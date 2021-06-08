California cops acted on tips, enhanced images to track down road rage shooting suspects

Authorities in Southern California said Monday that they used dashcam videos and important tips to help track down the suspects in the road rage shooting death of a 6-year-old boy who was killed while driving to school with his mother.

The Los Angeles Times reported that authorities enhanced an image of the license plate that helped them identify the suspects. The white Volkswagen they were allegedly driving helped investigators. There are only 140 of those models in the state, Fox 11 reported.

California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Don Goodbrand said at a press conference that Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23, were arrested on Sunday after authorities acted on a tip and followed them to their Costa Mesa apartment, The OC Register reported.

"I would say they were surprised," he said.

The CHP said the investigation into the May 21 shooting death of Aiden Leos is ongoing and they announced the recovery of what they believe was the gun and vehicle during the shooting.

The Times reported that part of the investigation included learning about the couple’s commute. They were able to determine that the pair was in the vicinity at the time of the shooting, the report said.

Leos was fatally shot while seated in the back seat of a car driven by his mother, Joanna Cloonan on the 55 Freeway in the city of Orange.

According to accounts from the mother and witnesses who stopped to help her, another car cut her off and she responded with a hand gesture and the car slipped in behind her and someone inside fired a shot through the rear of her car. Cloonan said she heard a loud noise and her son, who was behind her, said, "Ow."

He had been shot. She pulled over as soon as she could. She called 911 and did her best to save him, but he was losing a lot of blood.

He was rushed to Children’s Hospital of Orange County where he was pronounced dead.

A reward offered for information leading to an arrest had grown to at least $500,000.

Prosecutors are still deciding what charge to bring, said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

"We are reviewing the evidence and we're looking at every single legal theory in conjunction with that evidence," he said.

"The one thing you don’t want to do in the criminal justice system is to make promises…we don’t want to make promises but there’s something about that that leaves me a little bit empty," he added. "I do want to promise today that when Aiden was put below ground that we will get justice for him. We have to promise him that."

