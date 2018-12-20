A California Company Wants to Build This Crazy-Looking Chinese Electric Car in the US in 2020

From Popular Mechanics

The grinning machine you see here is the Qiantu Motors K50, an all-electric sports car from a Chinese startup car company that first debuted in 2015. And you could start to see US-built examples on the road by 2020.

That's because Qiantu Motors recently signed an agreement with California-based Mullen Technologies, Inc., to assemble a homologated version of the vehicle here in the US, from parts constructed in China.



Photo credit: Qiantu Motors More

According to the announcement, "by importing assembly-ready components and utilizing American-sourced key components, the partnership [...] will enable this exciting car to be available to North American consumers at an unexpectedly affordable cost." The 402-hp K50 wears carbon-fiber body panels on an aluminum frame, with a claimed 4.2-second 0-60 time, a top speed of around 125 mph, and a driving range of nearly 240 miles. It's been on sale in China since August, at a price of 700,000 yuan, or just over $100,000 at today's exchange rates.

Qiantu Motors was founded in 2015 as a subsidiary of Beijing CH-Auto Technology, a vehicle design and manufacturing firm that has developed both conventional and electric vehicles.

via Jalopnik

