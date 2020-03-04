California delegate wave didn't quite break as expected

SETH BORENSTEIN and KATHLEEN RONAYNE
1 / 2

Election 2020 Bernie Sanders

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at his campaign headquarters, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Burlington, Vt. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — While Sen. Bernie Sanders mined the motherlode of delegates from California on Super Tuesday, it wasn’t nearly enough and isn’t getting counted fast enough to counter former Vice President Joe Biden’s huge night.

It became an issue of numbers and timing.

After years of being a late season player in presidential primary politics, California joined the Super Tuesday crowd, and its 415 delegates were the biggest haul on the biggest night.

But even though Sanders’ victory in California was declared quickly, it came after a series of surprising wins for Biden that dominated the earlier coverage of the primaries. And Sanders' precise delegate margin in the state won’t be known any time soon. California, with lots of early and mail-in voting, typically takes weeks to finish counting ballots. Experts expect millions are left to count.

The late-night Pacific wave that Sanders was supposed to surf to victory didn’t quite break right. His campaign declined to comment on California specifically, but top aides said before Super Tuesday that they expected far higher delegate totals than they were on pace to actually earn after voting concluded.

“Of course I’m disappointed. I would like to win every state by a landslide. It’s not going to happen," Sanders said Wednesday.

With almost two-thirds of California’s delegates allocated by The Associated Press, Sanders won about 60 more delegates in California than Biden. However, Biden won about 130 more than Sanders in the other 13 states and both got blanked in American Samoa.

“I do think Biden will come out with more delegates out of Super Tuesday,” said Louisiana State University political scientist Joshua Darr. He said late counted votes in California will help Sanders narrow Biden's win, but “it’s going to take a seismic shift then for Sanders to catch him.”

Ace Smith, a top California political consultant who had worked on Kamala Harris’ campaign, said it’s looking “pretty darn good” for Biden in California, even as Sanders is likely to walk away with more delegates.

Last week, it looked as if Sanders would dominate the field with several other candidates cracking the 15% threshold needed to win delegates. But Biden’s dominance has closed that gap, Smith said.

“A week ago it looked like he was going to come out with just a mountain of delegates, a Santa Claus sack full from California, but it’s just not going to happen,” he said. “Biden got on a crazy roll with what happened across the country.”

But it’s not just mere numbers. It’s timing.

California’s secretary of state won’t announce until Thursday how many ballots are left to be counted, after the state collects data from all 58 counties. And counties don't have to report their final results until April 3, a full month after the primary.

Paul Mitchell, who runs the nonpartisan Political Data Inc., which collects and analyzes voter data, guessed as many as 4 million to 5 million ballots have yet to be counted, though they will not all be those of Democratic primary voters. Roughly 80% of California’s registered voters received mail-in ballots, and those can be counted as long as they are postmarked by election day and received by Friday.

Some counties have only recorded about half the ballots they already have in hand or expect to get, he said. As of Wednesday afternoon, the secretary of state’s office reported about 5.3 million ballots had been cast.

In 2018, nearly 44% of California’s vote was not counted on election night.

Outside of California, “people have this expectation that election night means election night,” Darr said.

But not having full results for days after the election “is normal for California. It’s not normal for Super Tuesday observers,” Darr said. “It does delay things.”

But which way?

The ballots California counts first are those that are mailed in early. Sanders and Biden could both benefit as more votes come in, Mitchell said. Voters that cast ballots on or near election day tend to be younger and more progressive, which could benefit Sanders. But Biden may also get a boost among the late deciders swayed by the events of the last several days, as he did in other states on Super Tuesday.

AP VoteCast found that late-deciders in California broke more for Biden than Sanders.

Darr said the momentum shift was obvious and may favor Biden in those late-counting votes, or at least counter Sanders’ late youth vote.

__

Borenstein reported from Washington. Will Weissert contributed from Washington.

  • Bernie Sanders unloads on Joe Biden as Super Tuesday makes it a two-man race
    Yahoo News

    Bernie Sanders unloads on Joe Biden as Super Tuesday makes it a two-man race

    ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. —  Sen. Bernie Sanders took aim at former Vice President Joe Biden, his chief rival for the Democratic presidential nomination, at a rally here, as Super Tuesday results trickled in from across the country. Sanders did not utter Biden's name, but the senator predicted that he would win the nomination and defeat President Trump, because the race would become a “contrast of ideas.” Sanders continued attacking Biden, who scored numerous victories in Tuesday's contests and cemented his status as a leading contender for the Democratic nomination.

  • California, Washington state deaths add to U.S. coronavirus toll
    Reuters

    California, Washington state deaths add to U.S. coronavirus toll

    LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two more people have died of the new coronavirus in the United States, bringing the toll to 11, and new confirmed cases were reported on Wednesday around the two most populous cities, New York and Los Angeles. The first California death from the virus was announced by health officials as an elderly adult with underlying health conditions. It was the first coronavirus fatality in the United States outside of Washington state, where 10 have died.

  • Doomsday Mom Invokes the Fifth as She’s Extradited to Idaho
    The Daily Beast

    Doomsday Mom Invokes the Fifth as She’s Extradited to Idaho

    It doesn't seem like doomsday mom Lori Vallow is ready to answer any questions about her missing children. At a brief hearing on Wednesday in Hawaii before Vallow is extradited to Idaho on a red-eye flight, her attorney said he was invoking her Fifth Amendment right against self incrimination and should not be questioned on the trip. The judge noted that once Idaho officials take custody of Vallow, her court no longer has any jurisdiction over the case.

  • What Bloomberg's $500m could have bought instead
    The Guardian

    What Bloomberg's $500m could have bought instead

    According to RIP Medical Debt, a group who purchases medical debt in bulk, every $100 donated can alleviate $10,000 in oppressive medical bills. 66% of all US bankruptcies are tied to medical debt issues they say. For around 1/10 of what he spent on getting embarrassed in front of the world, Bloomberg also could have replaced all of the old lead pipes in Flint, Michigan, then had hundreds of millions left over to pull every citizen there – or in many other cities – out of poverty.

  • 8% of Iran's parliament has the coronavirus, and it released 54,000 prisoners as the country descends into chaos
    Business Insider

    8% of Iran's parliament has the coronavirus, and it released 54,000 prisoners as the country descends into chaos

    Eight percent of Iran's parliament — 23 out of 290 members — has been infected with the coronavirus. At least seven government officials also have it, including one of Iran's vice presidents, and a key adviser to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has died from the virus. Iran is descending into chaos amid the coronavirus outbreak, with the government seemingly incapable of handling the scale of the crisis and going as far as to threaten the death penalty to those who hoard necessary materials or equipment.

  • Pentagon Linguist Charged with Exposing U.S. Spies to Hezbollah
    National Review

    Pentagon Linguist Charged with Exposing U.S. Spies to Hezbollah

    A contractor for the Pentagon has been charged with providing classified U.S. intelligence to a Lebanese national connected with terrorist group Hezbollah, the Justice Department announced on Wednesday. The department alleges Mariam Taha Thompson, 61, began transmitting the classified intelligence around December 30, when Iraqi militiamen stormed the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. Thompson is a linguist who at the time was working at a U.S. special forces base in Erbil in northern Iraq.

  • Bloomberg

    France Calls on Euro Area to Be Ready to Use Fiscal Stimulus

    French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire says euro-area finance ministers must prepare fiscal stimulus to use if the economic situation deteriorates in the coming weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak. Finance ministers from the euro area will hold an emergency teleconference later Wednesday to discuss how to respond to the economic disruption. Le Maire said that in the case of France, the hit will be greater than the 0.1 percentage point he forecast last month.

  • Shocking: Why Israel Was Able to Win so Greatly During the Six-Day War
    The National Interest

    Shocking: Why Israel Was Able to Win so Greatly During the Six-Day War

    Key point: Israel launched a surprise attack and kept the initiative. The Israeli Defense Force's (IDF's, or Zahal's) strategic invasion of the West Bank region of Jordan began at 5 pm on June 5, 1967. The assault was launched by one of two armored brigades attached to the Peled Armored Divisional Task Force (Ugdah Peled), part of Zahal's Northern Command.

  • A small space rock led to a big discovery — an X-ray-belching black hole
    NBC News

    A small space rock led to a big discovery — an X-ray-belching black hole

    The black hole appeared as a bright speck, a glowing spot against a cosmic backdrop, but one that easily could have been missed altogether — especially because astronomers weren't even looking for it. Students from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University and scientists associated with NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission — an expedition to robotically retrieve a sample from a near-Earth asteroid — were conducting routine observations when they unexpectedly spotted the distant black hole belching out X-rays, the agency announced Friday. What they had stumbled upon was special; it is the first time that such an X-ray outburst has been glimpsed from interplanetary space, according to NASA.

  • Full coverage: Biden wins big on Super Tuesday
    Yahoo News

    Full coverage: Biden wins big on Super Tuesday

    Riding a wave of momentum, former Vice President Joe Biden scored a series of impressive primary victories on Super Tuesday, notching wins in Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Minnesota and Massachusetts. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who entered Tuesday as the frontrunner, is projected to win his home state of Vermont as well Utah, Colorado and California — the biggest delegate prize of the night. Texas and Maine remain too close to call.

  • Coronavirus live updates: 9th US. death is confirmed as WHO rejects pandemic
    USA TODAY

    Coronavirus live updates: 9th US. death is confirmed as WHO rejects pandemic

    As the U.S. confirmed its ninth coronavirus death Tuesday, World Health Organization officials defended their controversial decision not to declare a pandemic, citing nations such as Brazil that have few or no confirmed cases. Michael Ryan, a physician who heads the agency's emergencies program, also said at a news conference that containment efforts such as contact tracing can't be eased at the expense of mitigation – mass treatment. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said it's time to shift away from "this idea that this can be contained."

  • AP Exclusive: Death row inmate slips through legal system
    Associated Press

    AP Exclusive: Death row inmate slips through legal system

    In Martin's case, however, no attorney took over his case, the request wasn't made and his chance to appeal his death sentence was initially lost, said David Stebbins, a federal public defender in Columbus whose office is trying to represent him. In fact, Martin only got on that office's radar after he reached out to the AP in January with questions about his upcoming 2021 execution, which prompted questions to Stebbins. Shortly after that, federal public defenders in Columbus asked a judge last month to appoint them to represent Martin in hopes of saving his federal court appeals.

  • Super Tuesday: Michael Bloomberg says he will eat at Chinese restaurant to show solidarity over coronavirus
    The Independent

    Super Tuesday: Michael Bloomberg says he will eat at Chinese restaurant to show solidarity over coronavirus

    Michael Bloomberg has said he will eat at a Chinese restaurant in the coming days to show solidarity with businesses who have been hit by public fears about coronavirus. The multi-billionaire and Democratic presidential candidate made the pledge during a Fox News town hall event in Virginia as he hopes to kickstart his 2020 campaign with a strong performance in Super Tuesday this week. Mr Bloomberg was asked by Fox News' Bret Baier how he would deal with the impact of coronavirus on the US economy.

  • Republican Sen. Johnson to issue first subpoena in Hunter Biden, Burisma probe
    Yahoo News Video

    Republican Sen. Johnson to issue first subpoena in Hunter Biden, Burisma probe

    The Republican chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee plans to issue the first subpoena related to the committee's probe of Hunter Biden and Ukrainian energy Burisma Holdings.

  • The 2020 Geneva Motor Show Is Canceled, Forcing Automakers to Unveil Their Cars Online
    Architectural Digest

    The 2020 Geneva Motor Show Is Canceled, Forcing Automakers to Unveil Their Cars Online

    The major European event was canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus—but the cars revealed online proved to be as exciting as they are bold in design Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang is 'looking at' a run for New York City mayor, but will first weigh 'how much value' he can add
    Business Insider

    Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang is 'looking at' a run for New York City mayor, but will first weigh 'how much value' he can add

    Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Having dropped out of the 2020 presidential race, Andrew Yang told BuzzFeed News that he is "looking at" potentially running for New York City mayor. "One of the things I'm most curious about is who are the other candidates in the race, and what the race would look like," said Yang, 45, of Schenectady, NY. Yang said one of the things he's looking out for is "if there's someone who's already running who would have a positive agenda that's very aligned with mine."

  • White House's 'muzzled' coronavirus messaging is dangerous, experts say
    The Guardian

    White House's 'muzzled' coronavirus messaging is dangerous, experts say

    Two days before Larry Kudlow was announced as a member of the White House taskforce on coronavirus, the director of the National Economic Council declared coronavirus “contained” in the US, despite a plethora of data that suggested it was not. “I won't say airtight, but it's pretty close to airtight,” Kudlow told CNBC, swaddling himself in a comforting narrative that was probably destroyed in his first meeting with the taskforce. Kudlow's public statements on the level of threat to the US posed by the virus outbreak sit uneasily in the minds of health experts warning of its severity, but they probably rested far more peacefully in the White House, where the favored message seems to be: there is nothing to see here.

  • Iran rejects US virus aid offer amid 'vicious' sanctions
    AFP

    Iran rejects US virus aid offer amid 'vicious' sanctions

    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday dismissed a US offer to help the Islamic republic fight its coronavirus outbreak, charging that "vicious" American sanctions are depriving the country of medicine. Iran has scrambled to halt the rapid spread of the virus that has claimed 92 lives out of 2,922 confirmed infections in the past two weeks. "Those who have deprived the people of even medicine and food through sanctions, who have done the most vicious things... they appear with a mask of sympathy and say that we want to help the nation of Iran," Rouhani said, in a clear reference to the United States.

  • What’s next for Pete Buttigieg?
    Yahoo News 360

    What’s next for Pete Buttigieg?

    Pete Buttigieg ended his presidential bid on Sunday with an impromptu rally in his hometown of South Bend, Ind. The 38-year-old former mayor outperformed many of his more seasoned competitors en route to coming in first place in the Iowa caucuses and finishing a close second to Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire. Buttigieg, the first openly gay candidate to mount a competitive run for the presidency, rose from relative obscurity on a message of unity and “generational change.”

  • Coronavirus claims three more lives in Seattle-area as outbreak goes cross-country
    Reuters

    Coronavirus claims three more lives in Seattle-area as outbreak goes cross-country

    A North Carolina resident tested positive after returning from a trip to Washington state, where the individual was exposed, and apparently infected, during a visit to a nursing facility at the center of a recent surge in cases in suburban Seattle. The total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in the greater Seattle area rose to 27 on Tuesday, including nine deaths, up from 18 cases and six deaths tallied on Monday, the state Department of Health reported. President Donald Trump told reporters his administration may cut off overseas travel from the United States to areas abroad with high rates of coronavirus, but said officials were not weighing any restrictions on domestic travel.

  • Parents charged with murder after 6-year-old kept in closet dies
    NBC News

    Parents charged with murder after 6-year-old kept in closet dies

    A mother, father and grandmother in Arizona were charged with murder and child abuse after admitting that a 6-year-old who died was kept in a closet with his brother as punishment for "stealing food," police said Tuesday. Anthony Jose Archibeque-Martinez, 23, Elizabeth Archibeque-Martinez, 26, and Ann Marie Martinez, 50, are being held at the the Coconino County Jail on one count each of first-degree felony homicide and two counts each of child abuse, according to a statement from the Flagstaff Police Department. Officers responded to a call Monday about an unresponsive child at a Flagstaff home, the statement said.

  • Angry Bloomberg Complains That Biden Is Taking His Votes
    The Daily Beast

    Angry Bloomberg Complains That Biden Is Taking His Votes

    MIAMI, Florida—Mike Bloomberg started the most important day of his 2020 campaign scolding a sea of reporters about rival Joe Biden's momentum and refusing to drop out of the Democratic primary. “Joe's taking votes away from me,” Bloomberg said at his campaign's Little Havana field office when asked by a reporter about moderates dropping out to support Biden in the last 24 hours. “Have you asked Joe whether he's going to drop out?” Bloomberg then challenged.

  • India Is Turning To Israel After Its Russian-Made Missiles Turned Into Duds
    The National Interest

    India Is Turning To Israel After Its Russian-Made Missiles Turned Into Duds

    Key point: But India isn't done buying Russian-made weapons. After losing one of its fighters to Pakistani jets armed with American-made missiles in 2019, India is not happy with its Russian-made missiles. In fact, it wants to replace its Russian air-to-air missiles with Israeli weapons, according to Indian news site NDTV.

  • China’s Grand Belt and Road Plan Is Being Lashed by Coronavirus
    Bloomberg

    China’s Grand Belt and Road Plan Is Being Lashed by Coronavirus

    The deadly outbreak is prompting delays and disruptions to China's construction and investment plans overseas, risking years of planning and hundreds of billions of dollars in economic diplomacy. Quarantine measures are preventing Chinese workers from making it to foreign building sites, domestic firms supplying overseas projects face acute labor shortages and fears are mounting that workers will inadvertently spread the virus to new locales. Projects that have been affected since the virus emerged in December include a $5.5 billion high-speed rail line in Indonesia.

  • Ohio 911 call-taker suspended for neglecting to send help to man who died from stroke
    USA TODAY

    Ohio 911 call-taker suspended for neglecting to send help to man who died from stroke

    CINCINNATI, Ohio – A city 911 call-taker has been suspended after officials say the call-taker "violated multiple established" procedures during a call about a man who died in January from a stroke. "What took place on the night of Jan. 12 is nothing short of a tragedy," City Manager Patrick Duhaney said in an email to City Council members. "It's unclear if the individual would have lived or died, but the actions of this call-taker undermined the possibility of a positive outcome in this situation."