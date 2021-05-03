California could get 600,000 acres of new federally protected wilderness

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Wigglesworth
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
San Gabriel Mountains, California-Oct. 8, 2020-Biologists predict that the San Gabriel River will be filled with soot and debris when the rains come after the devastation caused by the Bobcat fire to the surrounding mountains. The Bobcat fire in the San Gabriel Mountains badly damaged the habitats of some of California&#39;s most endangered wildlife. Biologists say the Bobcat fire reduced to ashes more than a decade&#39;s worth of federally funded efforts in the San Gabriel Mountains to recover the last known populations of several threatened and endangered species. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
The San Gabriel River. Legislation proposed by California's two senators would designate more than 583 miles of river in the state — including 45 miles of San Gabriel River tributaries, as well as Little Rock Creek — as "wild and scenic rivers," a protection that prohibits dams or new mining. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

California could get 600,000 new acres of federally protected wilderness under legislation introduced in the U.S. Senate recently. The designation would ensure the lands remain free of development, vehicles and commercial activity.

In total, the package introduced by Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and co-sponsored by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) would expand protections for more than 1 million acres of public land in the state, officials said.

“Our public lands and natural spaces are indeed our nation’s greatest treasures,” Padilla said Monday at a news conference at the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale. If the legislation is successful, the site will be the center of a new 50,000-acre national recreation area covering foothill areas of the San Gabriel Mountains and portions of the San Gabriel River and the Rio Hondo.

“These lands are not just precious for their stunning scenery but also for their important biodiversity and the role that they play in keeping our environment strong and resilient,” Padilla said.

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) speaks at a news conference at Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale.
Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) speaks at a news conference at Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale, where he announced legislation to protect more than 1 million acres of California's public land. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

The package, which consists of three bills approved by the U.S. House in February, would add more than 109,000 acres to San Gabriel Mountains National Monument and designate 30,000 acres of wilderness, roughly half of it in a region at its western end that was left out when then-President Obama designated the monument in 2014.

It would also designate more than 583 miles of river — including 45 miles of San Gabriel River tributaries, as well as Little Rock Creek — as “wild and scenic rivers,” a protection that prohibits dams or new mining.

About 17 million people — or one in 20 Americans — live within a 90-minute drive of the San Gabriel Mountains, yet for many communities of color, such open-space areas remain inaccessible, said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis.

“A staggering 82% of communities of color in the county lack green space and many suffer from air pollution, from asthma, childhood obesity and other ailments,” Solis said. “The San Gabriel Mountains make up 70% of L.A. County’s open space and offer a critical open space for all of these impacted communities.”

The additions to the protected lands will ensure these resources are expanded and preserved for generations to come, she said.

A wild goose takes a drink at the Santa Fe Dam.
A Canada goose takes a drink at the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale. About 17 million people — or one in 20 Americans — live within a 90-minute drive of the San Gabriel Mountains. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

The package of legislation would also designate as wilderness about 262,000 acres of public lands in northwest California and 288,000 acres of land in the Los Padres National Forest and Carrizo Plain National Monument, as well as establish a 400-mile-long Condor National Scenic Trail stretching from Los Angeles to Monterey County.

The legislation advances a goal endorsed by President Biden and supported by California Gov. Gavin Newsom to conserve 30% of the nation’s lands and waters by 2030, said Wade Crowfoot, California's secretary for natural resources.

He noted that the protection of 1 million acres of California land equates to one out of every 100 acres in the state.

“Simply put, this is a big deal,” he said.

Irwindale, California&#x002014;Andrew Morales &quot;Guiding Young Cloud&quot;, right, leads a prayer
Andrew Morales, also known as Guiding Young Cloud, right, leads a prayer before a news conference to announce proposed legislation to protect more than 1 million acres of California public land. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. approves massive solar project in California desert

    The $550 million Crimson Solar Project will be sited on 2,000 acres of federal land west of Blythe, California, the Interior Department said in a statement. It is being developed by Canadian Solar unit Recurrent Energy and will deliver power to California utility Southern California Edison. The announcement comes as President Joe Biden has vowed to expand development of renewable energy projects on public lands as part of a broader agenda to fight climate change, create jobs and reverse former President Donald Trump's emphasis on maximizing fossil fuel extraction.

  • Judge asked to halt dredges during sea turtle nesting season

    A conservation group filed suit asking a judge to stop a federal agency from dredging a Georgia harbor during the nesting season for rare sea turtles that began over the weekend. The group One Hundred Miles filed suit Friday in U.S. District Court against the Army Corps of Engineers, which plans to end a policy that for 30 years suspended coastal dredging from the Carolinas to Florida during the warmer months when sea turtles are most abundant in coastal waters and lay their eggs on Southern beaches.

  • Biden is talking to Republicans, but for only so long

    The president and much of his team learned a lesson during the Obama years: They should not wait for Republicans to negotiate.

  • Grassley wants more information about John Kerry’s finances, potential conflicts of interest

    Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) wants more details about John Kerry's personal finances and how the Biden climate envoy is avoiding conflicts between his official duties and private investments.The big picture: Grassley, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday seeking more information after Axios revealed new details about Kerry's lucrative work in finance and energy investing after he completed his tenure as secretary himself.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"The operation of good government requires faithful adherence to ethical rules," Grassley wrote. "It’s unclear exactly what matters Mr. Kerry has been barred from working on and whether he has received any waivers for specific matters that he would otherwise be recused from."Between the lines: As Axios reported Friday, Kerry drew a $5 million salary from Bank of America last year and brought in hundreds of thousands more in speaking fees and consulting income.Some of his former clients do significant business in the energy and environmental space, over which Kerry is now poised to exert significant policy influence as special presidential envoy for climate.Kerry also has pressed major financial institutions to collaborate on efforts to address global climate change.According to a Politico report in March, that included entreaties to Brian Moynihan, Bank of America's CEO.The intrigue: The State Department told Axios last week Kerry has signed a Biden-imposed ethics pledge barring him from participating in specific official actions affecting his former clients and employers.He's also bound by federal ethics laws restricting that activity.Grassley wants to know precisely what Kerry is recused from doing, and whether any of those rules have been waived.The senator's letter also requests "all records, including memoranda, emails and other similar documents, relating to all evaluations of potential, apparent and/or actual conflicts of interest."The department declined to comment about the letter.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Death draws attention to police putting suspects face down

    It’s common practice for police around the U.S. to place combative suspects face down and press down on their backs with hands, elbows or knees to gain control. Two days after the video became public, a jury in Southern California awarded more than $2 million to the family of a homeless man who died in 2018 after officers in Anaheim used a similar technique to restrain him. Now, a Los Angeles-area lawmaker who is a former police officer is trying to outlaw techniques that create a substantial risk of what's known as “positional asphyxia" — legislation police oppose as either vague or unnecessary given that most departments already restrict the practice.

  • Parts of California see May red flag fire warning for first time since 2014

    Temperatures expected to be 15F above average on Monday and Tuesday in drought-desiccated Sacramento area A dried lake bed at Folsom Lake in Folsom, California, near Sacramento. Photograph: Getty Images Dry, hot weather and strong winds have triggered a “red flag” fire warning for parts of northern California, the first time the National Weather Service has issued such a warning for the region in the month of May since 2014. Temperatures in northern California and the Bay Area are expected to peak 15F above average on Monday and Tuesday, with 20- to 35mph wind gusts expected in some parts, prompting the NWS to warn of dangerous fire conditions in the Sacramento region. The red flag warning is expected to expire after 11am Tuesday. Peak fire season in California usually runs from the summer through autumn. But strong winds and exceptionally warm weather this spring have created critical fire conditions in a drought-desiccated landscape that has been primed to burn. The conditions have stoked small grass fires across parts of northern California in recent days. And in southern California, the state’s fire agency, Cal Fire, has been working to contain a 5,100-acre wildfire near San Diego. About 500 residents and many farm animals in the backcountry were evacuated. Responders have also contained smaller fires in the San Joaquin Valley, in the state’s north-central region. The climate crisis has intensified droughts throughout the region in recent years, and bone-dry soil and vegetation have helped kindle more intense, destructive wildfires. This year, large swaths of California, including most of the north, the length of the Sierra Nevada mountains, much of southern California and the Mojave desert, have seen their driest wet seasons in more than 40 years. Due to global heating, the state is also warmer than it was during its deep drought in the late 1970s, or during the last extreme drought that ran from 2011 to 2017. Last month, state leaders announced that they would allocate $536m to hire more firefighters, improve forest management efforts, thin out fire-fueling vegetation and make homes more fire-resistant. The sweeping plan came after the state saw five of the six largest fires in state history last year. Experts are expecting the coming year to bring more major fires. “The parts of the state that have seen the most severe snow and rainfall shortages are the ones that you expect to see the highest fire risk,” Chris Field, climate scientist at Stanford University, told the Guardian last month. “But there are always lots of unknowns that determine the way in which the actual fire season will unfold.” Drought conditions across much of the US west have also provoked premature wildfires in the south-west. New Mexico’s first major wildfire of the year was ignited last week, and firefighters are still working to contain the 1,200-acre fire that ripped through the dry Hualapai Mountains in western Arizona more than a week ago.

  • 'I just want them to be held liable': Texas case opens door to sue over police misconduct

    Critics of a legal doctrine known as qualified immunity say there may be new legal avenues to hold law enforcement responsible for misconduct.

  • Biden admin proposes phase out of climate-damaging refrigerant

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Environmental Protection Agency on Monday proposed a rule to slash the use of a potent climate-warming gas commonly used in refrigerators and air conditioners by 85% over the next 15 years, a move it said will play a big part in U.S. plans to halve its greenhouse gas emissions this decade. The proposal to curb the use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) would keep the equivalent of 900 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions from reaching the atmosphere over that period, it said, a climate impact similar to preventing the combustion of a trillion tons of coal. “By phasing down HFCs, which can be hundreds to thousands of times more powerful than carbon dioxide at warming the planet, EPA is taking a major action to help keep global temperature rise in check," said EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

  • Fact Check: The United States is, was, and will always be a racist country

    Opinion: If racism is not responsible for the continued degradation and positionality of Black and Brown Americans, then what is? If a Black Republican and Black Democrat walked into a bar, one wouldn’t usually expect them to agree on anything let alone that racism, in the United States especially, is a thing of the past. In his rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress, Scott, the Senate’s only Black Republican, sought to offer an alternative to the Biden agenda while defending the GOP, and the nation at large, against charges of systemic racism.

  • Military families are 'going to lose every time' in the hot real-estate market, as sellers shun government-backed loans for veterans

    At Fort Bragg, the largest US Army base by population, military buyers are at a disadvantage to civilians, one broker said.

  • Couple falsely accused of kidnap attempt see ‘hope’ after California mom gets charged

    “I saw these people, they didn’t look necessarily clean cut,” the woman said in a video.

  • Biden's chief of staff maintains White House is serious about working with GOP on infrastructure

    White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain on Sunday said "we have to see whether ... Republicans in Washington join the rest of America in broadly supporting" President Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal. Can the Biden administration forge a bipartisan deal on infrastructure? @WHCOS Ron Klain insists there's "broad support" in "common sense ideas": “We’ll have to see whether or not Republicans in Washington join the rest of America” pic.twitter.com/sDNuixYLNS — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 2, 2021 But while he appeared to put the pressure on GOP senators to cross the aisle, he also told CBS News' John Dickerson that Biden had a "great conversation" with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.) this week, adding that "we've invited her and a group of Republican senators to the White House in the next few days, hopefully." Klain was adamant that the administration intends to work with Republicans and "find common ground." The sides were not able to meet in the middle on Biden's COVID-19 relief plan, so maybe Klain's words won't come to fruition, but The Washington Post has reported that the White House does indeed seem open to concessions when it comes to the infrastructure plan, which could also be broken into bits and pieces. When Biden spoke with Capito he reportedly "suggested he was contemplating her counteroffer of roughly $568 billion more seriously than he viewed the Republican response to his coronavirus relief legislation," the Post writes, especially since there's no pandemic-related shot clock this time. "We have a little more time for the consideration of this, and the percolation of these proposals, to have a broader consolation and dialogue," Steve Ricchetti, a top White House aide, told the Post. Read more at The Washington Post and CBS News. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesFlorida Republicans reportedly fear they miscalculated on new voting restrictionsEurope is back in recession. It's not just the virus.

  • Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown injuries: Update on Celtics stars

    Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both suffered injuries late in the Boston Celtics' loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Here's the latest on their status.

  • Installing solar panels over California's canals could yield water, land, air and climate payoffs

    The California Aqueduct, which carries water more than 400 miles south from the Sierra Nevada, splits as it enters Southern California at the border of Kern and Los Angeles counties. California DWRClimate change and water scarcity are front and center in the western U.S. The region’s climate is warming, a severe multi-year drought is underway and groundwater supplies are being overpumped in many locations. Western states are pursuing many strategies to adapt to these stresses and prepare for the future. These include measures to promote renewable energy development, conserve water, and manage natural and working lands more sustainably. As engineers working on climate-smart solutions, we’ve found an easy win-win for both water and climate in California with what we call the “solar canal solution.” About 4,000 miles of canals transport water to some 35 million Californians and 5.7 million acres of farmland across the state. Covering these canals with solar panels would reduce evaporation of precious water – one of California’s most critical resources – and help meet the state’s renewable energy goals, while also saving money. Conserving water and land California is prone to drought, and water is a constant concern. Now, the changing climate is bringing hotter, drier weather. Severe droughts over the past 10 to 30 years dried up wells, caused officials to implement water restrictions and fueled massive wildfires. As of mid-April 2021, the entire state was officially experiencing drought conditions. At the same time, California has ambitious conservation goals. The state has a mandate to reduce groundwater pumping while maintaining reliable supplies to farms, cities, wildlife and ecosystems. As part of a broad climate change initiative, in October 2020 Gov. Gavin Newsom directed the California Natural Resources Agency to spearhead efforts to conserve 30% of land and coastal waters by 2030. Most of California’s rain and snow falls north of Sacramento during the winter, while 80% of its water use occurs in Southern California, mostly in summer. That’s why canals snake across the state – it’s the largest such system in the world. We estimate that about 1%-2% of the water they carry is lost to evaporation under the hot California sun. In a recent study, we showed that covering all 4,000 miles of California’s canals with solar panels would save more than 65 billion gallons of water annually by reducing evaporation. That’s enough to irrigate 50,000 acres of farmland or meet the residential water needs of more than 2 million people. By concentrating solar installations on land that is already being used, instead of building them on undeveloped land, this approach would help California meet its sustainable management goals for both water and land resources. Climate-friendly power Shading California’s canals with solar panels would generate substantial amounts of electricity. Our estimates show that it could provide some 13 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity, which is about half of the new sources the state needs to add to meet its clean electricity goals: 60% from carbon-free sources by 2030 and 100% renewable by 2045. Installing solar panels over the canals makes both systems more efficient. The solar panels would reduce evaporation from the canals, especially during hot California summers. And because water heats up more slowly than land, the canal water flowing beneath the panels could cool them by 10 F, boosting production of electricity by up to 3%. These panels could also generate electricity locally in many parts of California, lowering both transmission losses and costs for consumers. Combining solar power with battery storage can help build microgrids in rural areas and underserved communities, making the power system more efficient and resilient. This would mitigate the risk of power losses due to extreme weather, human error and wildfires. We estimate that the cost to span canals with solar panels is higher than building ground-mounted systems. But when we added in some of the co-benefits, such as avoided land costs, water savings, aquatic weed mitigation and enhanced PV efficiency, we found that solar canals were a better investment and provided electricity that cost less over the life of the solar installations. Solar panels installed over canals increase the efficiency of both systems. Brandi McKuin, CC BY-ND Benefits to the land Solar canals are about much more than just generating renewable energy and saving water. Building these long, thin solar arrays could prevent more than 80,000 acres of farmland or natural habitat from being converted for solar farms. California grows food for an ever-increasing global population and produces more than 50% of the fruits, nuts and vegetables that U.S. consumers eat. However, up to 50% of new renewable energy capacity to meet decarbonization goals could be sited in agricultural areas, including large swaths of prime farmland. Solar canal installations will also protect wildlife, ecosystems and culturally important land. Large-scale solar developments can result in habitat loss, degradation and fragmentation, which can harm threatened species such as the Mojave Desert tortoise. They also can harm desert scrub plant communities, including plants that are culturally important to indigenous tribes. As an example, construction of the Genesis Solar Energy Center in the Sonoran and Mojave deserts in 2012-2014 destroyed trails and burial sites and damaged important cultural artifacts, spurring protracted legal conflict. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.] Clearing the air By generating clean electricity, solar canals can improve air quality – a serious problem in central California, which has some of the dirtiest air in the U.S. Solar electricity could help retire particulate-spewing diesel engines that pump water through California’s agricultural valleys. It also could help charge growing numbers of electric light- and heavy-duty vehicles that move people and goods around the state. Yet another benefit would be curbing aquatic weeds that choke canals. In India, where developers have been building solar canals since 2014, shade from the panels limits growth of weeds that block drains and restrict water flow. Fighting these weeds with herbicide and mechanical equipment is expensive, and herbicides threaten human health and the environment. For large, 100-foot-wide canals in California, we estimate that shading canals would save about US$40,000 per mile. Statewide, savings could reach $69 million per year. Artist rendering of a solar canal system for California. Solar Aquagrid LLC, CC BY-ND Bringing solar canals to California While India has built solar arrays over canals and the U.S. is developing floating solar projects, California lacks prototypes to study locally. Discussions are underway for both large and small demonstration projects in the Central Valley and Southern California. Building prototypes would help operators, developers and regulators refine designs, assess environmental impacts, measure project costs and benefits, and evaluate how these systems perform. With more data, planners can map out strategies for extending solar canals statewide, and potentially across the West. It will take a dozen or more partners to plan, fund and carry out a solar canal project in California. Public-private partnerships will likely include federal, state and local government agencies, project developers and university researchers. California’s aging power infrastructure has contributed to catastrophic wildfires and multi-day outages. Building smart solar developments on canals and other disturbed land can make power and water infrastructure more resilient while saving water, reducing costs and helping to fight climate change. We believe it’s a model that should be considered across the country – and the planet.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Roger Bales, University of California, Merced and Brandi McKuin, University of California, Santa Cruz. Read more:Young California ranchers are finding new ways to raise livestock and improve the landThe US electric power sector is halfway to zero carbon emissions Nothing to disclose.Roger Bales does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Home Values Soared in 2020 -- but So Did Property Taxes

    Higher home values may seem like a good thing, in theory, for the people who own those properties. Such was the case last year, and many homeowners are now stuck with higher tax bills. Property taxes are calculated by taking the assessed value (which is usually the market value) of a home and multiplying it by whatever local tax rate applies.

  • ‘Aggressive’ coyote poses danger to hikers at Mississippi national park, officials say

    Visitors are urged to avoid the area.

  • Clean megaprojects divide surprise group: environmentalists

    As President Joe Biden's administration plans to fight climate change by weaning the nation off fossil fuels, these large-scale renewable energy projects are the source of conflict within a seemingly unlikely group: environmentalists. America's patchwork of environmental and conservation groups — encompassing players such as public lands advocates, animal welfare proponents and hunting organizations — have disparate opinions about new renewable energy infrastructure and its trade-offs.

  • US expresses concern over El Salvador vote to remove judges

    The vote by El Salvador's new congress to remove the magistrates of the Supreme Court's constitutional chamber and the attorney general on the newly elected legislative body's very first day drew concern and condemnation from multinational groups and the United States. U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke to Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele on Sunday about the previous day's vote, saying ″that an independent judiciary is essential to democratic governance,″ the State Department said. Bukele's New Ideas party won 56 out of the 84 seats in the Legislative Assembly in February elections that pushed aside the country's traditional parties, already weakened by corruption scandals.

  • Improving gender diversity in the workplace

    Jess Huang, McKinsey Partner and Phyllis Newhouse, Founder & CEO of Xtreme Solutions, Inc. and CEO of Athena Technology Acquisition Corp.,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss gender diversity in corporate boards and in the workplace.

  • House Republicans push for oversight hearings into Capitol Police board

    Republicans on the House Administration Committee, a panel charged with oversight into the U.S. Capitol Police, called on Democrats to endorse oversight hearings into the Capitol Police Board on Monday. Why it matters: The former House and Senate sergeants-at-arms were replaced following their resignations in the wake of the lethal Jan. 6 Capitol attack, led largely by supporters of former President Trump.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Capitol Police Board consists of the sergeant-at-arms of the House, the sergeant-at-arms and doorkeeper of the Senate, and the architect of the Capitol. What they're saying: Ranking Republicans on the committee, including Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), pointed to a recent hearing with U.S. Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton that found "there is virtually no oversight of the board."The members said the hearing "would be the first time the entire board has appeared jointly before Congress since 1945."Read the letter: Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.