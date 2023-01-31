California DoorDash driver stops suspect from stealing her car as her child was left inside during delivery

Police in California are investigating an incident in which a person tried to steal the SUV of a DoorDash worker who left her child inside the vehicle while completing a customer's delivery.

A resident’s home surveillance camera captured the moment when the DoorDash driver gets out of her SUV to make the delivery while leaving the engine running. The footage, which was posted to YouTube by Fox News affiliate KTVU in San Francisco, shows another SUV pulling up to the DoorDash driver’s vehicle.

A person jumps into the DoorDash driver's SUV, but within seconds, the DoorDash employee chases down the suspect and screams that her daughter is inside the vehicle, KTVU reported.

2 CALIFORNIA KIDS REUNITED WITH FAMILY AFTER THEY WERE 'KIDNAPPED' IN STOLEN CAR: WHAT PARENTS MUST KNOW NOW

The suspect appears to get out of the woman’s SUV while allowing it to roll onto the sidewalk across the street. The child was unharmed, according to the station.

If car thieves notice a child was left inside a vehicle they are attempting to steal, they will often either abandon the vehicle and/or the child, according to Amber Rollins of Kids and Car Safety.

"When officers arrived, they learned that when a victim stepped away from their vehicle momentarily, an unknown individual entered the vehicle and proceeded to drive away. The individual stopped and exited the vehicle moments later," the Oakland Police Department told Fox News Digital in a statement.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is an ongoing investigation," Oakland police added. "Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Criminal Investigation Division at (510) 238-3326."

DoorDash released the following statement to Fox News Digital regarding the incident: "This attempted carjacking was a horrifying situation for the driver, and we are incredibly relieved that both she and her child are unharmed."

GEORGIA MOM OF 6-YEAR-OLD CHILD WHO CLIMBED INTO HOT CAR AND DIED HAS URGENT WARNING FOR PARENTS

In 2022, Kids and Car Safety, a national nonprofit working to prevent injuries and deaths of children in and around motor vehicles, documented 264 children who were left alone in cars that were then stolen.

Story continues

A DoorDash employee (not pictured) was making a food delivery in Oakland, California, when a suspect attempted to steal her SUV while her child was inside.

"Kids and Car Safety is so glad that this little one is OK," Amber Rollins, director of Kids and Car Safety, told Fox News Digital. "Children should not be taken along during personal vehicle delivery jobs if they're going to be left alone inside the vehicle for any amount of time. This leaves them vulnerable to these situations that are happening at alarming rates."

On Jan. 9, the Oceanside Police Department in Oceanside, California, received a call reporting that a vehicle with two young children inside had been stolen from a house, Oceanside police confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The driver reportedly abandoned the children in front of another house, which was not home to the minors, before speeding away.

The kids were later reunited with their family "safe and sound," according to a police Facebook post announcing the crime.

GEORGIA MOM USES IPHONE FEATURE TO TRACK STOLEN CAR WITH CHILD INSIDE

So far in 2023, there have been at least 13 documented children-related vehicle theft cases in America. This does not include the DoorDash-related incident in Oakland.

At the time of this writing, Rollins said she was able to identify at least three cases from 2022 that involved a parent delivering food with their children in the car that was then stolen.

DoorDash made note of its in-app portal, SafeDash – a security toolkit aimed at helping delivery providers feel safe while they work.

DoorDash told Fox News Digital that it has also partnered with law enforcement to regularly share safety tips with "Dashers." For more tips from DoorDash, visit here.

The company shared the following advice for its drivers:

– Make it a habit to enter your car and lock your doors immediately.

– While completing a pickup or drop-off, safely park your car, turn off the engine and ensure the windows are closed and all doors are locked.

MOM'S VIRAL 'STRANGER DANGER' STRATEGY ALERTS PARENTS OF CRUCIAL TALKING POINT THEY MAY BE MISSING

– You should pay increased attention in certain locations such as gas stations, near ATMs and intersections with stop signs, DoorDash said.

– Remember that "a car can be replaced, but you are irreplaceable," DoorDash advises. "In the event of an altercation, avoid any confrontation, give up your car and leave the scene. Please be sure to remember the suspect's description and call 911 immediately to report the crime."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rollins, who is based in the Kansas City area, said it's likely that if a thief did not intend to kidnap a child who was left inside a vehicle, they will, in a lot of cases, abandon the car as well.

In these cases, "a child is abandoned on the side of the road … They can wander out into traffic or a parking lot, where a person could back over or run over them," Amber Rollins recently told Fox News Digital of kids being inside stolen vehicles. "A whole world of danger can open up if a child is abandoned."

Rollins advised that all parents and caregivers should never leave a child unattended in a vehicle, whether that vehicle is running or not.

In addition, Americans should know the laws in every state, Rollins noted.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Currently, there are at least 20 U.S. states where it's illegal to leave a child unattended in a vehicle.