This season defenses have figured out how to counter the men who have dominated the league for years. But they may not stay ahead for long Patrick Mahomes has suffered some tough stretches this season. Photograph: Kyle Rivas/UPI/REX/Shutterstock After two decades of booming production, quarterbacks across the NFL have hit a wall this season. Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, as you would expect, have been great at times this season. But they’ve also suffered down spel