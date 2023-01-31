California DoorDash driver stops suspect from stealing her car as her child was left inside during delivery

California DoorDash driver stops suspect from stealing her car as her child was left inside during delivery
3
Nicole Pelletiere
·5 min read

Police in California are investigating an incident in which a person tried to steal the SUV of a DoorDash worker who left her child inside the vehicle while completing a customer's delivery.

A resident’s home surveillance camera captured the moment when the DoorDash driver gets out of her SUV to make the delivery while leaving the engine running. The footage, which was posted to YouTube by Fox News affiliate KTVU in San Francisco, shows another SUV pulling up to the DoorDash driver’s vehicle.

A person jumps into the DoorDash driver's SUV, but within seconds, the DoorDash employee chases down the suspect and screams that her daughter is inside the vehicle, KTVU reported.

2 CALIFORNIA KIDS REUNITED WITH FAMILY AFTER THEY WERE 'KIDNAPPED' IN STOLEN CAR: WHAT PARENTS MUST KNOW NOW

The suspect appears to get out of the woman’s SUV while allowing it to roll onto the sidewalk across the street. The child was unharmed, according to the station.

a carjacker
If car thieves notice a child was left inside a vehicle they are attempting to steal, they will often either abandon the vehicle and/or the child, according to Amber Rollins of Kids and Car Safety.

"When officers arrived, they learned that when a victim stepped away from their vehicle momentarily, an unknown individual entered the vehicle and proceeded to drive away. The individual stopped and exited the vehicle moments later," the Oakland Police Department told Fox News Digital in a statement.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is an ongoing investigation," Oakland police added. "Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Criminal Investigation Division at (510) 238-3326."

DoorDash released the following statement to Fox News Digital regarding the incident: "This attempted carjacking was a horrifying situation for the driver, and we are incredibly relieved that both she and her child are unharmed."

GEORGIA MOM OF 6-YEAR-OLD CHILD WHO CLIMBED INTO HOT CAR AND DIED HAS URGENT WARNING FOR PARENTS

In 2022, Kids and Car Safety, a national nonprofit working to prevent injuries and deaths of children in and around motor vehicles, documented 264 children who were left alone in cars that were then stolen.

door dash and baby in car split
A DoorDash employee (not pictured) was making a food delivery in Oakland, California, when a suspect attempted to steal her SUV while her child was inside.

"Kids and Car Safety is so glad that this little one is OK," Amber Rollins, director of Kids and Car Safety, told Fox News Digital. "Children should not be taken along during personal vehicle delivery jobs if they're going to be left alone inside the vehicle for any amount of time. This leaves them vulnerable to these situations that are happening at alarming rates."

On Jan. 9, the Oceanside Police Department in Oceanside, California, received a call reporting that a vehicle with two young children inside had been stolen from a house, Oceanside police confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The driver reportedly abandoned the children in front of another house, which was not home to the minors, before speeding away.

The kids were later reunited with their family "safe and sound," according to a police Facebook post announcing the crime.

GEORGIA MOM USES IPHONE FEATURE TO TRACK STOLEN CAR WITH CHILD INSIDE

So far in 2023, there have been at least 13 documented children-related vehicle theft cases in America. This does not include the DoorDash-related incident in Oakland.

At the time of this writing, Rollins said she was able to identify at least three cases from 2022 that involved a parent delivering food with their children in the car that was then stolen.

DoorDash made note of its in-app portal, SafeDash – a security toolkit aimed at helping delivery providers feel safe while they work.

DoorDash told Fox News Digital that it has also partnered with law enforcement to regularly share safety tips with "Dashers." For more tips from DoorDash, visit here.

The company shared the following advice for its drivers:

– Make it a habit to enter your car and lock your doors immediately.

– While completing a pickup or drop-off, safely park your car, turn off the engine and ensure the windows are closed and all doors are locked.

MOM'S VIRAL 'STRANGER DANGER' STRATEGY ALERTS PARENTS OF CRUCIAL TALKING POINT THEY MAY BE MISSING

– You should pay increased attention in certain locations such as gas stations, near ATMs and intersections with stop signs, DoorDash said.

– Remember that "a car can be replaced, but you are irreplaceable," DoorDash advises. "In the event of an altercation, avoid any confrontation, give up your car and leave the scene. Please be sure to remember the suspect's description and call 911 immediately to report the crime."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rollins, who is based in the Kansas City area, said it's likely that if a thief did not intend to kidnap a child who was left inside a vehicle, they will, in a lot of cases, abandon the car as well.

Kids and Car Safety split
In these cases, "a child is abandoned on the side of the road … They can wander out into traffic or a parking lot, where a person could back over or run over them," Amber Rollins recently told Fox News Digital of kids being inside stolen vehicles. "A whole world of danger can open up if a child is abandoned."

Rollins advised that all parents and caregivers should never leave a child unattended in a vehicle, whether that vehicle is running or not.

In addition, Americans should know the laws in every state, Rollins noted.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Currently, there are at least 20 U.S. states where it's illegal to leave a child unattended in a vehicle.

Separately, there are at least 25 states that protect "good Samaritans" who rescue people or animals in cars; those details all can be found on the Kids and Car Safety website.

Recommended Stories

  • Women find irresponsible spending a turnoff—but men want their date to know how to budget, according to new study

    Gen Z is also the generation that most wants dates to be brushed up on personal finances.

  • DeKalb County animal shelter continues push for adoptions as euthanasia deadline approaches

    The LifeLine Animal Project provided an update this week as efforts to find homes for at least 150 dogs in DeKalb County continue. On Jan. 24th, LifeLine said 150 dogs at the DeKalb County shelter needed to find homes in the next seven days, or they would have to be euthanized due to the lack of space in the shelter. Officials wrote on Facebook Friday that at least 50 pets were adopted at the DeKalb County shelter on that day alone.

  • Millions More Americans Living Paycheck-to-Paycheck: How They’ll Cut Spending Back Amid 2023 Inflation

    Times have been tough amid inflation, which was up 9.1% in June 2022 -- the largest year-over-year increase since the 12-month period ending Nov. 1981, according to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics....

  • ‘America First’ Republicans will send delegates to state convention

    Despite a court injunction and ruling from the state GOP chair, Hillsdale County’s America First Republicans will send delegates to the GOP convention.

  • Tax Trends 2023: 3 Financial Moves To Get a Better Refund This Year

    Income taxes, for savvy taxpayers, tend to be viewed as a year-round experience rather than a single event. As the filing date approaches, taxpayers can prep now to ensure they receive the best...

  • Children and teens aren't doing enough physical activity - new study sounds a health warning

    Regular physical activity helps to prevent and manage many chronic diseases. Amorn Suriyan/ShutterstockPhysical inactivity is the fourth leading cause of death worldwide. It’s also associated with chronic illness and disability. Recent research estimates that the world could see close to half a billion new cases of major chronic diseases by 2030 if people don’t get more active. Regular physical activity helps to prevent and manage many chronic diseases. Popular ways to be physically active inclu

  • A Detroit Reporter Invented the Term 'Carjacking' to Describe a New Kind of Crime Wave

    Every decade, a new kind of crime comes along, and our language needs to catch up to our reality — think hacking, or before that, identity theft. In the early ’90s, Detroit journalists needed a whole new term for an old type of crime that was gripping the city: A blend of armed robbery and car theft. And so, “carjacking” was born.

  • Teenage robber sentenced for 2020 holdup and shooting of 15-year-old

    Gerald Bell learned just one week before his 19th birthday that he is heading to prison for more than a decade.

  • School district senior leadership needs to stop covering up discipline issues | Opinion

    Fixing the culture within Brevard Public Schools is urgent and will have major consequences if it is not addressed.

  • Blinken in Israel affirms support for Palestinian statehood

    STORY: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Monday in the midst of some of the worst violence in months between Israelis and Palestinians and called on both sides to tamp down the bitter tensions.BLINKEN: "It's the responsibility of everyone to take steps to calm tensions rather than inflame them. To work toward a day when people no longer feel afraid in their communities, in their homes, in their places of worship."Last week a Palestinian gunman opened fire in Jerusalem, killing seven Israelis.That attack came after the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group fired rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, and Israel responded with air strikes on the blockaded enclave.A day before the rocket fire, Israeli security forces carried out a raid on the West Bank city of Jenin that left 10 Palestinians dead.Blinken met Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and both men underscored the "ironclad" alliance between their two countries. Netanyahu praised American president Joe Biden's long support for Israel.NETANYAHU: "This alliance is something that President Biden is committed to. I've known him for 40 years. He's a true friend of Israel. A true champion of this alliance, as are you."But Blinken also affirmed the U.S. administration's support for a negotiated two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which would create a Palestinian state in territories captured by Israel in a 1967 war - a message Netanyahu may find hard to swallow.BLINKEN: "President Biden remains fully committed to that goal. We continued to believe that the best way to achieve it is through preserving and then realizing the vision of two states. As I said to the prime minister, anything that moves us away from that vision is, in our judgement, detrimental to Israel's long-term security and it's long-term identity as a Jewish and democratic state."Netanyahu has long disdained resuming direct peace talks with Palestinians, and his new hardline government includes partners who oppose Palestinian statehood.Further complicating efforts at negotiations, Palestinians are politically divided between Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas, who favors diplomacy, and rival Hamas Islamists, who are sworn to Israel's destruction.The last round of U.S.-sponsored talks on founding a Palestinian state alongside Israel stalled in 2014.Blinken was due to meet Abbas on Tuesday.

  • Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow's press conference following AFC Championship game

    Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow's press conference following AFC Championship game

  • Letters to the Editor: Preventing treatment because of 'human rights' is cruel

    Readers express support for Gov. Gavin Newsom's CARE Courts proposal, which would compel certain people into treatment.

  • Every sheriff in Alabama condemns Memphis police officers involved in death of Tyre Nichols

    Five Memphis Police officers have been arrested and charged with second degree murder, and a sixth police officer has been suspended.

  • What we know about search for boater who has been missing for 4 days in North Myrtle Beach

    Department of Natural Resources spokeswoman said Monday that the agency has a “specialized dive team” for recovery efforts.

  • Why are there prisons? An expert explains the history of using 'correctional' facilities to punish people

    Cells at Alcatraz, a famous former prison on an island off the coast of California. Andrea Pistolesi/Stone via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why are there prisons? – Andrew H., age 8 When people are found guilty of committing a crime, a judge will decide how they should be punished. Sometimes they are allowed to live in their own homes and they have to pay a fine

  • Musicians fleeing Russia find a new audience in Georgia

    Until September, Aleksei Antropov was playing double bass for the Russian Philharmonic orchestra in Moscow. But when President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two to boost his faltering invasion of Ukraine, the 29-year-old fled to neighbouring Georgia where he now works as a hotel receptionist. The classical musician is one of hundreds of thousands of Russians, many of them young men, who left the country to avoid the risk of being called up to fight a war that some do not agree with.

  • The COVID-19 Pandemic Will Be Over When Americans Think It Is

    How will we know when the COVID-19 pandemic is over in the U.S.? Steven Phillips on how we have to think differently about risk today

  • Selena Gomez hits back at fans commenting on her shaky hands: 'Medication for lupus'

    The "Lose You to Love Me" songstress was diagnosed with lupus in 2014 and has been very open about the disease.

  • 4 of the Least Healthy Food Items You'll Find at Costco

    Whether you shop at Costco once a week or once a month, you might really appreciate the savings your Costco membership buys you. Costco's got you covered. Here are some of the most unhealthy products you might be tempted to buy.

  • Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens

    You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy-day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...