California deputy shot during attempted traffic stop

A Southern California sheriff's deputy was shot Tuesday while trying to make a traffic stop before the vehicle was found torched, authorities said.

The unidentified deputy with the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department was attempting to pull the suspect over when the shooting occurred, officials said.

Images captured by Fox Los Angeles showed a deputy cruiser burned and heavily damaged in the front.

The deputy was alert and taken to a hospital for treatment. Details about what led to the shooting or the extent of the deputy's injuries were not disclosed. Officials did not say whether a suspect had been identified.

