California delays decision on rooftop solar policy reform

(Reuters) -California officials on Thursday said they needed more time to consider whether to adopt a controversial proposal that would reform the state's key rooftop solar power incentive.

A notice to parties involved in the rulemaking by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) said the commissioner assigned to the proceeding "has requested additional time to analyze the record."

The commissioner, CPUC President Alice Reynolds, joined the regulator late last year and did not participate in the lengthy process to consider changes to the policy, known as net metering, that has underpinned the dramatic growth of residential solar in California.

In mid-December, the CPUC proposed reducing the rate at which homeowners are credited for sending electricity from their rooftop solar panels into the grid, prompting the solar industry to warn of a sharp decline in installations that would harm California's efforts to combat climate change.

Critics of the policy said it amounted to a multi-billion-dollar subsidy for wealthy homeowners at the expense of other utility ratepayers.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Sandra Maler and Leslie Adler)