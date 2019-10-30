A California couple who was forced to evacuate their home and winery share what it's really like to endure the wildfires engulfing the state

Two Shepherds Vineyards/Facebook





On October 23, the Kincade Fire ignited in California's Sonoma County, leading to the evacuation of 200,000 people — the largest evacuation in Sonoma County history — as strong winds have allowed the flames to spread quickly.

The Sonoma wine country is a hefty source of income for the state as thousands of wine lovers flock to its wineries every year.

It's been two years to the month since the region's winery operators experienced a series of fires in 2017 that destroyed 22 of its 900 wineries.

William Allen told Business Insider that his business, Two Shepherds Winery, survived the destructive wildfires in 2017 and said that he's hoping and praying his winery and his farm made it through the Kincade Fire.

Allen evacuated his town of Fulton on Saturday. He said that another wind event on Tuesday wasn't expected to be as bad as the previous ones but that "fire is insanely unpredictable." He added: "The winery is still only a few gusts away from being demolished."

California's Sonoma County is no stranger to wildfires.

About 20 of the 900 wineries in the wine-producing region were destroyed by a series of destructive blazes in October 2017 that also left 200,000 acres scorched and 40 people dead in one of the state's deadliest wildfires.

William Allen of Two Shepherds Winery was one of the fortunate ones in 2017. His winery in Windsor in central Sonoma County and his farm farther south of it were left standing once the flames were snuffed.

But when we spoke with Allen on Monday evening, he said his winery was in the crosshairs of the Kincade Fire, which broke out in Geyserville about 65 miles north of San Francisco on October 23.

The Kincade Fire has scorched 73,000 acres in a week and has forced 200,000 people to evacuate from towns including Healdsburg, Windsor, and Santa Rosa, the latter of which was especially ravaged in the 2017 fires.

According to the Bay Area outlet KGO, 123 structures have been destroyed by the Kincade Fire, including the Soda Rock Winery in Healdsburg that was a landmark of Sonoma's wine country and whose buildings dated back 150 years.

Now, Allen said the fate of his winery, which he runs with his girlfriend and business partner, Karen Daenen, rested in the hands of the first responders as the fire raged on with only 15% of it contained.

"If they are successful, we'll be fine," Allen said. "If they're not, we'll lose our winery."

An 'unprecedented' evacuation

In the weeks before the fire broke out, Allen said, they had just finished the harvest for their 10-year-old winery.

On Saturday morning, three days after the Kincade Fire ignited, Allen said their situation in Windsor didn't seem as dire as other parts of the county. They put a plan together anyway to prepare themselves and others in the area in case the fire started to draw near to them.

Allen was in New York, but Daenen was on the ground helping others gather supplies for their farm animals.

Allen said their plans were to open the tasting room and invite people in for some wine and to power their devices, since rolling power failures were making that difficult to do. The utility company Pacific Gas and Electric had shut off power for almost 1 million customers as a precaution during the fire season.

But then it was them who were in danger just as much of the rest of the county, and Allen jumped on a plane in New York to get back to California.

"By 5 o'clock, we were in a dramatically different situation fleeing ourselves," Allen said.

Allen said that's when the announcements came for the evacuation of both Windsor and Healdsburg, which he said "pretty unprecedented."

"We've never had that many people from large population centers evacuated," Allen said.

And that's true on a grander scale throughout Sonoma — the Kincade Fire has resulted in the largest evacuation in Sonoma County history.

"We left knowing that there was a possibility we had no place to go, no place to return to," Allen said.

