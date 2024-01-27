California cracking down on retail theft with proposed tougher penalties for thieves

(FOX40.COM) — In response to retail theft running rampant in California, Governor Gavin Newsom is calling for the creation of new laws to crack down on professional thieves.

“Building on California’s existing laws and record public safety investments, I’m calling for new legislation to expand criminal penalties for those profiting on retail theft and auto burglaries,” Newsom said. “These laws will make California safer and bolster police and prosecutor tools to arrest and hold professional criminals accountable.”

In 2023, the Governor announced what he said was the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime in California history, an annual 310% increase in budget to target organized retail crime. Now, he says he plans to take it a step further.

Newsom’s proposal includes expanding criminal penalties for theft, bolstering police and prosecutor tools to combat theft, and “take down suspects who profit from smash and grabs, retail theft, and car burglaries.” The California governor also clarified that the penal code allows law enforcement to combine the value of multiple thefts — even across different victims — to reach the threshold for grand theft.

Over the last few years several businesses in California have been forced to close down or relocate as a result of being hammered by retail theft.

“Organized retail theft is a serious crime that not only costs businesses, retailers, and consumers, but puts workers and the public at risk,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta. “The California Department of Justice is committed to tackling these crimes head-on. We appreciate the Governor’s leadership, and will continue working with his office and our legislative partners to eradicate organized retail crime.”

