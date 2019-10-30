A California couple who was forced to evacuate their home and winery share what it's really like to endure the wildfires engulfing the state

Two Shepherds Vineyards/Facebook
- On October 23, the Kincade Fire ignited in California's Sonoma County, leading to the evacuation of 200,000 people — the largest evacuation in Sonoma County history — as strong winds have allowed the flames to spread quickly.
- The Sonoma wine country is a hefty source of income for the state as thousands of wine lovers flock to its wineries every year.
- It's been two years to the month since the region's winery operators experienced a series of fires in 2017 that destroyed 22 of its 900 wineries.
- William Allen told Business Insider that his business, Two Shepherds Winery, survived the destructive wildfires in 2017 and said that he's hoping and praying his winery and his farm made it through the Kincade Fire.
- Allen evacuated his town of Fulton on Saturday. He said that another wind event on Tuesday wasn't expected to be as bad as the previous ones but that "fire is insanely unpredictable." He added: "The winery is still only a few gusts away from being demolished."
- Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.
California's Sonoma County is no stranger to wildfires.
About 20 of the 900 wineries in the wine-producing region were destroyed by a series of destructive blazes in October 2017 that also left 200,000 acres scorched and 40 people dead in one of the state's deadliest wildfires.
William Allen of Two Shepherds Winery was one of the fortunate ones in 2017. His winery in Windsor in central Sonoma County and his farm farther south of it were left standing once the flames were snuffed.
But when we spoke with Allen on Monday evening, he said his winery was in the crosshairs of the Kincade Fire, which broke out in Geyserville about 65 miles north of San Francisco on October 23.
The Kincade Fire has scorched 73,000 acres in a week and has forced 200,000 people to evacuate from towns including Healdsburg, Windsor, and Santa Rosa, the latter of which was especially ravaged in the 2017 fires.
According to the Bay Area outlet KGO, 123 structures have been destroyed by the Kincade Fire, including the Soda Rock Winery in Healdsburg that was a landmark of Sonoma's wine country and whose buildings dated back 150 years.
Now, Allen said the fate of his winery, which he runs with his girlfriend and business partner, Karen Daenen, rested in the hands of the first responders as the fire raged on with only 15% of it contained.
"If they are successful, we'll be fine," Allen said. "If they're not, we'll lose our winery."
Courtesy of William Allen
An 'unprecedented' evacuation
In the weeks before the fire broke out, Allen said, they had just finished the harvest for their 10-year-old winery.
On Saturday morning, three days after the Kincade Fire ignited, Allen said their situation in Windsor didn't seem as dire as other parts of the county. They put a plan together anyway to prepare themselves and others in the area in case the fire started to draw near to them.
Allen was in New York, but Daenen was on the ground helping others gather supplies for their farm animals.
Allen said their plans were to open the tasting room and invite people in for some wine and to power their devices, since rolling power failures were making that difficult to do. The utility company Pacific Gas and Electric had shut off power for almost 1 million customers as a precaution during the fire season.
But then it was them who were in danger just as much of the rest of the county, and Allen jumped on a plane in New York to get back to California.
"By 5 o'clock, we were in a dramatically different situation fleeing ourselves," Allen said.
Allen said that's when the announcements came for the evacuation of both Windsor and Healdsburg, which he said "pretty unprecedented."
"We've never had that many people from large population centers evacuated," Allen said.
And that's true on a grander scale throughout Sonoma — the Kincade Fire has resulted in the largest evacuation in Sonoma County history.
"We left knowing that there was a possibility we had no place to go, no place to return to," Allen said.
Courtesy of William Allen
Allen and Daenen live on a farm in a small rural community called Fulton between Santa Rosa and Windsor about 10 miles south of the Two Shepherds Winery. So getting their animals as far south away from the fires was one of the first steps they took when evacuating.
Other than that, Allen said, they packed only the essentials, most of which were food, water, and pet crates for their two dogs and cat.
Allen said Daenen grabbed their home-insurance papers and the blueprints for their home, which they renovated and rebuilt before the 2017 fire.
Allen grabbed two cases of wine.
"I don't think I'm regretting the fact that we had some wine with us, particularly last night," Allen said.
They also snagged some medicine and other little things, but they left everything else.
"What we can't replace is the five of us," Allen said, referring to Daenen and their three pets, which Allen described as being like their children.
They set off south toward San Francisco, along with thousands of other evacuees, rendering a hefty amount of clogged traffic.
"I think that's the longest drive I've ever experienced trying to get 45 miles," Allen said.
Courtesy of William Allen
They searched for pet-friendly hotels and found one in San Francisco's Presidio district, where they rested and ate for the first time in a while.
Since the fire started, Allen said, they've been monitoring weather reports and wind patterns to keep tabs on the fire's growth and path, though he said relying on cellphone use during a blackout wasn't very efficient.
"The fact that there is no power for a million [customers] in the Bay Area makes evacuating far more complicated," Allen said.
Strong winds, called Diablo winds, have been cited as one of the contributing factors to the fire's fast pace, and another wind event was expected for Tuesday.
"We're well aware that we've got catastrophic winds coming in the early hours of the morning," Allen said on Monday evening.
The incoming gusts and the potential destruction they could cause is unnerving, and Allen said they'd had trouble sleeping because of anxiety.
"If we lose the winery, I don't know if we even manage to survive," Allen said. "So that obviously stresses us to no end."
But what Allen said was even more concerning was the national publicity Sonoma had been getting for the devastation wrought by wildfires for the second time in two years.
"How many times can we have this in national news before people just say there are other places to vacation besides Sonoma County?" Allen said.
Allen said it was normally among the busiest times of year, with the harvest season being a big attraction for visitors.
"We are certainly beyond stressed about the health of our business," Allen said.
On Monday evening, Allen said, he and Daenen were planning to go back to their farm in Fulton on . Tuesday morning since things seemed a little more under control.
Allen said they're going back to defend their home from spot fires, just as they did in 2017.
"We lived in the middle of this last time," Allen said. "We were literally sitting on our farm two years ago during 2017 fires and watching burning pieces of newspaper and embers float down and then running around and stomping them out."
He said his rural farm town of Fulton wouldn't look like the other more populated neighborhoods under threat.
"We're not a dense, high-population area like Windsor, so there's not going to be a hundred fire trucks patrolling up and down all these rural roads," Allen said.
Allen told Business Insider on Tuesday afternoon that he and Daenen were back in Fulton and preparing for the strong winds that were expected to blow through later that night.
Courtesy of William Allen
If the fire does close in on their property, Allen said, they won't stay. They don't even plan to unpack their things from the car in case they end up having to make a run for it. But he said he felt as if he needed to take action.
"I'm not prepared to just sit in a hotel room in San Francisco and do nothing," Allen said.
NOW WATCH: People are still debating the pink or grey sneaker, 2 years after it went viral. Here's the real color explained.