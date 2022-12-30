California deputy fatally shot during traffic stop
Southern California sheriff’s deputy Isaiah Cordero was shot and killed Thursday while trying to stop a car and the suspect was later killed, authorities said. (Dec. 30)
Law enforcement is out in full force, honoring one of their own... Riverside County deputy Isaiah Cordero was shot and killed by a suspect.
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco spoke on the fatal shooting of Deputy Isaiah Cordero, offering additional details on the circumstances leading up to his death, as well as the manhunt and pursuit that followed.
We've arrived at "dead week" — the seven sluggish yet chaotic days before the end of the year. Here's a roundup of our favorite posts about it.
Snowbirds are a common sight in Southern California in wintertime — except when they're actually a bird. A snowy owl to be exact. Crowds of bird-watchers have been showing up regularly in an Orange County neighborhood to gawk at a snowy owl, a species normally found around the Arctic, Canada and several northern U.S. states.
Mark Lee was an NRA-certified instructor who associates said specialized in teaching how to conceal a gun.
The U.S. will start requiring all travelers from China to test negative for Covid-19 before boarding a plane.
The #Chiefs have filled their 16-man practice squad by adding former #49ers and #Giants LB Justin Hilliard.
Mimi Bolden-Morris had a trailblazing season at Michigan, becoming what is believed to be the first female graduate assistant football coach at a power conference school since the late 1980s. If her mother didn't call coach Jim Harbaugh, it wouldn't have happened. Bolden-Morris will be on the sideline Saturday when the second-ranked Wolverines play No. 3 TCU at the Fiesta Bowl in a College Football semfinal, helping to substitute tight ends into the game whose winner will play for the national championship.
The Dayton Unit of the NAACP held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss gun violence reduction.
Get ready to slam it to the left and shake it to the right after you see Phoenix Chi Gulzar's epic style tributes to her mom, Mel B (a.k.a. Scary Spice).
The #Bengals look healthier than the #Bills early this week:
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev — who share son Matteo, 2 — tied the knot in Paris over the summer
In an age of opt outs in college football, the best NFL prospects for Alabama and Kansas State are opting in at the Sugar Bowl. Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. have high-first-round draft grades and could have minimized exposure to injury by sitting out Saturday's game in the Superdome. For Kansas State, standout players including running back Deuce Vaughn and defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah are risking their draft stock as well.
The Justice Department on Thursday filed a nationwide lawsuit against AmerisourceBergen for illegally failing to report suspicious orders from pharmacies and fueling the opioid epidemic.
Lopez relies on items ranging from a pocket-sized book to a luxury wool blanket.
A UK Border Force official has been arrested on suspicion of being an illegal migrant.
LIMA (Reuters) -Peruvian President Dina Boluarte said Thursday she will provide all necessary resources to prosecutors so they can investigate the more than two dozen deaths during protests that have rocked Peru following the ouster of her predecessor. Boluarte assumed the presidency earlier this month after leftist President Pedro Castillo was ousted in an impeachment vote hours after attempting to illegally dissolve Congress. Castillo was arrested and remains in pretrial detention while under investigation on rebellion and conspiracy charges.
A major winter storm struck most parts of the U.S. over the holidays, leading to thousands of flight cancellations. Southwest Airlines bore the brunt of it, with more than 8,000 flights canceled between Dec. 22 and 26.
A woman in Chicago, Illinois allegedly stabbed a 12-year-old Chihuahua named Bebe, several times in front of the teenager who was walking it on Monday.
US stocks are set to perform well over the "next several months", according to Jonathan Golub, amid falling inflation expectations and a potential pickup in consumption.