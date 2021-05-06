California Cypress College union claims firing of anti-cop professor had 'chilling effect' on workplace safety

Michael Ruiz
·2 min read

A California faculty union has accused Cypress College of "failure to be anti-racist" and creating a "chilling effect" on workplace safety after it fired an anti-police communications professor who talked down to a student over his presentation condemning cancel culture.

She made the claim, before a virtual class of sophomore students, that calling 911 during an armed home invasion would actually further put her life in danger.

"United Faculty stands in solidarity with all our faculty in protecting their academic freedom and the right to a safe work environment, free of hostility and threats to their physical safety and emotional well-being," the United Faculty union’s president, Christie Diep, and lead negotiator, Mohammad Abdel Haq, said in a statement Monday.

CALIFORNIA CYPRESS COLLEGE PROFESSOR ON LEAVE OF ABSENCE AFTER CLAIMING POLICE AREN'T ‘HEROES’, STUDENT REACTS

They also claimed that the college had placed minority faculty members at risk of becoming "targets of White supremacist organizations" after it parted ways with the first-year professor.

"The failure to issue a clear and strong statement of support for faculty under the existing circumstances is a failure to be anti-racist," the statement continued. "Some of our colleagues have been mistakenly identified as the professor in the video through Cypress College official social media pages, and they have had to deal with very traumatic experiences involving racist and sexist attacks, a tarnishing of their reputation, and sharing of their personal information on social media."

The adjunct professor, whose name has not been publicly released, was seen on video confronting a student who suggested police were "heroes" in a presentation arguing against "cancel culture."

In his presentation, 19-year-old Braden Ellis defended the TV shows "Cops" and "Paw Patrol," as well as food products like Aunt Jemima syrup and Uncle Ben’s rice.

Ellis argued that removing the police-inspired cartoon dog from Nickelodeon’s "Paw Patrol" would mean failing to show children a possible career path in a show dedicated to doing just that.

CALIFORNIA CYPRESS COLLEGE PROFESSOR FLIPS OUT AFTER STUDENT CALLS POLICE 'HEROES': VIDEO

The professor took issue with his characterization of police as good guys and claimed she would be in "more danger" if she called 911 during an armed home invasion and cops responded.

"A lot of police officers have committed an atrocious crime and have gotten away with it and have never been convicted," she tells the class.

Even after he agrees with her that bad actors of all stripes should face justice, she continues to decry police in front of the students.

Her remarks followed a presentation in which Ellis also praised the First Amendment and argued against "canceling" proponents of cancel culture itself, suggesting that would only make the problem worse.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Canceling and destroying someone for a simple mistake is a terrible precedent for our country, and we need to begin civil discussion again," he said during his presentation.

Later, after the professor had been placed on a leave of absence and the school said she was not returning next semester, Ellis told Fox News he was praying for her career and future.

Recommended Stories

  • Teacher on leave at Alaska school for ‘insensitive’ George Floyd comments, officials say

    “You don’t look like thugs. You don’t have your pants down around your knees,” the teacher said.

  • NFL power rankings: 2021 draft, drama around Packers QB Aaron Rodgers causes shakeup

    With the 2021 NFL draft complete, each of the league's 32 teams looks a bit different ... though the Packers will be in for vast changes if their league MVP remains unhappy.

  • ICM Partners Reportedly Had Black Assistants Cosplay as Talent Agents in Corporate Video to Appear Diverse

    The ongoing “reckoning” in Hollywood has placed a spotlight on many facets of the industry, including awards organizations and industry gatekeepers. As more stories come to light, it becomes crystal clear that the issue isn’t one or two aspects of Hollywood—it’s the entire system.

  • Germany's IG Metall warns of car jobs fiasco without investment

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany's car industry is facing an "employment fiasco" unless it gets badly needed investment in new technologies, especially batteries, the country's top labour leader said. The warning came after a survey by the Ifo institute showed that the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) could cost the industry some 100,000 jobs in combustion engine production by 2025 if companies fail to beef up efforts to reskill workers. "Whoever takes the view that the loss of jobs could be fully offset is creating false hopes," Joerg Hofmann, president of IG Metall, Germany's most powerful union, told Reuters.

  • Pandemic ‘Chaos’ Led Wife to Kill Estranged Hubby’s New GF: Defense

    Iowa Division of Criminal InvestigationAn Iowa woman on trial for fatally stabbing her estranged husband’s new girlfriend is “responsible” for the murder but was acting out of intense loneliness and pressure from the coronavirus pandemic, not jealousy, defense attorneys say.“This isn’t a movie, it’s not TV. What’s happening in here is a real-life tragedy,” Jill Eimermann, one of Michelle Boat’s lawyers, told jurors in Marion County District Court on Thursday. “But I’m going to tell you right now, standing right here...I will tell you that Michelle Boat is responsible. Michelle Boat is the one who had the knife...Michelle Boat is the one who stabbed her.”“The police got the right person,” she added, as Boat began to cry.The shocking admission came during the first day of Boat’s murder trial. Prosecutors allege the 59-year-old was “scorned, obsessed, [and] seething” when she fatally stabbed 46-year-old Tracy Mondabough on May 18, 2020, following a struggle in Mondabough’s car. Authorities say Boat and her husband had separated two months earlier following two decades of marriage.Eimermann said that Boat’s “life fell apart” one day in March 2020, when she came home and realized her husband had left her. Insisting that her client was not “scorned,” she said Boat was “suddenly alone, in the midst of chaos” and a pandemic that had overrun Iowa.“Her husband was gone. She was suddenly alone in the midst of chaos. Each of you remembers back to March of last year—how scary the world was. The fear, the chaos, the isolation that we all felt in the early days of the pandemic. That’s where Michelle was 69 days before May 18,” Eimermann said.She said Boat should be charged with manslaughter, not first-degree murder, which carries a life sentence, and argued that the case was merely about the tragic decline of a woman who broke after her marriage ended.Marion County Attorney Ed Bull, however, told jurors Thursday that Mondabough “was being hunted” on the day of the murder by Boat, who felt tossed aside by estranged husband, Nicholas Boat.“[S]he hunted, she gloved up, and she plunged the knife into Tracy Mondabough’s heart, murdering her,” Bull said, adding that Boat’s husband had “moved on with his life. Nick’s wife, on the other hand, has not by a longshot. Not even close.”Bull argued that on the day of the murder, Boat followed Mondabough from a local Burger King drive-through to her husband’s job at Vermeer Corporation. The new couple had a short dinner break then Mondabough drove home, with Boat following her in a four-door Cadillac.Authorities say Boat ambushed Mondabough as she parked outside her apartment complex.“Before Tracy can undo her seatbelt,” Bull said that Boat attacked her, stabbing her multiple times while wearing latex gloves. Mondabough died from a stab wound to the heart. She “never stood a chance,” he added.One neighbor, who heard the loud struggle, called the police to report a possible domestic dispute. Another witness, Dan Rumburg, told jurors on Thursday he heard someone shout “He don’t belong to you” during the fight but he did not want to get involved in a “girl’s fight.”Botox, Speedboats, and an Alleged Murder Plot: The Case Tearing Apart the OzarksAccording to an arrest affidavit, Pella Police Department arrived at the Glenwood apartment complex at 8:21 p.m. to find Mondabough slumped in her car with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.When officers arrived at Boat’s house, after witnesses identified her Cadillac, they saw “visible blood on the outside of her car” and found Boat “wearing a robe and having her hail in a towel” after showering. Her washing machine was cleaning one outfit and a “pair of rubber gloves, with what appeared to be blood on them, were found in the upper tank of the toilet” in her bathroom, the affidavit said.Bull said that while authorities did not find the murder weapon, surveillance cameras showed Boat stalking Mondabough during the day. The gloves, which had her fingerprints, proved the murder was not “spur of the moment,” he said.Prior to Mondabough’s murder, court records show that Boat was also accused of abusing her estranged husband and violating a non-contact order several times. One of those instances occurred on March 20, when authorities said Mondabough called the Ottumwa Police Department “to report that [Boat] followed her from Pella, Iowa to Ottumwa, Iowa and that she was requesting law enforcement meet her at a gas station as she was fearful,” the affidavit states. Boat’s husband also reported to police that she had followed him and his new girlfriend around several times—and even assaulted him.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Too fast, too furious: 60 vehicles seized in street racing crackdown, police say

    What CMPD found in a 6-month operation ‘transcended just minor traffic violations,’ police Chief Jennings says

  • Hilary Duff Reveals What Really Led to Demise of Lizzie McGuire Revival

    In a new interview with The Jess Cagle Show, Hilary Duff shared why the Lizzie McGuire sequel series that was planned for Disney+ is no longer happening.

  • Is Albert Pujols' $240 million flop an outlier among mega-contracts? Here's how the others fared

    The Albert Pujols era wasn't what the Angels wanted.

  • Spy bosses warn of cyber-attacks on smart cities

    Councils are being advised on how to protect infrastructure and citizens' data.

  • ‘To hell with it’: Sean Hannity gives up on planet, says humanity should ‘have a big party’ instead of fighting climate crisis

    ‘I’m like, if it’s done in 12 years, oh, to hell with it,’ Mr Hannity said on his radio show. ‘Let’s just have a big party and you know, eat, drink, and barbecue and be merry’

  • Giuliani cutting back large entourage to cut costs amid legal challenges, report claims

    The former mayor is facing mounting legal fees from divorces and a major defamation lawsuit

  • Republican who pushed law against distracted driving accused of trying to hide fact he was driving during video call

    Republican says he ‘wasn’t distracted’ despite being behind the wheel

  • US will ‘respond’ to ‘reckless or aggressive’ actions by Russia, vows Antony Blinken

    America’s top diplomat warns Moscow ahead of Ukraine visit

  • Florida condo complex votes to strip Trump from its name

    Ex-president owned the building before handing it back to his lenders in 1991

  • Police clear teacher caught on camera spanking a child with a paddle

    ‘I sacrificed my daughter, so all parents can realise what’s happening in this school,’ mother of six-year-old says

  • Biden bemused by GOP infighting over Liz Cheney: ‘I don’t understand the Republicans’

    Liz Cheney’s days in GOP leadership appear numbered

  • 4-year-old boy bought thousands of dollars worth of popsicles using his mother’s Amazon account

    Family friend appeals for donations after Amazon refused to return 918 SpongeBob SquarePants ice treats

  • Lauren Boebert threatens to ‘rein in’ Big Tech and accuses Democrats of being ‘fascists’ for not doing so

    Twitter suspended @DJTDesk just one day after it was established

  • YouTube weapons expert left with horror injuries after gun exploded in his face

    YouTuber Scott DeShields Jr badly injured when Serbu RN 50 rifle exploded while filming

  • Biden news: President derides Trump on infrastructure, amid fury over Florida elections bill

    Follow for the latest updates