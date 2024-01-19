California cop walks into 7-Eleven and foils armed robbery
A police sergeant thwarted an armed robbery taking place at a 7-Eleven just as the suspect was attempting to flee with a bag of cash. (West Covina Police Department)
A police sergeant thwarted an armed robbery taking place at a 7-Eleven just as the suspect was attempting to flee with a bag of cash. (West Covina Police Department)
This week's best tech deals include a number of Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-order discounts, the Apple Watch Series 9 for $329, a free gift card offer for the Meta Quest 2 and more.
Existing home sales fell to the lowest level in 30 years. But homebuying conditions were better in the 1990s.
Audi won the 2024 Dakar Rally with a prototype called RS Q E-Tron. Spanish driver Carlos Sainz drove the winning car and earned his fourth Dakar victory.
"Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D." returned with season premieres this week.
Baker's MLB managing career began with the Giants in 1993.
Schenk ended up finishing two-under for the round.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis.
The Premium feature was already available on iOS.
Sun protection with a fun pop of color and hydrating ingredients? Yes, please!
I grab this thing for every trip — it holds all my chargers and barely takes up any space in my bag.
While the IRS allows you to make tax payments with a credit card, you'll incur added fees. Here's what you need to know.
A deep-clean for your fridge is surprisingly simple — but absolutely necessary. We'll walk you through it!
A 1992 Honda Accord two-door with more than 400,000 miles on the odometer, found in a Denver-area self-service wrecking yard.
Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would not be starters based on the latest round of fan voting.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker.
Mortgage applications increased as rates continued their decline. But inventory remained tight.
Steal someone's heart with these gift ideas from Walmart, Amazon and other quick-to-ship retailers.
Instagram is introducing new nighttime nudges for teen accounts to limit their time on the app, the company announced on Thursday. The new nighttime nudges will appear when teens have spent more than 10 minutes on Instagram in places like Reels or DMs late at night. The social network told TechCrunch in an email that the nudges will appear after 10 p.m. The nighttime nudges will be shown automatically and can't be turned off, which means teens can't opt in or out of seeing them.
Xbox's first games showcase of 2024 starts at 3PM ET on Thursday, and you can watch it right here.
Cleveland-based electric motorcycle startup Land Moto is looking to diversify by powering up the battery design side of its tech, and has raised $3 million (on top of $7 million raised last summer) to do so in 2024. Land's primary product is a striking electric motorbike called the District, which sits somewhat at the intersection of e-bike and motorcycle. Just as some carmakers have flirted with the idea of having your electric car act as a home battery, why shouldn't your electric bike do the same, to a lesser extent?