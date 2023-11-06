California cop who shot Black man resigns over racist texts including ‘I hate black people’

A California police officer has resigned over a series of racist text messages he sent over the summer.

Mark McNamara of the San Jose Police Department was subject to an internal affairs investigation after he shot K’aun Green in March 2022.

Green, who is Black, was walking backwards out of a doorway and holding a gun in the air when McNamara shot and wounded him.

In a text to a fellow cop, McNamara wrote: “N—a wanted to carry a gun in the Wild West. Not on my watch haha.”

Green sued the city of San Jose in response to the March 27, 2022 shooting. He had been involved in a fight at a taqueria in the city, but security cameras appeared to show that he defused the confrontation, grabbed a handgun from one of his opponents and was backing out of the building to end the fight. Officers arrived on the scene at that point, and McNamara fired four shots at Green.

The officer was questioned by Green’s attorney as part of the legal proceedings.

“The other day this n—a lawyer is like Mr. McNamara, you know we can still find you guilty of excessive force right?” McNamara wrote in a text. “I’m pretty sure the district attorney would have charged me if I used excessive force, but she didn’t, because I didn’t use excessive force. Think I give a f–k what y’all n–s think?!???? I’ll shoot you too!!!!!”

San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata said internal affairs investigators discovered McNamara’s texts. McNamara resigned on Wednesday, and Mata informed the public on Friday.

In one of McNamara’s final text messages released by the department, he simply wrote: “I hate black people.”