California cop resigns after police investigation reveals 10 pages of 'disgusting and horrible' racist text messages

A San Jose police officer resigned after his text messages about hating Black people came to light during an investigation.

Mark McNamara resigned from the San Jose Police Department after an investigation unearthed racist text messages.

McNamara also shot K'aun Green, a Black man, in March 2022.

Green appeared to make racist comments about Green's legal team in the text messages.

A San Jose police officer has resigned after his racist text messages — including one about hating Black people — came to light during an investigation.

Mark McNamara, a six-year veteran of the San Jose Police Department, resigned this week after learning of the investigation into the text messages, the San Jose Police Department said.

McNamara also shot K'aun Green, a college football player, in March 2022, after Green helped break up a fight near San Jose State University, according to The Los Angeles Times. Green later filed a federal lawsuit against San Jose and the police department in April 2022.

Police discovered McNamara's alarming text messages while conducting an internal investigation into an unrelated criminal matter, San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata said in a statement.

"I don't stand for this. It's disgusting and horrible that we have an officer that thinks that way," Mata said, adding that McNamara's messages "demonstrated racial bias."

Police released a total of 10 pages full of texts recovered from McNamara. In one text message, McNamara appeared to refer to Green, who was holding a gun that he had wrestled away from an attacker when McNamara shot him.

"N---- wanted to carry a gun in the Wild West. Not on my watch," McNamara said in subsequent messages.

In a later message in June 2023, McNamara appeared to reference conversations with Green's attorneys and the city's attorney about Green's lawsuit against the city. In one message, McNamara said he "finally had to tell this city attorney what's what."

"I'm like dude, I don't give a shit about this case. I'm white, he's black, he's gonna win. AND I DONT CARE. It's a bitch whatever they decide has no bearing on me what so ever. It's basically kangaroo court," McNamara's message said.

In a following message, McNamara said of Green's legal team that they "should all be bowing to me and bringing me gifts since I saved a fellow n---- by making him rich as fuck. Otherwise, he woulda lived a life of poverty and crime."

Green's attorney, Angel Alexander, told KTVU that Green was "shocked and pissed" to learn about the racist text messages.

"The one honestly that sticks out the most in my head was this text that said, 'I hate black people,' plain and simple," Alexander told the outlet. "To see it in black and white on a piece of paper, there is no guessing or speculation. And, you know, the more you read, the worse it gets."

Chief Mata said that a second police department employee, who was not named, was on the receiving end of some of McNamara's text messages and had "engaged in other concerning dialogue" with McNamara. The second employee has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, Mata said.

