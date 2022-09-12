California Could Become First State To Tax Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness – Will More Follow?

Nicole Spector
·2 min read
Chris Kleponis/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Chris Kleponis/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Californians who benefit from President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt could be slapped with state taxes on the forgiven amount — despite federal tax exemption.

The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to Money
Find Out: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

California’s Franchise Tax Board has not yet formally announced a decision on whether it will levy state income tax on recipients, but it’s indicated that it is possible.

“We are saying the loan forgiveness would be taxable in California UNLESS this federal student loan debt is repaid or canceled pursuant to 1098e of Title 20 of the United States Code,” a spokesperson for the California Franchise Tax Board told NPR.

As it stands, California taxes debts dismissed through income-based repayment plans based on its state tax code.

Based on its tax code, it appears that California certainly has the right to tax eligible recipients on their wiped-out student loan debt — but that likely won’t happen.

On Friday, California assembly speaker Anthony Rendon tweeted, “Rest assured, one way or another, California will not tax the federal student debt relief.”

But taxpayers in other states may not be so fortunate. Arkansas, Indiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina and Wisconsin all have tax codes that could make the student loan debt canceled under the Biden administration subject to state income tax.

How states will proceed on this matter is still up in the air, but either way, taxpayers in these states are likely up against some confusing issues come tax season.

“This is difficult. This is new. People aren’t necessarily expecting it, and especially if you don’t have documentation being sent to you like you would with just about any other form of debt discharge,” Jared Walczak, V.P. of State Projects at the Tax Foundation told NPR News. “It’s putting people at a disadvantage.”

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?
Learn: New Details Emerge on How Student Loan Forgiveness Will Be Applied

Given the implicit complications, we may see these seven states updating or even overhauling their state tax codes in the coming months to clarify who owes what and how much.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: California Could Become First State To Tax Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness – Will More Follow?

Recommended Stories

  • 50 Floor | Morning Blend

    50 Floor joins us with a great deal, just for the month of September!

  • Key German Lawmaker Raises Prospect of Gas Price Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is considering direct intervention in the energy market to avoid a wave of insolvencies amid soaring gas prices, said a key lawmaker from the ruling Social Democratic Party. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaCredit Card Firms to Start Implementing Code for Gun StoresUkraine Latest: Russian Shelling Blamed f

  • Here’s What Makes GitLab (GTLB) an Attractive Investment

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund (the “Fund”) lost 30.6% (Institutional Shares) during the second quarter, which compared to losses of 20.9% for the Russell 1000 Growth Index (“R1KG”) and […]

  • Everything’s Bigger in Texas — Including Taxes, Which Are Outpacing California

    Texas has never lacked self-belief, especially when it comes to touting tax advantages it has over other states. Well, not so fast, Lone Star Staters -- you could be paying higher taxes than even...

  • Trump Perfected It, but GOP Has Long Courted the Crazy Vote

    Drew Angerer/GettyDonald Trump often gets credit for his Rumpelstiltskin-like ability to spin the most demented parts of the American psyche into political gold. But in his new book, American Psychosis: A Historical Investigation of How The Republican Party Went Crazy, David Corn traces the lineage of the GOP’s love of lunatics all the way back to the 1950s and says Trump is just the latest in a long line of morally bankrupt politicians willing to use the chaotic crazy generated by the darkest p

  • Tennessee exempted taxes on food. Mississippi exempted taxes on guns.

    There has been no holiday or respite in Mississippi from the 7% tax on groceries, columnist Bobby Harrison writes.

  • Death penalty could be off the table for those charged in Sept. 11 attacks

    Military prosecutors and defense attorneys are negotiating potential plea deals that could take the death penalty off the table for the five defendants charged in connection to the 9/11 attacks and leave the Guantanamo Detention Camp open indefinitely. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge reports.

  • UFC 279 video: Denis Tiuliulin breaks down Jamie Pickett for TKO after point deduction

    Denis Tiuliulin's striking game was far too much for Jamie Pickett to handle at UFC 279.

  • #OnTrend: Fe Noel’s NYFW statement, Michael Strahan’s bet on skincare, and more

    Greetings, tastemakers! Welcome to theGrio’s weekly style folio, #OnTrend, your one-stop shop for all of this week’s Black-tastic fashion news. […] The post #OnTrend: Fe Noel’s NYFW statement, Michael Strahan’s bet on skincare, and more appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Florida needs workers as well as wealthy; has NASA run its course? Letters, Sept. 11, 2022

    Readers share their views in letters to the editor

  • Heat waves are getting worse. When will L.A. get around to offering bus riders more shade?

    Thousands of Metro bus stops have no shelter or even a seat. But a proposal to bring new shelters to Los Angeles with digital ads is raising doubts.

  • From the archives | 'Clear the skies': Behind the unprecedented call to stop air travel on 9/11

    On Sept. 11, officials made the unprecedented decision to stop all air travel. Here's how the four most critical hours in aviation history unfolded.

  • Entire AFC South remains winless after Week 1

    Not a single AFC South team secured a win in Week 1 — and two of them played against each other.

  • These 2 Stocks Carry a Lot of Risk, but Their Upside Is Huge

    With that in mind, let's look at two relatively risky small-cap stocks that could be worthwhile investments if everything goes well: bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) and Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNH.F). Bluebird Bio is a biotech that seeks to develop therapies for rare illnesses. The company's gene-editing approach has the potential to unlock innovative treatments (or cures) once only imagined by scientists.

  • As California wildfire rages, volunteers help rescue horses, livestock

    When a wildfire began spreading out of control near her small ranch in Hemet, California, last Monday, Debby Taylor had one major concern: how to protect her donkeys. Taylor turned to Rena Salomon, a local woman whose nonprofit organization, Angel in a Hummer & HEART Foundation, transported some 800 animals from the danger zone over four grueling days with almost no rest. Salomon, 57, who has spent years doing disaster relief, decided to start an animal evacuation team after the Lilac fire in 2017 in southern California killed dozens of horses.

  • As Texas sends thousands of migrants to sanctuary cities, liberal mayors scramble to respond

    The decision by Texas to bus thousands of migrants to sanctuary cities has infuriated those cities' mayors and is a strategy immigration hawks say is working.

  • Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Is a Sappy Ode to the Magic of Cinema

    AmblinAn overtly autobiographical Steven Spielberg film would seem, on the face of it, unnecessary, given that the illustrious director’s canon is full of features—led most pointedly by Close Encounters of the Third Kind and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial—steeped in highly personal childhood and familial issues. That notion is confirmed by The Fabelmans, a two-and-a-half-hour therapy session in which the auteur imagines his own origin story in frustratingly literal fashion. Earnest to a tee—and, fre

  • Russian teachers detained in liberated Kupyansk

    Ukrainian law enforcement is detaining Russian teachers in recently liberated Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast, who were tasked with indoctrinating Ukrainian students, extolling imperial virtues of “Pax Russica,” Ukrainian MP Oleksii Honcharenko said in a Telegram post on Sept. 10.

  • Mosquito Fire rages out of control in Northern California

    In Northern California, the mosquito fire has grown to over 3,200 acres, forcing residents to flee. Mark Strassmann reports.

  • If You Want to Know Where US Inflation Is Heading, Look at Rents

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s attempt to get a clean read on post-pandemic inflation has focused attention on gauges that elevate housing costs, which is why what happens to rental inflation will factor heavily into the future of monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaCredit Card Firms to Start Implementing Code