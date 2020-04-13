California is days away from its projected coronavirus peak. Here's how the state prepared to 'bend the curve.'

The coronavirus death toll in the U.S. had barely surpassed 100 in March when a group of counties in the San Francisco Bay Area enacted a sweeping “shelter-in-place” order.

The order had residents going to Google to find out what it meant. Fast-forward a month, and more than 310 million Americans are familiar with what at first seemed like a drastic response, with just eight states holding out against “stay-at home” orders amid this public health emergency.

The March 16 order was called "unprecedented" at the time by county public health officer Dr. Sara Cody, The Mercury News of San Jose reported.

That decisive early action – followed soon by Gov. Gavin Newsom – has California confident in its fight against the novel coronavirus, despite the state having the country’s second-most populated city in Los Angeles, said Dr. Josh Salomon, a professor of medicine at Stanford University.

“One thing that I think is known is that the earlier you’re able to act decisively to stop rise in infectious, the more that that will pay off in terms of higher impact in flattening the curve,” said Salomon, also the director of the Prevention Policy Modeling Lab at Stanford Medicine.

"I think the move to make these decisions quickly, to avoid further delays once the extent of spread and its rise became clear, have been absolutely vital and deserve a lot of the credit for us being at a place right now that’s much better than where we might have been had the epidemic continued to spread," Salomon said.

California is projected to reach its peak for COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, with an estimated 66 deaths, according to the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME). New York state, which has become the epicenter of the country's coronavirus outbreak, by comparison, had nearly 800 deaths on Wednesday and, according to the IHME's data, hit its daily death peak on Thursday.

California reported its first coronavirus case on Jan. 26 – New York reported its first case more than a month later on March 1. Newsom enacted California’s stay-at-home order on March 19; New York’s order came three days later.

At the time, Newsom said about 56% of the state’s population of nearly 40 million would contract the virus, according to data analyzed by his office. He added about 19,543 people would have to be hospitalized under that assumption, well beyond the existing surge capacity of California’s system, which includes about 10,000 beds across 416 hospitals.

Newsom's office did not respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, front left, tours Sleep Train Arena, the former home of the NBA's Sacramento Kings, on Monday. The arena is being transformed into a 400-bed emergency field hospital to help deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

“If we meet this moment, we can truly bend the curve to reduce the need to surge," he said at the time. "To reduce the need to have to go out and begin to cobble all those assets together — though I want you to know we’re doing just that.”

He added, “I can assure you home isolation is not my preferred choice. I know it’s not yours. But, it’s a necessary one.”

Los Angeles has been equally decisive in its action against the spread of coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on April 3 recommended people wear cloth masks while engaging in public. Four days later, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti made that recommendation a citywide mandate. The city's "Safer At Home" order, originally planned to end April 19, was also recently extended to May 15.

“We need to protect every worker on the front lines of this crisis,” Garcetti said in a statement. “Each one of us is a first responder in this emergency. Every employer should keep employees safe, and so should Angelenos patronizing these businesses. Cover up. Keep your distance. Save lives. It’s that simple.”