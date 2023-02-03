California doctor cycling on scenic roadway rammed by Lexus then stabbed to death by driver: police

A Southern California doctor was killed Wednesday during a violent encounter in which he was hit from behind by a vehicle while cycling and then attacked by the driver.

Dr. Michael Mammone, 58, was riding a bicycle on scenic Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point when a Lexus struck him from behind around 3 p.m., the Orange County Sheriff's Department said. The driver of the car, identified as Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, of Long Beach, struck Mammone and then got out the vehicle and attacked him with a knife, authorities said.

When deputies arrived, they found Mammone lying in an intersection with "severe injuries," authorities said.

2 CALIFORNIA TEENS ARRESTED FOR INVOLVEMENT IN SLAYINGS OVER ILLEGAL VAPE SALE

Dr. Michael Mammone, 58, was killed Wednesday by a motorist who struck his bicycle and then attacked him, authorities said.

Witnesses said the suspect struck the bicyclist and proceeded to stab the victim at least once in the back, FOX Los Angeles reported. The suspect then allegedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds before he was disarmed by two passersby.

Smith was detained by bystanders until authorities arrived. He was arrested on suspicion of murder, the sheriff's department said. He is slated to appear in court Friday, according to jail records.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

A knife believed to have been used in the attack was found at the scene.

Investigators said there was no known connection between Smith and Mammone. Mammone was a doctor at the Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach, where he practiced emergency medicine.

The scene where a doctor was killed by a motorist Wednesday in what authorities said was a violent attack.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are stunned by this devastating tragedy," a hospital statement to Fox News Digital read. "The entire Mission Hospital family is grieving over the loss of an incredible physician and friend. We will honor Dr. Mammone’s dedication to our community and passion for medicine by continuing to provide exceptional care."