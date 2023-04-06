California doctor charged for poisoning husband with liquid drain cleaner

A dermatologist in southern California has been charged with spiking her husband’s tea with liquid drain cleaner in a bid to poison him, authorities said.

Yue “Emily” Yu, a 45-year-old doctor from Irvine, was indicted on Wednesday by a grand jury on three felony counts of poisoning and one count of domestic battery with injury, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. She was arrested in August after her husband, Jack Chen, reported her to the police, but she was later released on bail.

Chen initially became suspicious of his wife in April 2022, after a particularly strong sip of tea. It was enough for him to install cameras all throughout his Irvine home, which allowed him to catch Yu pouring liquid drain cleaner into his mug whenever he left it unattended. He also collected samples of the tea, which authorities later confirmed had been dosed with the cleaning substance.

Yu has since denied the accusations, but Chen’s lawyer has said there are hours of hidden camera video available. Her attorney has meanwhile argued Chen was desperate for a divorce, noting that he approached a divorce lawyer before authorities with his claims.

Chen said he suffered stomach ulcers as a result of the poisoning but is doing better now after some time off.

“Our homes should be where we feel the safest,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said. “Yet, a licensed medical professional capitalized on her husband’s daily rituals to torment her husband by systematically plying his tea with a Drano-like substance intending to cause him pain and suffering.”

Yu, a mother of two, is scheduled to be arraigned on April 18. Her lawyer said she will plead not guilty.

If convicted on all counts, she faces up to eight years and eight months in prison.

With News Wire Services