California Cruising Bans Overturned

Lowriders rise again.

The streets of California are set for a display as lowriders, with their shimmering exteriors and bouncing hydraulics, reclaim their rightful place on the roads. A long-standing ban that kept these iconic vehicles from freely cruising through California has been revoked, paving the way for a revived car culture.

Recently, the streets of downtown Los Angeles echoed with the hum and throb of these magnificent machines. Undeterred by "NO CRUISING" signs, these lowriders proudly paraded, their gleaming finishes reflecting the city’s skyline, and their bass-filled beats capturing the heartbeat of a thrilled audience.

The passionate Latino community, which has nurtured the lowrider tradition since the 1940s, had more than a reason to celebrate. For decades, antiquated local laws wrongly linked these classic beauties with crime, casting a cloud over an otherwise vibrant subculture.

Now, in a landmark move, Gov. Gavin Newsom has put pen to paper, signing off on a bill that eliminates the unjust bans. With the dawn of 2023, lowriders can, once again, legally grace the Golden State's avenues.

Elegants Los Angeles Car Club's president, René Castellon, voiced the sentiment of many: “We're enthusiasts, not miscreants.” His bright red 1965 Chevy Impala, adorned with the defiant message, "CRUISING IS NOT A CRIME", is testament to that spirit.

While some cities had preemptively lifted their cruising restrictions, others persisted in penalizing lowrider enthusiasts. Los Angeles County, for instance, imposed fines of up to $250 for cruisers. Tales of undeserved fines, unjust police interactions, and even car impoundments abounded.

With the ban's reversal, California not only welcomes back the lowrider legacy but also corrects a historical wrong, allowing these vehicles to roll, hop, and bounce freely once more.





