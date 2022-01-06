California deputy district attorney, outspoken critic of vaccine mandates, dies of COVID at 46

Kelly Ernby, a deputy district attorney in Orange County, California, and vocal opponent of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, died at the age of 46. Her death comes a week after telling friends she was sick with COVID-19.

Ernby spent the past 10 years in her role with the county, specializing in environmental and consumer law, according to District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

"Kelly was an incredibly vibrant and passionate attorney who cared deeply about the work that we do as prosecutors – and deeply about the community we all fight so hard to protect," Spitzer said in a Facebook post. "Her enthusiasm was contagious and she invested every ounce of her enthusiasm into her work safeguarding Orange County as part of our Environmental Protection team."

In 2020, the Huntington Beach resident ran for the California State Assembly and vowed to "bring back conservative values in California." After she lost the primary race, she became active in local GOP politics, eventually being elected as a central committee member for the Orange County GOP. She was expected to once again run for the Assembly this year.

"My heart is broken and I'm in tears. I lost a dear friend to Covid complications. I love you Kelly Ernby! You’ve been an inspiration to many of us here in Orange County," Ben Chapman, chair of the Greater Costa Mesa Republicans, said on Twitter.

My heart is broken and I'm in tears. I lost a dear friend to Covid complications. I love you @KellyErnby ! You’ve been nothing but an inspiration to many of us here in Orange County. 🥺🙏🥺 pic.twitter.com/5WEC11uk8y — Ben Chapman (@BenChapmanOC) January 3, 2022

In the past year, Ernby had become a vocal critic of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the Associated Press reported.

Story continues

In December, the Daily Titan reported Ernby was a speaker at an anti-vaccine mandate rally put on by Cal State Fullerton and the University of Californina, Irvine chapters of Turning Point USA. At the rally, Ernby compared the vaccine issue to the 1960s when "people faced losing freedoms to socialist ideas."

"There’s nothing that matters more than our freedoms right now,” she said at the time.

Her husband, Axel Mattias Ernby, dismissed a claim by a Facebook user she died because of blood clots she got from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, according to SF Gate.

"She was NOT vaccinated," her husband wrote. "That was the problem."

Chapman also confirmed on Facebook Ernby was unvaccinated and addressed messages he said the family have been sent.

"I have received over 200 emails, DMs or tweets with death threats, people praising my friend's death and/or those calling for us to die in the last 24 hours," Chapman wrote. "My friend was not vaccinated, and no one of credible source is making the claim she passed due to being vaccinated. Her husband and I have openly stated that she was not vaccinated. "

Contributing: Associated Press

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Attorney Kelly Ernby, critic of vaccine mandates, dies of COVID