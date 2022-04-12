California Cop Reinstated After Video Showed Him Assaulting 14-Year-Old

An officer who was accused of beating up a 14-year-old on camera two years ago, was reinstated and is back on the force, the Atlanta Black Star Reports.

In 2020, Rancho Cordova Police Department Brian Fowell was caught on camera repeatedly punching 14-year-old Elijah Tufono. In a video of the incident, Fowell is shown straddling Tufono while attempting to take him into custody. The officer had suspected the teen of selling tobacco to underage kids.

Video continued to show Fowell push and punch Tufono before handcuffing him. In the clip, someone can be heard asking Fowell to stop hitting the teenager.

The video raked up millions of views on social media. At the time, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the encounter escalated because the teen lied about his identity and resisted arrest.

Vice President Kamala Harris, then a Democratic presidential candidate, said that Fowell’s actions were a “horrific abuse of power” and called for him to “be held accountable,” Vice reports.

After an investigation into the incident, Fowell was found guilty of using excessive force and was fired. He appealed his termination and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed that an arbitrator, an independent judge within their department, found that firing him wasn’t warranted.

“The sheriff’s office was entitled to take Deputy Fowell out of the public spotlight for a while,” Fowell’s attorney, William Creger told the Sacramento Bee. “The arbitrator said [Fowell] didn’t do everything perfectly, he could’ve handled it in a different way, but it didn’t need to rise to the level of termination.”

Now, people in the Rancho Cordova community are outraged by the decision. Betty Williams, president of the local NAACP, said that she’s “pissed” with the department.

“How can we trust your law enforcement when you know you have an officer who did something like this and you bring him back to that same community and you ask us to trust you?” she said, according to the Atlanta Black Star. “That is absolutely a slap in the face.”