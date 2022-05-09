California cops checking report of screams find body in SUV

·1 min read

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Southern California police who responded to reports of screams from a sports utility vehicle over the weekend arrested a man after officers found the body of another man inside the SUV.

Officers in the city of Anaheim Sunday morning saw a man getting out of the SUV that was parked in a residential neighborhood, police said in a statement.

“Upon inspection of the vehicle, officers located a recently deceased adult male who had suffered trauma,” the statement said. “Detectives are not disclosing the nature of the injuries to the victim.”

The man who had been exiting the SUV was detained and police said there were no other suspects and no threat to the community.

The victim’s identity was withheld pending notification of relatives, officials said.

