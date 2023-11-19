California Democratic Convention shuts down after protests for Palestine
The California Democratic Convention was interrupted and shut down on Nov. 18 after protestors bypassed security and raised safety concerns.
The California Democratic Convention was interrupted and shut down on Nov. 18 after protestors bypassed security and raised safety concerns.
In addition to the Commanders' Curtis Samuel, Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott was also ejected.
After being benched for two weeks, the Falcons turn back to their 2022 third-round pick.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Leaders from China's neighboring countries made their case for moving investments to other parts of Southeast Asia.
"To everyone whose shoes got f***ed up, I hope it was worth it," post-punk artist Mareux quipped, as he looked out at all the beachside concertgoers trudging through the sand in their pointy boots. Suffice to say, it was.
The Sunday game topped 59 million concurrent viewers, shattering the 53 million milestone that was set just earlier this week. With no high-profile cricket game any time soon, Hotstar is likely to maintain the record for at least six months. As far as the concurrent viewers metric is concerned, Hotstar now maintains a clear lead over rival, Mukesh Ambani-backed Viacom18’s JioCinema, which peaked at 32 million earlier this year.
The Bulldogs outscored the Volunteers 38-3 after Tennessee scored on its first offensive play.
Here's how to watch the Washington vs. Oregon State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 12 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch the Georgia at Tennessee game tonight, plus the rest of the Week 12 college football schedule.
A Dodge Charger at 103 mph in a 35 zone caused a deadly Las Vegas crash. NTSB seeks speed-limiting tech, says, 'We're sick of not seeing action by NHTSA.'
After a whirlwind courtship — and baby — the couple married at a 15th century castle in Italy in 2006. We revisit what was called the "wedding of the century" for the now-exes — with insight from their wedding photographer.
Nothing announced on X that it's pulling the Nothing Chats beta from the Play Store as it works out bugs. Since its release, critics have voiced concerns over the risks that come with Sunbird's iMessage workaround, which Nothing Chats is based on.
The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
Cadillac has unveiled a new entry-level compact electric SUV. The Optiq will sit below the Lyriq in Cadillac’s lineup, and images the automaker shared suggest it will also borrow from the more expensive SUV’s stylings.
An unprecedented rise in animosity directed at Jews and Muslims has swept across the United States in the weeks since Hamas attacked Israel.
This small but mighty gizmo works with Alexa.
The health industry is plagued with many stumbling blocks these days, from new and controversial tech like AI to ever-increasing costs and an opaque health delivery system. Yahoo Finance LIVE tackled all that and more in a weeklong series Nov. 13-17.
'Pop' this new Echo into your cart. It's a steal of a deal at 55% off.
Don't wait to start saving.