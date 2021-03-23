In California: New COVID-19 cases down, and EDD battles website problems

Winston Gieseke, USA TODAY
·6 min read

I'm Winston Gieseke, philanthropy and special sections editor for The Desert Sun in Palm Springs, bringing you the latest California headlines on this Monday.

In California brings you top Golden State stories and commentary from across the USA TODAY Network and beyond. Get it free, straight to your inbox.

New COVID-19 cases down in California

Here's some encouraging news to start off your week: The Golden State reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 17,640 new cases. That's down 25.9% from the previous week's toll of 23,813 new cases.

California ranked 49th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, according to a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data.

Across the country, 30 states had more cases in the latest week than they did the week before. But across California, cases fell in 42 counties, with the biggest declines in Los Angeles, San Diego and Fresno counties.

Also in the week ending Sunday, California reported administering another 2,824,800 vaccine doses, compared to 1,248,623 the previous week. In all, the Golden State reported it has administered 14,708,175 doses.

The number of reported deaths is also down. In California, 929 people were reported dead in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 2,353 people were reported dead.

A total of 3,640,703 people in California have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 57,502 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States, 29,818,528 people have tested positive and 542,356 people have died.

Contra Costa County opens vaccine eligibility to people 50 and over

Desert Oasis Healthcare Pharmacist Technician Eric Arias holds syringes of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the vaccine clinic in Palm Springs, Calif., on March 19, 2021.
Desert Oasis Healthcare Pharmacist Technician Eric Arias holds syringes of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the vaccine clinic in Palm Springs, Calif., on March 19, 2021.

In Northern California, Contra Costa County announced Monday it is now offering vaccinations to people age 50 and over who live or work in the county, making it the second county in the region after Solano to do so.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that while the state of California has not lowered the eligibility age to 50, it does plan to offer vaccinations to people as young as 16 by the last week of April, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday. It isn't known if California will first expand eligibility to those 50 and older.

The state is currently giving vaccine priority to those who are 65 and older, as well as essential workers in certain sectors, homeless and incarcerated individuals and people between 16 and 64 with disabilities or specific health conditions.

Contra Costa has made it possible for anyone between the ages of 50 and 64 to get inoculated.

“We look forward to the coming months when we can do away with vaccine eligibility, when anyone and everyone is eligible,” said Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors Chair Diane Burgis in a statement. “More and more doses of vaccine are coming into the county each week and we expect that trend to continue.”

Survey says! Less than 30% of students likely to return to L.A. classrooms

The number of L.A. Unified students who say they will immediately return when schools reopen are fewer than 3 in 10.
The number of L.A. Unified students who say they will immediately return when schools reopen are fewer than 3 in 10.

Based on survey results combined by L.A. Unified School District officials, it seems a majority of parents are not yet ready to send their kids back to classrooms.

In fact, the number of students who say they will immediately return when schools reopen are fewer than 3 in 10, with the following breakdowns: Of the district's 465,000 K-12 students, 28% of those in elementary school said they would return, while only 17% of middle school students and 10% of high school students said they would.

The Los Angeles Times reports that officials from LAUSD "have launched a confidence-building campaign to persuade families to come back, citing safety standards among the strictest in the nation and the harms of learning loss. Last week there were more than 40 “town halls” — one of the most notable was Sunday, when district officials appeared with local clergy to make the pitch, answer questions and ease anxieties."

The deadline for families to let officials know whether or not they plan to send their kids back to school was Friday, but only about half responded. Officials say those who don’t respond will remain online for the remainder of the school year but in the meantime they have opted to keep the survey open in the hopes of getting more responses.

In other reopening news: On Monday, the California Department of Public Health announced it had reversed its previous decision and now says that bands, drumlines and choirs are allowed to attend prep football games.

According to The Sacramento Bee, the CDPH website states that these groups engage in “low-contact activities.”

Will late rains bring a wildflower super bloom to California deserts this year?

Poppy flowers cover Walker Canyon in Lake Elsinore, Calif., on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Poppy flowers cover Walker Canyon in Lake Elsinore, Calif., on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

If you're wondering whether or not the recent rains will bring a wildflower "super bloom" to Southern California this year, the chances aren't quite as low as a snowball in hell, but they're pretty slim.

"Let me put it this way. ... This is a disastrous year for wildflowers," said James Cornett, a longtime Coachella Valley ecologist. "I haven't seen it this bad in memory."

While a few hardy perennials are showing their colors, and burn areas are seeing velvet green regrowth, the year is far more likely to remain a super dud.

A "meager" 0.83 of an inch of rain fell at Palm Springs International Airport from Nov. 1 through Sunday, per National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration measurements tabulated by Cornett. A typical year sees about 2.5 inches in that period, and a super bloom requires about 5 inches, he said. "So we have received less than one-third of an average year's worth of rainfall."

According to Cornett, this year's storms are just too little, too late. He and other area biologists blame climate change for more frequent, more severe droughts, depriving even water-savvy desert plants of the inch or so they need to bloom. Read more here.

EDD website is down

People trying to use the EDD website to certify weeks of unemployment are currently unable to.
People trying to use the EDD website to certify weeks of unemployment are currently unable to.

California's Employment Development Department (EDD) can't seem to catch a break. Last week, In California reported that approximately 2.4 million Golden State residents who are self-employed or on a federal extension plan will have to wait weeks in order to receive newly extended jobless benefits.

This week comes the news that the EDD's website has been down since Saturday. According to ABC10, "EDD says it is working on the issue but wouldn't provide more details."

In California is a roundup of news from across USA Today network newsrooms. Also contributing: ABC10, Los Angeles Times, The Sacramento Bee, San Francisco Chronicle. We'll be back in your inbox tomorrow with the latest headlines.

As the philanthropy and special sections editor at The Desert Sun, Winston Gieseke writes about nonprofits, fundraising and people who give back in the Coachella Valley. Reach him at winston.gieseke@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New COVID-19 cases down in California, and EDD battles website problems

Recommended Stories

  • An 81-year-old man riding an adult tricycle was hit by a car. He later died, deputies say

    Charles Grimley was riding an adult tricycle when he “entered the path” of a driver on a Tamarac street, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

  • Donald Trump criticized after boasting he ‘didn’t do’ what Dr Anthony Fauci advised

    ‘I always say he’s a better pitcher of a baseball than he is at what he does because he was wrong so much’

  • Democrat lawmaker leaks ‘terrible’ photos taken inside border camp

    Democrat says border patrol stations are ‘terrible conditions for the children

  • Trump leaves Pence off list of ‘very good’ Republicans for 2024

    Mr Trump said, ‘I think Josh Hawley has shown some real courage in going after big tech ... Somebody that’s been really terrific is Ted Cruz’

  • Iceland's volcano stages spectacular lava show

    The volcano erupted on Friday after thousands of small earthquakes in recent weeks.The eruption is near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula, around 30 km (19 miles) southwest of the capital. The eruption posed no immediate danger to residents or to critical infrastructure, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), which classified the eruption as small.A fissure 500 to 750 meters (547 to 820 yards) long opened at the eruption site, spewing lava fountains up to 100 meters (110 yards) high, Bjarki Friis of the meteorological office said.

  • Malta's former chief of staff Schembri charged with money laundering

    Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff of ex-Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, was arraigned in court late on Saturday charged with money laundering, fraud and corruption, police said. Schembri resigned in November 2019, shortly after Yorgen Fenech, a close friend of his, was charged with masterminding the murder of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in October 2017. Fenech pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

  • ‘Do not come’: White House tells migrants to avoid US-Mexico border as administration opens ‘overflow’ housing

    More than 15,000 migrant children in government custody, as White House balances demands for humanitarian aid with scrutiny over immigration policy

  • Australia floods: Young couple's house swept away near Sydney

    Their property was caught in flash floods on what would have been their wedding day.

  • McDavid records goal, assist as Oilers rally past Jets 4-2

    Leon Draisaitl's third-period goal proved to be the winner as the Edmonton Oilers rallied from two goals down and beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Saturday night. Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, and Darnell Nurse and Devin Shore also scored. Mike Smith made 29 saves.

  • Jack Campbell makes 31 saves, Maple Leafs beat Flames 2-0

    Jack Campbell made 31 saves for his second shutout of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames 2-0 on Saturday night. Jason Spezza and Zach Hyman scored to help Toronto snap a three-game losing streak and win for just the second time in eight games. “Just a really gritty effort by the group,” Spezza said.

  • Biden news: DHS chief blames Trump for border situation as president to announce new vaccine targets

    Follow the latest on US politics

  • Hurricanes end three-game slide with 3-0 victory over Blue Jackets

    Canes look to end a three-game winless streak as their four-game set with the Blue Jackets shifts to Columbus.

  • Zoom paid $0 in federal taxes on $664 million in pandemic profits, mostly by paying executives stock options

    Zoom shaved $300 million off its tax bill last year by paying executives in stock options, for an effective tax rate of 0.8%.

  • Spring breakers accused of drugging, raping woman who later died in Miami Beach

    Officials in Miami Beach have struggled to handle waves of beachgoers who've flocked to the area since last month.

  • Intel agency says U.S. should consider joining South America in fight against China's illegal fishing

    The U.S. should consider leading a multilateral coalition with South American nations to push back against China's illegal fishing and trade practices, a U.S. intelligence agency has recommended in a document obtained by Axios.Why it matters: China's illegal fishing industry is the largest in the world. Beijing has made distant-water fishing a geopolitical priority, viewing private Chinese fishing fleets as a way to extend state power far beyond its coasts. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeA senior U.S. administration official confirmed to Axios that several agencies across the government are "taking a look at this in light of the president's priorities," which include "deepening cooperation with allies and partners on the challenges we face to our economy and national security." What's happening: Huge fleets of hundreds of Chinese vessels have had boats fish illegally in the territorial waters of South American countries, including off the Galapagos Islands.The activity has depleted stocks and disrupted food chains, in a practice referred to as illegal, unreported or unregulated (IUU) fishing.South American nations say these fleets are a challenge to their economic and environmental security, but their navies often lack the resources to effectively monitor and patrol their own waters.Last year, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru stated they would join forces to defend their territorial waters from incursions by Chinese vessels. Details: "South American countries probably would welcome a coalition effort to increase trade pressure on China and enforcement of fishing standards," officials from the Office of Intelligence and Analysis wrote in a Feb. 5 document labeled sensitive but unclassified. "Unilateral pressure by the United States would likely result in China enforcing similar sanctions, just as Beijing did by enacting a new law to counter U.S. restrictions on technology firms," said those from the office, an intelligence agency within the Department of Homeland Security.Several offices and agencies are working together on this effort, including the U.S. Coast Guard, the Office of Naval Intelligence, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the State Department, according to the document and government sources.The document assessed with "high confidence" that Chinese fishing in South American waters would also "cause continued economic harm to U.S. domestic fisheries as a result of anticompetitive tactics."It assessed with "medium confidence" that China is likely to "continue exploitative fishing practices in South American waters despite recent actions by governments and an intergovernmental organization to limit these activities."It also assessed with "medium confidence" that South American countries would welcome a coalition to increase the enforcement of fishing standards.What they're saying: "There’s a lack of understanding of this problem, that it’s a global problem, that fisheries are quite stressed," the senior administration official told Axios.The Trump administration "started some work on the counter-IUU issue globally on China’s role since they’ve emerged as the biggest perpetrator on this," said the official, who added the Biden administration continues to see this as a priority.Background: Former Chinese President Hu Jintao called for building China into a great maritime power, and in 2013 China's State Council elevated the fishing industry to the level of a strategic industry. The Chinese government provides subsidies to the fishing industry, which enables boats to cover the fuel costs of sailing to distant coasts, including near West Africa and South America. "China’s leaders see distant water fleets as a way to project presence around the world, so that when it comes time to set up regulatory frameworks, that they will have a big say in how those frameworks are set up," said Tabitha Mallory, CEO of the consulting firm China Ocean Institute and affiliate professor at the University of Washington.The aim is to be "present all over the world’s oceans so that they can direct the outcomes of international agreements that cover maritime resources," said Mallory, "including not just fishing but seabed mining, the Arctic" and other key issues and regions.The U.S. government has paid closer attention to China's increasingly global deep-water fishing fleets in recent years.The Maritime Security and Fisheries Enforcement (SAFE) Act, passed in December 2019, established a "whole-of-government approach" to combating IUU fishing.In May 2020, President Trump issued an executive order to combat illegal deep-sea fishing and help promote U.S. competitiveness in the industry.In September 2020, the State Department added fish caught by China's distant water fishing fleets to its list of goods produced with forced labor — a potential concern also raised in the DHS document.The bottom line: “Other countries need to weigh in on these issues too," Mallory said. "Anything that the U.S does alone will be seen by the Chinese as simply part of the backdrop of rising power competition."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Bobby Brown Jr. died of effects of alcohol, cocaine, fentanyl, autopsy says

    The report also says "no drugs or drug paraphernalia" were discovered where he was found dead.

  • Bobby Brown Jr. died of effects of alcohol, cocaine, fentanyl, autopsy says

    The report also says that "no drugs or drug paraphernalia" were discovered at the scene where he was found dead.

  • Proud Boys Are Rallying Again, but With a Sneaky Twist

    Kevin Mohatt/ReutersOn Saturday, on opposite sides of the country, men in black and yellow uniforms took to the streets for various far-right causes. In Sandy, Oregon, they joined a church for an anti-gay event. In Raleigh, North Carolina, they joined supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory for a protest against COVID-19 prevention measures.They were members of the Proud Boys, a far-right paramilitary group, many leaders of which have been charged with planning and taking part in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (The group may face additional legal challenges, with a top prosecutor suggesting sedition charges for unnamed rioters.) Following the Capitol riot, and subsequent revelations that the Proud Boys’ chairman was a federal informant, some Proud Boys chapters splintered while others appeared less publicly active than in months past.But in recent days, some Proud Boys chapters have resumed their public rallies, often attaching themselves to other right-wing groups, while their own leadership battles serious criminal charges.“I think we saw a little bit of a lull right after Jan. 6 from the Proud Boys and many other anti-democratic groups across the country,” said Stephen Piggott, a program analyst at Western States Center, a nonprofit that monitors the far right. “But certainly there’s been an increase recently and in gatherings in the Pacific Northwest.”Proud Boys Dealt Another Blow as Feds Crack DownThe rally in Sandy, Oregon, on Saturday was among the group’s first post-Jan. 6 events in the state, where Proud Boys are infamously active, Willamette Week reported. During that rally, members of the Proud Boys joined an anti-LGBT event hosted by Rivers of Living Water United Pentecostal Church, which did not immediately return a request for comment. Its pastor, Russell Collier, told Willamette Week that it had not invited the Proud Boys but that he appreciated the group’s presence because someone had previously hung pro-LGBT banners on his church.When counter-protesters hosted a “have a gay day” event across the street, Proud Boys reportedly shouted insults at them, accusing them of being communists. (Oregon Proud Boys have previously endorsed violence against communists, wearing T-shirts endorsing the murder of communists under the administration of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet.)Do you know something we should about the far right, Proud Boys, or Jan. 6? Email Kelly.Weill@TheDailyBeast.com or securely at kellyweill@protonmail.com from a non-work device.Piggott said many of the Proud Boys’ recent appearances have been at events organized by other groups on the far right. That was the case in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday.Online, the Raleigh rally was advertised as part of a worldwide March 20 uprising against COVID-19 “lockdowns.” In reality, North Carolina is far from locked down, with indoor dining and sporting events allowed. About 100 people showed up for the event.Among them was a motley assortment of Proud Boys and MAGA types, with at least one person flying a flag for a Three Percenter militia and another flying a large flag for the QAnon conspiracy theory, which falsely accuses former President Donald Trump’s foes of being involved in Satanic cannibalism and pedophilia.The rally came during a bad week for North Carolina Proud Boys, and a bad year for the organization at large. Charles Donohoe, the leader of a North Carolina Proud Boys chapter, was arrested on Wednesday on conspiracy charges for allegedly planning to overpower police and enter the Capitol. Proud Boys leaders in three other states are listed as co-defendants in his case, with other Proud Boys across the country facing their own criminal charges stemming from the Capitol riot. And just last month, multiple Proud Boys chapters announced their separation from the national organization, after it was revealed that Proud Boys chair Enrique Tarrio has worked as a federal informant.New Proud Boys Busted for Capitol Riot Have Wild Police TiesIt’s enough for some Proud Boys to eye a rebrand when they attempt public events. The Patriot Party, a loosely affiliated pro-Trump movement, has hosted events attended by uniformed Proud Boys, CNN previously reported. One Patriot Party organizer, who is currently advertising upcoming events in Pennsylvania, has previously described himself on video as a Proud Boy. Nevertheless, he told CNN at a Patriot Party event that he had never heard of the group.Even online, the Proud Boys appear to have taken measures to blend in with a broader pro-Trump crowd after the Capitol riot. One longtime Proud Boys channel on the messaging platform Telegram now describes itself as a safe haven for users of the conservative social media site Parler, which briefly went offline after the Capitol riot.“This is a PUBLIC chat for Parler refugees and not affiliated with any group,” a pinned post in the channel reads. The channel currently has more than 12,700 members, many of them not Proud Boys.Despite the channel’s insistence that it isn’t affiliated with any group, Tarrio appears to moderate the group and promotes his own content to the channel’s thousands of subscribers.Piggott said Oregon was bracing for a far-right car rally this weekend. Like the Raleigh and Sandy events last weekend, the Proud Boys are not organizing the event, but are expected to attend.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Is your COVID vaccine working if you don’t experience side effects? Experts weigh in

    No immune system is like the other.

  • Ex-Trump lawyer Powell asks judge to toss voting machine company's $1.3 billion lawsuit

    Sidney Powell, a lawyer who advised President Donald Trump's campaign, asked a judge on Monday to throw out a $1.3 billion lawsuit accusing her of spreading false conspiracy theories about the November presidential election. Powell said in a filing in federal court in Washington that there was a "no basis" for the lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems Inc in January. Powell, represented by three lawyers, argued that claims she made about Denver-based Dominion were protected by the right to free speech under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.