California debates listing western Joshua tree as threatened

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2019 photo, people visit Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California's Mojave Desert. The California Fish & Game Commission is holding a hearing on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, to consider whether to list the western Joshua Tree as a threatened species. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong,File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
KATHLEEN RONAYNE
·4 min read

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials are weighing whether to list the iconic western Joshua tree as a threatened species, a designation that would make it harder to remove the trees for housing, solar or other development projects.

The desert plant is known for its unique appearance, with spiky leaves on the end of its branches, is found in the national park that bears its name about 130 miles (209 kilometers) east of Los Angeles and through a stretch of desert up to Death Valley National Park. There are two types of trees, the eastern and western, but only the western is up for consideration.

The California Fish & Game Commission took hours of public comment on Wednesday and scheduled a vote for Thursday. If the tree is listed as a threatened species, killing one would require special approval from the state.

The state has never listed a species as threatened based primarily on threats from climate change, said Brendan Cummings, conservation director for the Center for Biological Diversity.

The center petitioned in 2019 to have the western Joshua tree listed as threatened, saying hotter temperatures and more intense periods of drought fueled by climate change will make it harder for the species to survive through the end of the century. It also argued wildfires and development threats harm the trees’ ability to live and reproduce.

The state's ongoing drought, which scientists say is part of the worst megadrought in 1,200 years, is likely harming the trees' ability to survive, Cummings said.

“We're likely witnessing a single, large-scale mortality event right now," he told the commission.

But the California Department of Fish & Wildlife has recommended against listing the species as threatened. The department acknowledged that areas suitable for the western Joshua trees growth are likely to decline due to climate change by 2100. But it said in an April report that the tree remained “abundant and widespread," which lowers the risk of extinction.

“The question is not, ‘Will climate change be bad for Joshua tree?' The question is, ‘How bad will it be, and how quickly?' And the truth is we don’t know yet," said Jeb McKay Bjerke, who presented the Department of Fish & Wildlife’s recommendation to the commission.

It's unknown how many Joshua trees exist in the state, but it could be anywhere from 4.8 million to 9.8 million, he said. It was a “close call" for the department not to recommend listing the species as threatened, he said, and three of five outside peer reviewers who were asked to look at the recommendation by the department disagreed with the conclusion.

About 40% of the Joshua trees in the state are on private land. Many of the comments focused on the development of housing and solar projects in the region. Several local and state politicians and union workers said listing the species as threatened would make it harder to move forward with necessary projects, including those that aim to fight climate change by boosting renewable energy.

California has set a requirement that 100% of its electricity be produced from non-carbon sources by 2045.

“We believe these types of projects are the best tools at combating climate change for protecting the western Joshua tree’s future,” said David Doublet, director of land use planning for San Bernardino County, which has a high concentration of the trees and many solar energy projects.

San Bernardino County, which includes Joshua Tree National Park, recently increased the penalties for illegally removing Joshua trees — a $20,000 fine and six months in jail on the third offense. County Supervisor Dawn Rowe urged the board not to list the species as threatened, saying local and county governments were best poised to set restrictions and respond to illegal removal of the tree.

“We are your partner in conservation and preservation of the species," she said.

But numerous other speakers argued the state has no time to waste in listing the species as threatened as the state faces warmer temperatures and more extreme droughts and fires, all of which can hurt the trees. Kelly Herbinson, executive director of the Mojave Desert Land Trust, said Joshua trees are a “keystone" species of the desert, with other species reliant on its survival.

“Climate change is a threat we haven’t had to deal with yet and I get that we’re struggling to figure out the best path forward, but it’s happening and it’s happening now," she told the commission.

In 2019, the federal government declined to list the tree as a protected species.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oklahoma expert believes US weather forecasting is behind Europe

    Oklahoma expert believes US weather forecasting is behind Europe

  • Climate change: Rich nations accused of 'betrayal' at Bonn talks

    As key talks end, rich and poor countries are at loggerheads on the divisive issue of loss and damage.

  • US mortgage rates are already hitting 6%

    The housing industry is one of the most interest-rate sensitive parts of the US economy, and mortgage rates responded quickly to the Federal Reserve’s new regime of monetary tightening. “Housing has become unaffordable at an unprecedented rate,” said Ali Wolf, chief economist at Zonda. As mortgages move from 5% to 6%, 5.8 million fewer households will qualify for a $400,000 mortgage, said Eric Finnigan, director of building products at John Burns Real Estate Consulting, a research firm.

  • China May new home prices fall again, more stimulus expected

    China's new home prices in May fell for the second month this year, depressed by still fragile demand as widespread COVID-19 curbs dented already weak buyer confidence, suggesting more policy stimulus is needed to return the market to growth. Average new-home prices in 70 major cities dropped 0.1% on a month-on-month basis, after a 0.2% decline in April, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data released on Thursday. Year-on-year price growth has eased since May last year due to a slowing economy, tight mortgage disbursement and as sentiment weakened amid a liquidity crisis that led to some high-profile loan defaults by developers.

  • Hidden message on Polk County headstone raises concerns

    Hidden message on Polk County headstone raises concerns

  • Brazil Puts 14% Rate in Sight After Locking in More Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil raised its key interest rate by half a percentage point and signaled another hike in August, leaving the end to its aggressive monetary tightening campaign in the balance as 2023 inflation forecasts surge above target.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Econom

  • Supply chains: West Coast dockworkers 'have a lot of leverage' in high stakes labor talks, expert says

    The future of the global supply chain relies on a new contract between unionized dockworkers and the shipping operators at the U.S. West Coast ports.

  • Did California learn anything from the last drought? 'Gambling' with water continues

    While some of the promises made during the previous drought have been kept, conservation efforts are slipping as well-drilling threatens groundwater.

  • What we know about how Pence's day unfolded on Jan. 6

    Mike Pence won’t be testifying at Thursday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing. “As you will hear, President Trump engaged in a relentless effort to pressure Pence both in private and in public,” Rep. Liz Cheney, the leading Republican on the committee, said last week. “Vice President Pence demonstrated his loyalty to Donald Trump consistently over four years, but he knew that he had a higher duty to the United States Constitution.”

  • Yellowstone floodwaters threaten water supplies in Montana

    Damaging floodwaters that tore through Yellowstone National Park menaced communities downstream where residents cleaned up from the mess and kept an eye on rising river levels while others braced for the economic fallout while the park remains closed. After wiping out miles of roads and untold number of bridges in the park and swamping hundreds of homes in surrounding communities, the roiling waters threatened to cut off fresh drinking water supplies to Montana's largest city. Officials asked Billings residents Wednesday to conserve water because it was down to a 24- to 36-hour supply after a combination of heavy rain and rapidly melting mountain snow raised the Yellowstone River to historic levels that forced them to shut down its water treatment plant.

  • Right-wing influencers are breaking out bogus 'Antifa' conspiracy theories after Patriot Front members were arrested near an Idaho Pride event

    Police specifically refuted conspiracy theories about the arrests of Patriot Front members in a U-haul near a Pride event in Idaho.

  • Rudy Giuliani counter-sues Smartmatic, asking for voting systems company to pay his attorney fees. The company filed a $2.7 billion election defamation lawsuit against him, Fox News hosts and guests over outlandish conspiracies

    "Smartmatic's litigation tactics are a naked attempt to attack a well-known public figure," Giuliani's lawyers said in their recent filing.

  • More than half of U.S. teachers are considering leaving the profession: Survey

    The U.S. could soon have a major teachers shortage on its hands.

  • Liquidity is vanishing in this pivotal corner of U.S. housing-finance market as the Fed steps back

    “It’s a lot of selling, people raising cash,” says Scott Buchta, head of a fixed-income strategy at Brean Capital.

  • To Survive Severe Drought This Summer, California Should Learn From Cape Town's Water Crisis

    Almost half the global population will experience “severe water stress” by 2030

  • Trump-endorsed candidates would generally win even without his support – and that's usually the case with all political endorsements

    Ohio GOP Senate candidate J.D. Vance won his primary after Trump endorsed him. AP Photo/Joe MaioranaOver the past few months, many journalists and pundits have credited the power of Donald Trump’s endorsements with determining the winners of Republican primaries. Trump has made 203 candidate endorsements in the 2022 election cycle so far, targeting state, congressional, gubernatorial and even local races. Based on the numbers alone, receiving a “Trump bump” seems like a surefire way to win an el

  • A merchant navy cadet is suing Maersk, saying the company failed to protect her from rape and sexual harassment on board one of its ships

    Insider spoke to Hope Hicks, the cadet known as "Midshipman X" who has gone public with allegations she was raped aboard a Maersk ship.

  • White nationalists bailed out of Idaho jail

    STORY: Thirty-one members of a white nationalist group have been released from an Idaho jail on bond. A court official on Monday said the men will make their initial court appearances in the coming weeks. Members of the Patriot Front group were arrested over the weekend after someone spotted them in a U-Haul rental truck and called 911. Police stopped their truck near an LGBTQ pride event in the city of Coeur d'Alene. Police Chief Lee White said they looked like a “little army.” "The information that we had will lead any reasonable officer to assume that there might be criminal activity foot based not only on the 911 call, but the information contained within the call about the weapons that they were loading, the riot gear and things of that nature.”  White said citizens have been calling into the police department, many of them showing support. But not all. “The other 50%, who are completely anonymous and want nothing more than to scream and yell at us and use some very choice words, offered death threats against myself and other members of the police department merely for doing our jobs.” The suspects face misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center - which tracks hate groups - Patriot Front formed in the aftermath of the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.

  • Biden to talk oil with Saudi Arabia: White House

    STORY: "The president's going to Saudi for the GCC, the GCC plus three. To be honest, it's nine states in the region. There's a big agenda there, Caitlin, on the Gulf Cooperation Council. It's counterterrorism. It's climate change. Certainly it's oil production obviously is going to be on the agenda," Kirby said.U.S. relations with Saudi Arabia have been under strain since the 2018 murder and dismemberment of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by a team of Saudi operatives in the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.Biden had refused to deal directly with Prince Mohammed bin Salman following a U.S. intelligence report implicating him in the killing. The Saudi government denied any involvement by the prince, saying the murder was a heinous crime by a rogue group.But Washington's desire to improve ties with Gulf monarchies has become more urgent following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which highlighted the relevance of Gulf oil producers as Europe looks to cut its energy dependence on Russia."He will have a bilateral meeting with King Salman and King Salman's leadership team. And the crown prince is on that leadership team. So you can expect that he'll see the crown prince," Kirby told the press conference.Biden's July 15-16 visit to the kingdom, where he is also due to attend a summit of Arab leaders, ends his campaign pledge to make the kingdom a pariah as he struggles to combat high U.S. gasoline prices and build a united international front to isolate Russia.

  • Chinese AI giant Megvii's chief scientist Sun Jian dies at age 45 of sudden illness

    Sun Jian, the 45-year-old chief scientist of Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) firm Megvii Technology, died on Tuesday of a sudden illness, which the company did not specify. "Dr Sun Jian has dedicated his whole life to scientific research. With his unfortunate passing, Megvii has lost a leader in the exploration of and innovation in the AI technology field," the facial recognition company said in a statement. Sun, a former Microsoft researcher with years of expertise in computer vision and c