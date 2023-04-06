California dermatologist accused of poisoning husband's tea indicted

A California dermatologist was indicted Wednesday on charges of allegedly poisoning her husband with a liquid drain cleaner over several weeks.

Yue "Emily" Yu, 45, of Irvine, faces several felonies for poisoning and domestic battery.

"Our homes should be where we feel the safest," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. "Yet, a licensed medical professional capitalized on her husband’s daily rituals to torment her husband by systematically plying his tea with a Drano-like substance intending to cause him pain and suffering."

In April 2022, Yu's husband, a radiologist, began noticing a strange taste in his tea, which he drank every day. As that continued, he installed hidden cameras in the family kitchen in an effort to capture why his tea tasted different.

On July 18 and July 25 of that year, the cameras captured Yu pouring a substance into her husband's tea. He collected samples of the tea and handed them to the Irvine Police Department.

Those samples were given to the FBI for testing, which confirmed the substance was a liquid drain cleaner. Yu was arrested in August 2022 and was released on a $30,000 bond. The couple was married in 2012.

In a previous statement to Fox News, David Wohl, Yu's Attorney, called the allegations against her "false" and said they are motivated by a recent divorce filing and child custody case between the couple.

"Ms. Emily Yu vehemently and unequivocally denies ever attempting to poison her husband or anyone else," he told Fox News Digital in an August 2022. "As a well-respected physician, her goal as always been to help people and never to harm people. Accordingly, she also strongly denies her husband's claims of abusing him and their children emotionally and physically."

Yu faces more than eight years in prison. She is scheduled to be arraigned April 18.