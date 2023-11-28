California is drought-free for first time in three years
Thanks to heavy rainfall and a strong snowpack, no region of California is classified in the drought category.
The downturn in the technology sector -- dragged by inflation, higher interest rates and geopolitical events -- continues to persist, and one of the most acutely impacted areas has been VC funding for startups, particularly those outside the U.S. According to VC firm Atomico, companies in Europe are on track to raise just $42 billion this year -- less than half the $85 billion that startups in the region raised in 2022. The figures come from Atomico's big report on the state of European tech, which it publishes annually. It also found that startups in the region are raising less at each stage of funding from Seed through to Series C (and beyond), with later stage and larger companies feeling a particular pinch: just 7 "unicorns" (startups with a valuation of more than $1 billion) are set to emerge this year in Europe, compared to 48 in 2022 and 108 in 2021.
Stocks are on track to book their best month in over a year, as upbeat investors keep rally hopes alive.
Rivian has started a leasing program in 14 US states. The EV maker added the new financing option to its website, allowing customers to lease R1T electric pickup trucks for estimated prices starting at around $770 monthly.
A newly unredacted version of the multi-state lawsuit against Meta alleges a troubling pattern of deception and minimization in how the company handles kids under 13 on its platforms. From body image to bullying, privacy invasion to engagement maximization, all the purported evils of social media are laid at Meta's door — perhaps rightly, but it also gives the appearance of a lack of focus. In one respect at least, however, the documentation obtained by the attorneys general of 42 states is quite specific, "and it is damning," as AG Rob Bonta of California put it.
There are plenty of streaming opportunities with injuries running rampant. Dan Titus gets fantasy hoops managers ready with his top pickups.
Our pick for the best gaming monitor around has dropped to an all-time-low price as part of an LG sale at Amazon. At $780, the LG 27GR95QE-B is $120 off the regular price.
Eight teams still have a realistic shot to make the College Football Playoff.
No. 4 Washington closed out an undefeated regular season in dramatic fashion.