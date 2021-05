The Telegraph

As she picked up a camera lens to zoom in on two specks on the horizon that were racing across the South China Sea towards her boat, Philippine journalist Chiara Zambrano froze in shock. The wave-piercing hulls and distinctive blue camouflage of China’s Houbei Type 22 missile-armed fast attack crafts were clearly visible. “I thought ‘what the heck?’ There was no mistaking it,” she told The Telegraph. Ms Zambrano and her filming crew were aboard a Philippine fishing boat in early April to work on an investigation about the impact on the local population of China’s militarisation of the reefs, atolls and waters off the Philippines' coast. China is beefing up its presence in the strategic South China Sea, raising fears it is working to seize control of access to crucial global shipping routes in international waters.