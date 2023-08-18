California drops effort to block researcher from testifying in education case

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will no longer try to stop a Stanford professor from testifying against the state in a major learning loss lawsuit.

The state’s Department of Education had threatened to sue Thomas Dee, a nationally prominent education researcher, over his plans to testify against the CDE in a suit criticizing the state for failing to adequately help low-income students and students of color recover from setbacks they suffered during protracted pandemic school closures.

The CDE had argued that an unrelated research agreement giving Dee access to department data prevented him from testifying in the case, even though he only cited public data in arguments criticizing the state’s response. But attorneys for the department effectively dropped their bid to block his testimony Wednesday night, telling several university researchers in a letter that a provision of their agreements limiting “testimony adverse” to the state would no longer be enforced.

The move, first reported by POLITICO, comes after the ACLU and First Amendment attorneys pressured the department to let up, arguing its efforts violated the professor’s right to free speech.



“The fact that they have now pulled back is important for Tom, it’s important for this case, and it’s important for social scientists everywhere,” Public Counsel attorney Mark Rosenbaum said in an interview Thursday. “The reason they pulled back wasn’t that they suddenly read the First Amendment. It’s because they knew they were gonna lose.”

CDE spokesperson Maria Clayton said she could not comment on pending litigation.

Department attorney Lin Garfinkel in the letter to researchers acknowledged criticism that limits on court testimony are “overly broad,” and told researchers “we look forward to continuing our working relationship.”

The lawsuit over distance learning inequalities was filed in state court in 2020 by nonprofit law firm Public Counsel along with the international firm Morrison & Foerster. It criticized the state for failing to “develop a plan to remediate learning loss that students suffered during the pandemic.” In a filing last year, attorneys argued disadvantaged students continue to “fall desperately farther behind” as they pushed the courts to force the state to implement stricter accountability measures for schools “before it’s too late.”

Dee and Stanford sociologist Sean Reardon both agreed to testify in the case, having studied the disparate effects of remote learning on disadvantaged students. But Reardon withdrew as the CDE threatened to fine him $50,000 and rescind his access to department data, according to EdSource. Dee was facing similar threats, and the ACLU filed a brief urging the judge to allow him to testify.

Public Counsel is seeking a hearing next week as it seeks a commitment from department attorneys to allow testimony from Dee. A trial for the learning loss case is set for November.