In California: Disneyland reopens, and Rite Aid administers in-store COVID vaccines

Winston Gieseke, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Plus: Dodger Stadium vaccine site to close by end of May and a Japanese fire truck enchants San Francisco

I'm Winston Gieseke, philanthropy and special sections editor for The Desert Sun in Palm Springs, saying "TGIF!" It looks like it's going to be a hot weekend here in the desert. Let's distract ourselves from the heat by taking a look at some of today's headlines from the Golden State.

Have a friend who wants California news delivered to their inbox for free? Let them know they can sign up via this link.

'We have waited so long for this': Disneyland reopens

It's been 412 days, but the magic of Disneyland is finally back.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park reopened at 8 a.m. local time Friday with the first guests cheering, clapping and waving as they came through the gates. At this time, the Anaheim parks are only open to California residents at limited capacity.

Cast members monitored lines and enforced distancing rules, and guests were spread out except when coming through the entrance. Concrete benches in front of King Arthur Carousel had signs to keep people distanced, allowing just one person to sit.

Disneyland has always been known for cleanliness. That is now stepped-up with cast members constantly wiping down handrails, tops of walls and areas where people may lean or randomly touch as they walk by. Additional safety features also included plexiglass around cashier areas of kiosks.

Despite some differences in the Disneyland experience, however, enthusiasm remained high, and guests were thrilled to be back.

Rite Aid is now administering COVID-19 vaccines at 500+ stores in California

Sean Snider, paraprofessional educator at Cabot Yerxa Elementary School in Desert Hot Springs, Calif., receives a Johnson &amp; Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from Rite Aid pharmacy manger Louie Gironella at a Palm Springs Unified School District vaccine clinic on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Sean Snider, paraprofessional educator at Cabot Yerxa Elementary School in Desert Hot Springs, Calif., receives a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from Rite Aid pharmacy manger Louie Gironella at a Palm Springs Unified School District vaccine clinic on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Retail pharmacy Rite Aid announced Friday it is now administering COVID-19 vaccines at all of its locations, spanning more than 2,500 stores in 17 states, including more than 500 stores in California.

All Californians ages 16 or older are now eligible for vaccination. Rite Aid encourages people to schedule an appointment as soon as possible using the Rite Aid scheduling tool found at riteaid.com/covid-19; however, the retail pharmacy said it is accommodating walk-ins on a limited basis in every store.

Individuals ages 18 and over can schedule appointments. Those ages 16 and 17 can schedule an appointment with guardian consent at any store administering the Pfizer vaccine by contacting that pharmacy directly.

"The availability of vaccines in every Rite Aid location is a major milestone in our ongoing effort to fight COVID-19." Rite Aid COO Jim Peters said. A list of stores can be found here.

Dodger Stadium vaccine site to close by end of May

Los Angeles residents wait in line in their cars to receive a covid-19 vaccine at Dodger Stadium, on Jan. 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. California is revamping its vaccine delivery system to give the state more control over who gets the shots following intense criticism of a slow and scattered rollout by counties.
Los Angeles residents wait in line in their cars to receive a covid-19 vaccine at Dodger Stadium, on Jan. 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. California is revamping its vaccine delivery system to give the state more control over who gets the shots following intense criticism of a slow and scattered rollout by counties.

While we're on the subject of vaccinations, if you've been wanting to get yours at Dodger Stadium but have been procrastinating, you'd better hurry.

The Los Angeles Times reports that L.A. city officials announced Friday it will close the mass vaccination site — which is among the country's largest — by the end of May.

The decision comes on the heels of an announcement made Thursday by county health officials that appointments for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at county-run clinics have decreased by about 50%.

According to Deputy Mayor Jeff Gorell, the city has also seen a large reduction in appointment slots at city-run clinics. By closing the Dodger Stadium site, officials hope that those who are unable to set a specific appointment time will have more flexibility to get a shot.

“The process that will allow us to demobilize Dodger Stadium will allow us to maintain vaccine capacity and spread it out city-wide,” Gorell said.

In addition, the city will begin an appointment-free vaccination system on Friday and Saturday, starting with Pierce College in Woodland Hills and in Lincoln Park. Sites run by the county have been appointment-free for two weeks and will continue to do so through at least next week, according to L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

Thousands of barrels discovered on sea floor off California may contain DDT

In this 2011 image provided by the University of California Santa Barbara, a barrel sits on the seafloor near the coast of Catalina Island, Calif. Marine scientists say they have found what they believe to be as many as 25,000 barrels that possibly contain DDT dumped off the Southern California coast near Catalina Island.
In this 2011 image provided by the University of California Santa Barbara, a barrel sits on the seafloor near the coast of Catalina Island, Calif. Marine scientists say they have found what they believe to be as many as 25,000 barrels that possibly contain DDT dumped off the Southern California coast near Catalina Island.

Elsewhere in SoCal, researchers mapping the ocean floor between Catalina and Long Beach have discovered that a massive toxic dumpsite previously discovered on the seafloor is much bigger than previously thought. Watch a video here.

A tiny Japanese fire truck named Kiri brings joy to San Francisco

Two San Francisco landmarks, The Golden Gate Bridge and Kiri, make for a great photo op.
Two San Francisco landmarks, The Golden Gate Bridge and Kiri, make for a great photo op.

Sometimes it's the little things that make us happy. And in San Francisco, people are currently crushing on Kiri the Japanese Fire Truck as a way of shaking away their pandemic blues.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Kiri, a 1990 Daihatsu fire truck approximately one-sixth the size of an American fire truck and two feet shorter than a Mazda Miata, arrived in The Golden City during the fifth month of the pandemic, "when the city needed joy more than ever."

Kiri, which can actually put out fires, has made quite an impression on residents, who enjoy getting photos taken with it — some of which end up on the tiny truck's Instagram page, @teenytinyfiretruck.

In a Q&A in The Chronicle with the vehicle's owner, Todd Lappin, a local content designer, we learn that Kiri served for almost 30 years in the tiny mountain town of Kirigamine, Japan — estimated population, 200 — and at the volunteer fire department lodge, it was the town’s volunteer fire department truck.

Read the full article here.

In California is a roundup of news from across USA Today network newsrooms. Also contributing: Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Chronicle. We'll be back in your inbox Mond with the latest headlines.

As the philanthropy and special sections editor at The Desert Sun, Winston Gieseke writes about nonprofits, fundraising and people who give back in the Coachella Valley, like these two ladies whose WWII-era baseball careers inspired a hit movie. Reach him at winston.gieseke@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: In California: Disneyland reopens, and Rite Aid administers in-store COVID vaccines

Recommended Stories

  • Disneyland reopens and nearby small businesses rejoice as customers return

    One Anaheim, California, business owner said it will take him two years to recoup the losses associated with Disneyland's COVID-19 closure. He's grateful for any amount of foot traffic as the famed theme park reopens to visitors, even at partial capacity.

  • Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption

    The organizers of music's Grammy Awards on Friday announced an end to the so-called "secret" committees that have led to allegations that the highest honors in the industry are open to rigging. The Recording Academy said that nominations for the next Grammy Awards in January 2022 will be selected by all of its more than 11,000 voting members, instead of by committees of 15-30 industry experts whose names were not revealed. The Academy was slammed last year when Canadian artist The Weeknd got zero Grammy nominations, even though his critically acclaimed album "After Hours" was one of the biggest sellers of 2020.

  • Olivia Rodrigo keeps being questioned about Taylor Swift - and it's giving us deja vu for an infuriating reason

    The "Drivers License" singer is a world-class songwriter and superstar in her own right. But interviewers still insist on comparing her to her idols.

  • What does Disneyland look like after 412 days closed? Take a look at joyous reopening

    Disneyland had only closed a handful of times before, including in 1963 on a national day of mourning for President John F. Kennedy.

  • Litman: The Chauvin prosecution isn't a bellwether for the state of justice in America

    Be cautious about what you read into the Chauvin verdict. Every prosecution is only about the facts and the law in that case, no more and no less.

  • Experts praise New York City for making free mental health counseling available at vaccine sites

    New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio announced that the city would be providing "mental health check-ins" for everyone who is vaccinated.

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: CDC guidelines, vaccine demand, hospitalizations & more

    Each week, we’ll offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • This Common Insect Can Carry and Spread COVID, New Study Shows

    Whether it's the buzzing sounds they make or their frightening appearances, it's likely that you're never exactly thrilled to see bugs in your home. On top of how they look and sound though, there are the germs they can carry, which seems particularly concerning during the ongoing COVID pandemic. Unfortunately, a new study published in the journal Parasites&Vectors is realizing some of those fears. The researchers from Kansas State University (KSU) and Agricultural Research Service found that it's possible for one common insect to carry and transmit COVID for up to 24 hours after it's infected. Keep reading to find out which creepy crawler you need to be on the lookout for, and for more on bugs to beware of, check out 5 Things You're Buying That Bring Bed Bugs Into Your House, Experts Say. A new study says house flies can carry and transmit COVID. The KSU study, which was published on Apr. 20, determined that house flies are able to carry and transmit COVID. To reach that conclusion, the scientists exposed house flies to COVID in a lab and then tested them for infectivity. Environmental samples were also tested for infectivity after contact with the COVID-exposed flies. Samples were collected at various times after exposure. According to the researchers, they found that "house flies acquired and harbored infectious SARS-CoV-2 for up to 24 [hours] post-exposure."In addition, the house flies were able to transmit COVID to the surrounding environment up to 24 hours after being exposed to the virus. Environmental samples that were touched by the exposed flies were contaminated with viral RNA, though those samples did not contain an infectious virus.And for more critters to look out for, These Awful Bugs You Forgot About May Soon Come Back, Exterminators Warn. More studies are needed to determine if house fly COVID transmission occurs naturally. Because the research was conducted in a lab, the authors say further studies are warranted to determine if house fly transmission occurs naturally and the potential public health implications of such events. Juergen Richt, PhD, director of KSU's Center on Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases (CEZID) and co-author of the study, told Verywell Health that he and his fellow researchers decided to test house fly transmission because "there are many cases of COVID-19 where we don't know how someone contracted the virus."Richt explained that house flies are "known to be attracted to biological fluids that can be contaminated with the virus," but he said the likelihood of catching COVID from a house fly is rare.And for more up-to-date COVID news, sign up for our daily newsletter. House flies have been known to transmit other bacteria and disease. According to the National Environmental Health Association (NEHA), house flies can transmit disease and bacteria to people. "The common housefly can transmit the pathogens that cause shigellosis, typhoid fever, E. coli, and cholera," the NEHA explains. "The disease-causing agents can either be transmitted by the body hairs or by the tarsi which are transmitted to food or surfaces when the fly lands. Additionally, pathogens can be transmitted when a fly regurgitates onto food in order to liquefy material for digestion."And for another creepy creature to beware of, If You're Going to the Beach, Watch Out for This Parasitic Bug. Another study has shown mosquitoes and biting midges cannot transmit COVID. The good news is, another common set of bugs does not seem to be able to transmit the novel coronavirus to people. On Mar. 4, an article published in Journal of Medical Entomology suggested that mosquitoes and biting midges are unable to transmit COVID. "We think that these species are unable to be biological vectors of SARS-CoV-2," Richt, who was also involved in that study, said in a statement. "The likelihood for transmission of SARS-CoV-2 by these insects is extremely low."While direct transmission from these insects to humans may not be anything to worry about, "maybe mosquitoes and midges can be mechanical vectors" like flies, said Richt. "We believe that, in some of these cases, where you cannot find any direct transmission of the virus from interaction with positive people, that fomites in various ways could play a role."And for more bug news, If You See This Bug in Your Home, Don't Step on It, Experts Warn.

  • 'We have waited so long for this': Disneyland reopens after 412 days

    Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park are finally open again in Anaheim. If only to California residents and at limited capacity.

  • Variants drive fourth COVID wave in Washington state

    Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday said coronavirus variants are to blame for a fourth wave of the virus, leading to an increase in cases and hospitalizations. (April 29)

  • Disneyland reopens: 'This is a homecoming for us,' a tearful parkgoer says

    Emotions run high as Disneyland reopens after an unprecedented yearlong pandemic closure. A lot has changed.

  • Venezuela celebrates as 'doctor of the poor' beatified

    José Gregorio Hernández treated the poor in the country during the Spanish flu pandemic a century ago.

  • The Backstory: "What exactly is the role of the federal government in Americans' lives?"

    "Our Constitution opens with the words, 'We the People.' It’s time we remembered that We the People are the government. You and I," Biden said Wednesday.

  • The founder of Moderna doesn’t think vaccines are all that impressive

    ﻿﻿Derrick Rossi doesn’t quite see it this way, but he kind of saved the world. In 2008, he began researching messenger RNA (mRNA), building on the long-ignored work of Hungarian researcher Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman, an immunologist at the University of Pennsylvania. In 2010, his discovery that modified mRNA, the molecule that gives DNA instructions on how to behave, could be inserted into cells to produce proteins opened up a world of possibilities for the medical uses of mRNA technology.

  • GOP state lawmaker facing criminal charges related to a video that appears to show him allowing right-wing protestors to enter the Oregon Capitol

    Oregon Rep. Mike Nearman faces charges in connection with the December 21 incident after he opened a door to the state Capitol and let in protestors.

  • NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity shifts into new operational test phase

    After exceeding all expectations with its initial four test flights, the first ever by an aircraft over the surface of another planet, NASA's tiny Mars robot helicopter Ingenuity is ready for graduation. The U.S. space agency announced on Friday that Ingenuity is shifting from a pure proof-of-concept, technology demonstration mode to a more ambitious mission gauging how aerial scouting and other functions might benefit future scientific exploration of the Red Planet. Ingenuity's 30-day planned project extension was outlined during a briefing from its mission control center at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near Los Angeles, where the twin-rotor aircraft was designed and built.

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • Florida is about to ban social media sites from deplatforming political candidates

    The bill would prohibit social media companies from banning political candidates

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to join under-fire Matt Gaetz at America First rally at retirement community in Florida

    Two controversial Republicans aim to attack Biden’s polices

  • Mike Pence sucks up to Trump and hits ‘far-left agenda’ of Biden administration in first speech since leaving office

    The former vice president re-enters politics with a speech to an evangelical organisation in South Carolina