California deluged by floodwaters
The town of Gilroy in Northern California was partly underwater after the latest storm to hit the state. (Jan 9)
The town of Gilroy in Northern California was partly underwater after the latest storm to hit the state. (Jan 9)
California Highway Patrol officers were already on the scene when a piece of the mountain gave way.
Here's an update on storm conditions on Monday.
“Airports up and down the Central Coast are experiencing similar technical difficulties,” a SLO County airport official said.
Nintendo has come a long way since the 80s, in this episode we're diving into the next generation of gaming with the Nintendo Switch. The post Today we’re talking all things Nintendo with cosplay superstar Kiera Please appeared first on In The Know.
Imagine what it would mean for #USC, heading into the #B1G, to land a Chicago-based defensive tackle on the recruiting trail.
You might recognize Jenna Ortega as the face of Wednesday Addams on Netflix's Wednesday (which was renewed for season 2). Or maybe you've spotted her in scary titles like Scream and The Babysitter: Killer Queen. Either way, the young actress is certainly making a name for herself in the horror world. In addition to her many accolades, she boasts over 36 million followers on Instagram. But how exactly did she get her start? And what about her music career? Keep reading for eight facts you probabl
Undefeated UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev missed with for his last fight and it doesn't look like he'll be making welterweight in the near future. Chimaev failed to make weight for his scheduled welterweight match against Nate Diaz at UFC 279 in September forcing a last-minute shakeup to the main card. The failure on the scales pushed Chimaev out of the main event matchup. Diaz instead fought Tony Ferguson in the main event while Chimaev faced Kevin Holland in a catchweight bout. Hol
Wake up, it's 2023. Dress belts are back.
Pianist Chloe Flower will perform on the show.
The movie star assured her it would be "the most amazing interview ever."
Here are some of the best reactions from the Patriots' 35-23 loss to the Bills.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin posted several times on social media Sunday while watching the Bills beat the New England Patriots, 35-23, in Orchard Park, New York.
(Bloomberg) -- A decade ago, China used low prices to dominate solar manufacturing, wiping out Western competitors just as worldwide demand for panels started to soar. The US and Europe are determined not to let the same thing happen with hydrogen.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward
Elon Musk's tweet about possibly deactivating a steering wheel monitoring nag for Tesla Full Self-Driving power users is being reviewed by the NHTSA.
Florida Governor Ron Desantis activated the National Guard to help with what he calls an "alarming" surge of migrants landing in the Florida Keys.
Prince Harry has accused his stepmother, Camilla, the queen consort, of leaking private conversations to the media to burnish her own reputation as he promotes a new book that lays bare his story of his life behind palace walls. In interviews broadcast Sunday and Monday, Harry accused members of the royal family of getting “into bed with the devil” to gain favorable tabloid coverage, singling out Camilla’s efforts to rehabilitate her image with the British people after her longtime affair with his father, now King Charles III.
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for SLO County early Monday morning.
If you leave your job, you need to make an important choice that will affect you far into the future: You need to decide what to do with your workplace 401(k). If you've been investing in this type of retirement plan offered through your company, the end of your employment means you won't be able to keep contributing to it -- and your employer will stop matching contributions as well. You have a number of possible options on how to handle this account, but finance expert Dave Ramsey believes one of those solutions stands apart and is preferable to all others.
Hoda Kotb and her daughter Hope have a tradition of buying a meal for a stranger, as the TODAY show co-anchor explains on her "Making Space" podcast.
A deer hunter harvested a buck with a rifle given to him by his father more than 30 years ago and while not a giant, it's a true trophy in his eyes.