California earthquakes: Seven tremors hit near San Andreas Fault

Seven earthquakes hit off the California coast on Sunday night: USGS.Gov

California was struck by an earthquake that measured at 5.8 on the moment magnitude scale (MMS) on Sunday night, along with six other underwater tremors.

The first earthquake was recorded at 11:24am PST on Sunday, 46 miles off Petrolia and was minor, measuring at 2.6 on the MMS.

Six more earthquakes hit around 50 miles from the same area from 7:59 pm, with the last one striking at 12:24am on Monday morning.

The largest of the earthquakes was the second, coming in at 5.8 on the MMS, with the smallest measured at 2.5.

Reports of shaking were uploaded to the US Geological Survey, with the most instances reported to have been in the towns of Eureka, Ferndale and Fortuna.

The Earthquake's hit along the Mendocino Fracture Zone, which sits between the junction at the San Andreas Fault and Cascadia Subduction Zone, according to Newsweek.

More than 2600 people reported that they felt the largest earthquake hit, saying they felt light to strong shaking during that period.

The epicentre of the 5.8 earthquake hit 1.3 miles beneath a part of the ocean where tectonic plates often scrape against each other and is in an area where earthquakes are common, according to the Berkeley Seismology Lab.

The US Geological Survey predict that more aftershocks will occur near to the mainshock area.

