2-ounce sauce cups might have “Traditional Sweet & Spicy BBQ Sauce” instead of Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ. Traditional Sweet & Spicy has anchovies. Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ doesn’t have any kind of fish.

While that’s an infuriating problem for people with a taste Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce and/or a distaste for anchovies, it’s a real problem for people with a fish allergy. The wrong sauce in the cup means the wrong listing of ingredients both on the label and online. People with a fish allergy aren’t warned about the fish inside.

“People who have a fish allergy or severe sensitivity to fish (anchovy) run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the recall notice states.

This concerns just one lot, lot No. APR 08 24B, which has a use by date of April 8, 2024.

Publix Deli Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce

If there’s any chance someone with a fish allergy will dip into the sauce or you really wanted the Carolina-Style sauce, return it to the store for a full refund.

Ask questions about this recall by calling Ventura at 888-500-0086.