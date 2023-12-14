California dreaming: Malibu Barbie Cafe is coming to Miami and it’s really, really pink

If your New Year’s resolution is to wear more pink, do we have an event for you: Malibu Barbie Cafe is coming to town.

The highly anticipated popup, set to open Jan. 31 in Wynwood, is from the same media experiences brand, Bucket Listers, that brought the “Golden Girls Kitchen” to South Florida, and in the same spot.

Forget Blanche and Dorothy; the snarky seniors will be replaced by Barbiecore galore.

This “immersive dining experience” is ideal for anyone who either played with the beloved doll as kids or thoroughly enjoyed the latest feel-good movie starring Margot Robbie as you know who.

Malibu Barbie Cafe

After surviving downtown’s hellacious traffic, you’re pretty much guaranteed to be transported to groovy 1970s Malibu with a sea of “poptimistic colors, laid-back beachy motifs, and lots of retro glam,” says a release.

Malibu Barbie Cafe/Mattel

Among the myriad selfie opportunities is a huge box that you can step inside and channel the Mattel toy first created by Denver businesswoman Ruth Handler in 1959. Inside are props like a flamingo-colored surfboard, disco-era boom box and old-school rollerskates.

Food? In 2023, Barbie eats. The fast-casual meets healthy menu is by “Master Chef” finalist Becky Brown. The dish’s names are duly adorable, e.g., the Beach Waves Avocado Toast, Golden Coast Cali-Flower Bowl and Live Your Dream Grilled Cheese. There’s also stuff for the mini-me’s in your crew (we personally like the sound of the Tubular Tenders).

Malibu Barbie Cafe

Julie Freeland, senior director of location based entertainment at Mattel, says the experience, which has already hit such major cities as New York, Chicago, will bring you back to the days when your only worry was if you got the Dream House Christmas.

“From the décor to the menu, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to celebrate the iconic Barbie style,” she said.

Malibu Barbie Cafe

When: Opens Jan. 31 through at least the spring, with no end date yet available.

Where: 350 NW 24th St., Miami.

Tickets: Each reservation includes a seat and guaranteed window of time to dine, as well as entree, side dish and cake pop. Tickets start at $29 for kids over 2, $39 for adults at BucketListers.com, where you can join a wait list and receive first notification of when they go on sale.