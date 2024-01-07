California court blocks concealed weapons ban

Media vehicles line the Mission Street side of the James R. Browning United States Courthouse, which seats the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in San Francisco on February 7, 2017. The court Saturday blocked a concealed weapons ban from going into effect in California. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A California court has blocked a new law banning people from carrying firearms in most public places as a court case challenging the law continues.

The law, which went into effect January 1, prohibits people from carrying concealed firearms in more than two dozen places, including parks and playgrounds, churches, banks and zoos.

The ban applies even if a person has a permit that allows them to carry a concealed weapon.

Critics said the ban would have violated the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Saturday's court ruling upholds a December 20 ruling that would have stopped it from taking effect.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has called himself a leader on gun control and claims that he will continue to push for stricter regulations.

"(t)his dangerous decision puts the lives of Californians on the line," Newsom's office said in a statement following Saturday's 9th circuit decision.

The California Rifle and Pistol Association, which had sued to block the law, responded to the 9th circuit's ruling by saying "the politicians' ploy to get around the Second Amendment has been stopped for now."