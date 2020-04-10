In California: Don't even THINK of canceling fishing

A meeting to talk fishing's fate in a time of coronavirus erupts into chaos. Plus: Gov. Gavin Newsom sends ventilators out of state to the dismay of locals who uh, sort of need them? And stick around for stories that show us what can happen if we wait for the miracle.

It's Arlene Martínez finding you top news for Thursday.

But first, benefits for unemployed Californians will rise by $600 weekly starting Sunday.

Let's start with some quick headlines:

Undocumented immigrants won't get anything as part of the $2 trillion federal stimulus package. So some teachers in San Francisco will give the immigrant workers part of their checks. More

Travelers can't travel, but at least one vacation rental company continues to deny refunds. TurnKey maintains it can't just consider the needs of guests, but the homeowners as well.

The nonprofit Environmental Working Group released an analysis Thursday identifying 2,501 industrial facilities likely releasing a lightly regulated class of toxic chemicals into the environment in Puerto Rico and every state — including about 100 in California.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry surprised an intensive care nurse and her fellow staffers with a FaceTime appearance in which the two-time NBA MVP shared how inspired he was by her dedication as a front-line healthcare worker.

It's hard enough to get public records. Now, public agencies in nearly three dozen states are using the coronavirus to make it harder.

Golden State coronavirus tracker: 20,064 cases, 542 deaths

'So now what do our hospitals do?'

Riverside County First District Supervisor Kevin Jeffries wears a face mask to slow the spread of coronavirus at a Riverside County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in Riverside, Calif. More

Gov. Gavin Newsom's generosity in giving 500 respirators to the national stockpile is riling some officials in California who say they are waiting on their own requests for the critical equipment.

Riverside County Supervisor Kevin Jeffries took to Facebook to express his displeasure: "Riverside County is still waiting to receive an order of 1,000 ventilators from the state! So now what do our hospitals do?"

Riverside County health officials project they will run out of ventilators by April 26.

Newsom sought to assuage such concerns. "We have a firm commitment from those states to send them back to the state of California," he said.

'Make fishing great again'