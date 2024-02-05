A California company wants to use Arizona groundwater to make 'green hydrogen' fuel. Residents say it'll drain their wells

BRENDA, Arizona — A clean energy company wants federal permission to use Arizona sunshine and water to create carbon-free hydrogen fuel in one of the state’s more stressed rural groundwater basins.

Heliogen, a Southern California-based company, last year won the exclusive right to lease more than 3,300 acres of desert east of this small community in western Arizona’s La Paz County for solar energy development. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management had offered the land as one of three designated solar zones in the state, this one just north of Interstate 10 and about 100 miles west of Phoenix.

Rather than selling the solar power directly to the grid, Heliogen proposes to use its planned solar array to coax liquid hydrogen from the water underground. It’s a process known as “green hydrogen” because it burns no fossil fuels. The company calls it a “clear path toward a carbon-free future,” but La Paz County residents fear it could dry up their drinking water wells.

“Carbon-free hydrogen represents an ideal power source for energy-intensive industries that are more difficult to electrify, such as transportation, mining, and chemical manufacturing,” a Heliogen spokesman told The Arizona Republic in an email.

Brenda’s location in the I-10 corridor and in a zone already vetted and designated for solar development make it an ideal location to provide hydrogen that can be used in those markets and at the Port of Los Angeles, where it could support heavy equipment and trucking, according to Heliogen.

Heliogen hopes to erect an array of mirrors all pointing toward a central tower that would heat a saline solution to crank a turbine providing the electricity for electrolysis to extract hydrogen. It’s known as “green hydrogen,” as opposed to “gray hydrogen” made with the aid of natural gas turbines or “white hydrogen” potentially available for mining in a few major natural deposits around the world.

Locals fear their wells could fail if pumping increases

The project has alarmed locals who have watched the water table drop in recent years from existing residential and agricultural pumping. They hope the Bureau of Land Management will not grant approval for the hydrogen extraction, which separates hydrogen from water, leaving oxygen.

“I don’t know how that is a renewable resource when water in our state is so limited,” said Kari Ann Noelter, a resident of the nearby Bouse area who is running for county supervisor in her district.

The BLM’s Brenda solar zone lies atop the Ranegras Plain Basin, a groundwater aquifer that state water officials have identified as one of the three most imperiled by Arizona’s lax regulation of overpumping in rural areas. The others are at Willcox and Gila Bend.

The Ranegras Plain adjoins and exchanges some water with basins that have drawn political attention for large-scale agricultural pumping to supply alfalfa and other livestock feeds for export. State monitoring of wells in the basin has shown both troubling declines in the water table — or “depth to water” — and land subsidence as newly dried soil compacts.

Data from wells that the Arizona Department of Water Resources monitors show all areas of the basin in decline over the last 20 years, and many by dozens of feet. For instance, at the routinely checked well nearest to the proposed solar hydrogen field, depth to water has increased by more than 20 feet since 2003, with each year’s reading adding a point along a relatively straight line downward on the well’s depth chart.

Near the basin’s most intensive farm pumping farther east, Department of Water Resources chief hydrologist Ryan Mitchell said, land has subsided 25 centimeters, or nearly 10 inches, since 2010.

“That’s a lot,” Mitchell said. “You’re talking about tens if not more than 100 feet of (water) drawdown.”

Heliogen says it anticipates its total water use for both hydrogen feedstock and its associated solar field will be 40 times less than what agriculture takes from the basin.

La Paz County residents who have researched what it takes to make hydrogen say they expect Heliogen will use 48 million gallons — roughly 150 acre-feet — of groundwater as feedstock for the 20,000 metric tons of hydrogen it plans to produce each year. Such a volume, if applied solely to domestic uses, could supply up to 500 households.

That's small by metropolitan standards, but meaningful in a county with only about 16,000 residents. The company declined interview requests but responded to The Republic’s questions by email and said the residents’ calculation was “directionally accurate.”

Mitchell, the state’s hydrologist, said that amount of water alone is not excessive.

“That is not a humongous stress compared to farming,” he said. “But there is return flow from farming,” because some water applied to crops percolates back to the aquifer.

Still, Mitchell said, every additional well puts further strain on a challenged basin. While the level of pumping might not rapidly drain the aquifer, it increases the odds that someone’s private residential well, first drilled to tap into a shallower water table, will fail and require deeper drilling. The only thing that can reverse a desert groundwater basin’s decline is a reduction in pumping, he said.

Throughout last year, Gov. Katie Hobbs enlisted a groundwater policy council to recommend legislative or administrative changes to better protect the state’s groundwater. Essentially, state law since 1980 has divided the state into urban zones with strict groundwater protections and rural zones where there is no restriction on pumping.

The decline of rural basins like the Ranegras Plain, Mitchell said, suggests the need for a “third option” that legislators will likely debate this year.

Mining issues: Clean energy or healthy river? Why lines in the debate aren't as clear at this Western mine

'They came in under the radar'

Nance Franklin is among La Paz County residents who have already deepened a well, in her case extending the reach of her family's well from 300 feet to 450.

“Our (water) pressure was decreasing,” she said. “That’s why we started paying attention to what was going on here.”

Franklin is an artist who works from home. She and her husband moved to the Bouse area, north of Brenda, because they enjoy dirt biking and ATV riding, activities that draw many tourists. She worries that further declines in water availability could thwart the region’s development as a refuge for desert lovers.

“We’re on the cusp,” she said. “It’s beautiful country because you just get out on the desert and it’s gorgeous.”

Franklin met with The Republic at a site where Heliogen has drilled test wells on the east side of Brenda, a small roadside accumulation of convenience stores, produce sellers and RV parks. In the distance beyond fields of creosote bush to the north, a large chicken-raising operation indicated one of the area’s substantial farm investments.

County Planning and Zoning Commission member John Newman accompanied Franklin and said he also worries about the project’s water demands. He opposed an industrial rezoning that Heliogen had sought from the county, an application that it has since withdrawn but that he expects will return.

When asked about this zoning request, the company told The Republic it wants local partners.

“Heliogen is working with La Paz County, one of many essential partners in this project, to fulfill all obligations as efficiently as possible,” a spokesman said by email. “The County plays a necessary role in the development of the Brenda Green Hydrogen project, and we look forward to our continued collaboration.”

Franklin, Newman and Noelter each complained that the Bureau of Land Management seemed to have developed this plan with Heliogen without public participation. Franklin said she and neighbors only learned about it when they noticed drill rigs and started asking questions.

“They came in under the radar,” Franklin said.

Project will require a full environmental review

A bureau spokesman said the solar zone designation and Heliogen’s award of the leasing rights came about as part of a public process intended to make good on a congressional mandate to approve 25 gigawatts of renewable energy on federal lands by 2025.

The next step, through which Heliogen seeks approval for the hydrogen operation, will undergo its own public environmental study, said Rem Hawes, a public affairs officer in the agency’s Arizona office.

That study has not yet progressed to the point of having its own website or seeking public comment because the BLM still needs to review technical reports that Heliogen has submitted, Hawes said. Those include water demand and availability data, archaeological resources on the desert, and other environmental factors.

“We’re at the very beginning,” Hawes said. “There’s a few things of obvious concern that we want to address, and water is a big one.”

He estimated that the public review process will begin this summer and take about a year.

The BLM, an agency of the Department of the Interior, has a long history of energy development, from oil and gas to renewables including solar and wind.

“Energy production is part of our pedigree,” Hawes said, and the agency now hopes to rapidly deploy renewable projects. “We hope this is one of them.”

