California dentist pleads guilty to stealing COVID money meant for struggling businesses

A Bakersfield dentist pleaded guilty Monday to stealing half a million dollars in COVID-19 relief money meant to help struggling small businesses, federal prosecutors said.

The dentist, Ranjan Rajbanshi, had dental practices in Bakersfield and Santa Barbara and received more than $850,000 in relief money between April 2020 and February 2022, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced in a news release.

The 46-year-old used $500,000 from the Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for personal expenditures, like investments, prosecutors said.

He told authorities he would use the money strictly for business purposes such as facility costs, payroll and protective equipment for him and his staff, prosecutors said.

He agreed to pay back the money before he will be sentenced, the news release said.

Rajbanshi was scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Ana de Alba on Dec. 4. He faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and fine of $250,000.