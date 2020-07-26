A California couple say they were maced by woman in a dog park for not wearing face masks

Close-up of a cardboard box filled with packaged blue surgical masks imported from China during an outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus in San Ramon, California, April 5, 2020.

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

A California couple say they were maced by a woman in a dog park for not wearing face masks.

Ash O'Brien told ABC 10News that a woman approached them as they were eating lunch on Thursday at Dusty Rhodes Dog Park in Ocean Beach, San Diego, to confront them about eating food in the park and not wearing face masks.

The woman left before returning a few minutes later and maced O'Brien's husband in the face during the altercation, ABC 10News reported.

O'Brien wrote on Facebook alongside a partial video of the incident that she filed a report with the San Diego Police Department.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A California couple filed a police report saying they were maced by a woman for not wearing a face mask in a San Diego dog park.

The couple was eating lunch on Thursday at Dusty Rhodes Dog Park in Ocean Beach, San Diego with their puppy when a woman approached them about the park's food restrictions and about not wearing face masks, ABC 10News reported.

Ash O'Brien told ABC 10News that she wouldn't have brought food to the park if she knew there was a no food policy, and they weren't wearing masks because there weren't other visitors near them. The woman left the couple before returning a few minutes later and spraying mace at O'Brien's husband.

"The lady who maced him automatically started saying stuff about us not wearing a mask when we were social distancing; there was no one near us," she told the outlet. "My husband, being a good guy, walked in front of her and was like 'hey calm down please don't do this' and then she grabbed him and just starting macing him, she used the entire can on him."

O'Brien was sprayed in the arm and her husband was sprayed in the face, according to the report, before they were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The couple later filed a report with the San Diego Police Department, according to the outlet. The department did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The incident was partially caught on video by a nearby witness, who told ABC 10News they were able to record the woman's license plate number. Newsweek reported that O'Brien posted a video of the incident on her Facebook page.

In the video, an older woman can be seen spraying a man who appears to be O'Brien's husband with a can as several onlookers can be heard yelling for her to stop.

In a caption alongside the video, O'Brien confirmed they were pressing charges and thanked the witness who was present for the altercation.

"I am sharing this because people need to watch out for this lady in San Diego," she wrote.

Read the original article on Insider