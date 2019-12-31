California Consumer Privacy Act of 2020: What the new privacy law means to you

Every day, Americans are tracked across the internet by a trillion-dollar industry that mines and stockpiles thousands of their data points to target ads at them.

Nearly 8 in 10 people say they’re concerned about what companies do with all that data they quietly cull, according to the Pew Research Center. Yet this massive private surveillance dragnet is largely beyond Americans' control.

Until now. On Wednesday, a landmark law in California will grant consumers the right to see the personal information that companies collect about them and stop them from selling it. The law is the California Consumer Privacy Act or CCPA.

If companies extend these new rights to consumers outside the state, or if other states follow California's lead, the CCPA could effectively become a national law, privacy advocates say.

Myth-busting: Unmask these four privacy untruths to protect yourself online

3 things you can do: to start safeguarding your privacy online

Like stories about the Golden State? Click here to get our In California newsletter in your inbox.

But the law faces challenges. Business trade groups and lobbyists are seeking to revise it with amendments or preempt it with watered-down federal legislation, claiming the regulations are overly broad and could have unintended consequences that harm consumers and small businesses.

Bay Area real estate developer turned privacy activist Alastair Mactaggart, who put up more than $3 million to place privacy protections before California voters in 2018, says he isn't backing down from his fight to give consumers more control over how Silicon Valley tracks them to target advertising. The statewide ballot initiative he funded drew more than 600,000 signatures, leading California lawmakers, tech companies and privacy advocates to hammer out a legislative compromise: the CCPA.

“Whether or not we have everything in this particular law or the next one, it’s a massive beachhead,” Mactaggart says. “Being California, we just have a unique opportunity. As we go, so goes the nation.”

With calls for privacy regulation from Capitol Hill and the presidential campaign trail intensifying, Mactaggart is capitalizing on a growing unease with the tech industry's business tactics post-Cambridge Analytica. He says he’s prepared to spend millions more on a new initiative for the 2020 ballot in California to keep business interests from chipping away at the CCPA. The ballot initiative would also protect sensitive information, like your health and financial records, and your precise location. And it would create a California agency to enforce the regulations.

But Jennifer King, director of consumer privacy at the Stanford Law School's Center for Internet and Society, says the law may not help as many people as supporters hope.

"I’m skeptical that the average person will even know this law exists, let alone know how to take advantage of it. Mostly I imagine that privacy advocates will put it to the test and publicize the results," she says. "One of my concerns is that there is no budget allocated to public education on the issue, so most people are going to learn about it via word of mouth from advocates or friends. And, depending on how hard it is to exercise one’s rights from company to company, and what results you receive in turn, individual experiences may vary a lot."

Want to take more control over your online data? Here’s what you need to know.

What is the California Consumer Privacy Act?

California consumers have already begun to receive email notifications alerting them to changes under CCPA. The law, which takes effect Jan. 1, gives California residents the right to know what data companies collect about them and to opt out of having their data sold. Businesses are also restricted in selling the personal information of children under 16.

Under the law, Californians can sue businesses for certain types of data breaches. For other violations, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra will be able to bring enforcement actions starting in July. The regulations used to enforce the law are still being finalized.