California DMV gets makeover designed to tackle long lines, faulty computer systems

CORTE MADERA, Calif. – Paul Elmquist needed a new sticker for his license plate, but when he tried to book an appointment at the local Department of Motor Vehicles office in this Bay Area suburb, the wait was months long.

“It was a Catch-22,” says Elmquist of nearby San Rafael. “I got a ticket for the lack of sticker and was told I had a certain amount of time to resolve it. But when I went on the DMV website to make an appointment, the first available date was after that window expired. Crazy.”

Elmquist isn’t alone. Many Californians have railed against the DMV for its sub-par customer service, wait times that can stretch into hours, computer systems that go down and the inability to pay by credit card.

But changes may be afoot. On Wednesday, DMV offices across the state were closed until midday for customer service training dubbed Operation Excellence: DMV Training.

DMV officials say the half-day session was intended to help employees develop better service skills, as well as prepare for the massive transition to REAL ID, arguably the biggest focus of a DMV Reinvention Strike Force blitz ordered by California Gov. Gavin Newsom shortly after his January inauguration. REAL ID, a congressionally mandated form of identification that will be required for air travel starting Oct. 1, 2020, means an in-person visit for nearly more than 20 million California drivers that is almost guaranteed to clog the DMV system.

“This is going to take a few years, and next year is going to be tough,” Newsom said at a news conference Tuesday in Sacramento, during which he introduced the DMV's new director, Steve Gordon.

The new director's tech-steeped background – Gordon worked for Cisco for decades and more recently was a partner at tech consulting service zTransformations – suggests a planned digital makeover for the assailed agency.

In laying out his game plan for improving the DMV, Newsom borrowed from the playbook of states such as Ohio, Indiana and Illinois, where a combination of efficient online transactions and outsourced DMV kiosks routinely earn their DMVs high marks from consumers, according to commercial site DMV.com.

Newsom announced that some of the $240 million in new DMV funding will go toward hiring nearly 2,000 temporary employees to help with REAL ID processing, and retaining a public relations firm to help re-brand the agency.

DMV offices also will, gradually, start taking credit cards – instead of a check or cash – beginning with smaller California cities such as Davis and Fresno. Next month, some 100 “pop-up” kiosks will appear, mostly in business offices, that will offer REAL ID application services.

And in addition to leaning on new DMV Director Gordon, IBM and others will work on improving the agency’s outdated tech infrastructure.

The 18-page Strike Team report on the DMV’s shortcomings did not delve into one of its most glaring: last year’s Motor Voter snafu that saw more than 100,000 errors in registering drivers to vote. The governor said accounting firm Ernst & Young has been retained to look into that.